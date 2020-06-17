Support BikePortland

The safety of Portland protestors is under threat due to aggressive car drivers

Posted by on June 17th, 2020 at 1:26 pm

A car driver drove toward a large group of marchers on SE Powell near Cleveland High School on June 13th.
(Still image taken from PPB video)

I was afraid of this.

For years we’ve been warning about the threat of vehicular violence by people using cars. Now it’s on the rise amid the daily marches against police violence and racism that have been going on in Portland for three weeks straight.

There have been several documented cases of Black Lives Matter protests being disturbed by car drivers intent on causing harm.

— On May 29th someone driving a Volkswagen sedan drove into a man riding a skateboard near NE Grand and Shaver. The incident was caught on camera by The Oregonian photographer Dave Killen.

— On June 2nd, Portland Police Bureau officers drove their SUVs through protesters at SW 6th and Yamhill adjacent to Pioneer Courthouse Square. This incident was particularly disturbing because it’s these same officers we rely on to prevent and protect us from this type of behavior.

— On June 8th someone deliberately drove their car through protestors near the I-84 overpass at NE 33rd. According to a bike patrol volunteer I spoke to who witnessed the incident, the driver, “Bobbed and weaved through several people.” The witness tried to block the driver with his bike and then threw his bike on the driver’s hood after he tried to swerve around. “He got out of the car screaming and yelling and poking his chest out,” the witness recalled. Protestors surrounded the man and one person took his keys. I’m not sure how the incident ended, but organizers of the march likely resolved the issue themselves.

— On June 10th a car driver sped dangerously through a very peaceful Black Girls Do Bike Ride as hundreds rode south on North Michigan Ave. The man turned right from Jessup, clipping the back wheel of one rider and scaring many others.

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

— On June 13th someone driving a small hatchback broke through lines of street patrol volunteers and threatened the safety of protestors on SE Powell near 31st. The car and its driver were then surrounded by protestors, some of whom broke its windows and slashed its tires before the driver was able to speed away. The Portland Police Bureau issued a statement and shared video of incident saying, “A motorist became entangled in the march and some individuals associated to the demonstration broke multiple car windows, stabbed the tires and chased the vehicle as it attempted to leave the location.”

Here’s PPB video of the incident:

And last night (June 16th), someone intentionally drove through protestors downtown near SW 3rd and Alder. According to the PPB the driver hit three people and left the scene, “a high rate of speed, driving the wrong way on streets.” Kevin Parks took video and shared it on Twitter:

Two of the victims had trauma-level injuries and were taken to a hospital to be treated. The driver was ultimately found and arrested near SE Clinton and 100th Avenue. He was charged with felony hit-and-run and possession of a controlled substance.

A Portlander who goes by “antload” and uses a bike to protect protestors, posted on Instagram about this incident and said, “We need more white-skinned allies to shield and record demonstrations. Every day.”

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

Having more bodies between these drivers and protestors might limit the damage, but it’s hardly a perfect solution. And given how much we’ve been told for years that police escorts and supervision is imperative for marches and mass gatherings, it’s a remarkable feat that these dedicated volunteer organizers have kept things so calm and safe and have managed to prevent any major incidents thus far.

Traffic safety volunteers directed drivers away from marchers as they entered I-405 during a protest last night.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

What else can be done?

The size of the protest matters. When one driver faces a sea of thousands, they’ll be much more intimidated than if they see just a few dozen. So show up if you can.

Given that the route of daily marches on the west side (organized by Rose City Justice) are not disclosed, it’s not feasible to erect barricades (nor would it be possible over such a long distance) to protect marchers. Perhaps organizers and/or city leaders could consult new design guidance for “Protest Streets” released this week by the National Association of City Transportation Officials.

It’s also vital that people document these incidents. If you see something happening, get out your phone and start recording. Having a license plate number and descriptions of the car and its driver can help bring them to justice.

We’ll continue to track these incidents. If you see any vehicular violence on Portland streets, please contact us.

Further reading: Why vehicle attacks against protestors are rising, published by Bloomberg News on June 3rd.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Rev Nat's Cider & Beer Delivery

Front Page
,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

18
Leave a Reply

avatar
9 Comment threads
9 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
12 Comment authors
Kyle BanerjeeDavid HampstenJohn LascurettesFredJonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

It’s going to be a summer to remember.

Vote Up10-4Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
Racer X
Guest
Racer X

Who comes to a protest like this on a motorcycle? (*Were they there to be a guardian or to stir things up?) It looks like the motorcyclist punctured the car tires etc. (person then on foot with high vis vest + helmet + back pack vs the “mono wheel guy”.

*Per the PPB POV of the footage we do not know what happened to start this interaction.

Vote Up2-7Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Racer X,
There’s been a big group of motorcycle riders supporting these marches every night. They’re just like the bike patrol, but with motors.

Vote Up4-4Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

Maybe your writing and editorial time could be saved by having some kind of permanent sidebar titled “Motorists Behaving Badly.” Then you could just drop in photos, addresses and short descriptions of the growing number of instances of those in “Club Auto ” acting out. With the way things are going there might not be much room left for the actual bike stuff.

Vote Up4-5Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

I was an eyewitness (with an excellent vantage point) to the June 13 incident, and while I’m not prepared to draw a conclusion about whether the damage to the vehicle was justified, I will note that almost all of it occurred after the driver had stopped and was trying to turn around. My sense at the time was that the punctured the tires and especially the kicked-in the side panels and broken windows were punishment rather than prevention of an act of violence (I believe the driver was unaware that the street was filled with protestors ahead, and instead thought there as a thin line of people causing mischief by blocking Powell that he could push his way through). The driver was pursued off-camera by the white car, and both reappeared several minutes later. I don’t know what happened while they were gone.

I’ll leave you to decide for yourself whether mob violence is preferable to police violence.

Vote Up14-2Vote Down Reply
13 hours ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

Of course you find one man bites dog incident and post it like it is the norm….

Vote Up3-7Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
Fred
Guest
Fred

I don’t always agree with you, Kitty, but I’ll just say that I agree with your sentiment here and I will answer your question by saying that mob violence is *definitely* not preferable to police violence. The only ray of light in that terrifying video is the woman who calls out, when the guy starts smashing the back window, “Cut it out!” We need more brave people who will call out misbehavior, whatever its form.

Vote Up11-2Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Comment of the week.

Vote Up6-3Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
mran1984
Guest
mran1984

I would rather be hit by a car than a bullet from someone driving a car.

Vote Up1-14Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
Mike Quigley
Guest
Mike Quigley

Prepare for the new normal. Researches who cite history say these periods of civil unrest usually last from five to 15 years. Watch your back.

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
John Lascurettes
Subscriber
John Lascurettes

Or 400.

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

It looks more like “mission creep” (and rather ironic) when the protests are no longer really about protecting the rights of people of color, but have gradually become more about the right to protest itself and for pedestrians and bicyclists to block car traffic, especially for multi-ethnic people using Powell Blvd by car to get back home in poorer East Portland. Very Portlandia.

Vote Up14-7Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
Kyle Banerjee
Guest
Kyle Banerjee

I wouldn’t say it’s become more about the right to protest. Rather, it’s almost entirely about the protesters themselves. It’s appropriation in one of it’s worst forms.

“Street patrol volunteers” is another word for vigilantes. If a bunch of “street patrol volunteers” intent on demonstrating gun rights harassed, stopped, and vandalized the transportation of those they didn’t like, I somehow imagine both the cops and the people taking the streets would be perceived in a different light.

The people who support this stuff is a major reason why cycling never gets anywhere.

Vote Up9-3Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I note that PBOT is offering free parking at all parking meters downtown all day Friday (excluding the 5 city-owned parking garages) to celebrate the end of slavery in the US. (I’m not sure what parking cars has to do with black slavery in the eyes of PBOT, but I digress.) In the next exciting episode of Portlandia, given the escalation of the protests, there will be another round of downtown vandalism on Friday night, with employees valiantly defending Voodoo Donuts and Powell’s City of Books, followed by a declaration of martial law and a dusk-to-dawn curfew enforced by the Oregon National Guard, by the reactionary LGBT Democratic governor of Oregon. Ongoing street battles with rubber bullets, beanbag pellets, water cannons, pink bubblers, Molotov cocktails, and Zoo Bombers will ensue.

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
Kyle Banerjee
Guest
Kyle Banerjee

I would expect no less.

The US had embarked on a seismic shift in attitudes about racism — even the NFL and NASCAR made clear and unambiguous moves.

And then a bunch of white guys took it over and made it all about themselves.

So I guess the protests are about racism, or at least keeping it alive and well.

Only Portland “progressives” could take all that positive momentum and somehow get the general public yearning for the police to come down heavy.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
Fred
Guest
Fred

My sense of this situation, especially based on the Slate article from the Monday roundup, is that it’s The Same Old Story: anyone who has ever ridden a bike for any length of time can confirm how empowered many car-drivers (and especially truck-drivers) feel. Driving a car (and especially a truck) gives them the right to yell at people, throw things, blast the horn, swerve dangerously, etc – all b/c no driver is ever held accountable for this type of misbehavior. It’s only logical that the same crowd will decide that driving a car (or a truck) into protestors is the best way to send them a message that their protesting is not desired and they better cut it out.

In a better world, motorcycle cops would position themselves strategically behind protestors and guard the crowd against incursions by vehicles. Police should be upholding the right of people to protest peacefully and be free from harm by idiots, not just guard the Justice Center.

Vote Up3-4Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
John Lascurettes
Subscriber
John Lascurettes

The Portland Police Bureau issued a statement saying, “A motorist became entangled in the march [as]the vehicle … attempted to leave the location.”

I guess the car was driving itself?

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Smart car, even if the driver wasn’t…

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests