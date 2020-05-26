Order Rev Nat's Cider Today

A dispatch from NE Going Street, where people rule and cars are guests

Posted by on May 26th, 2020 at 12:16 pm

Going Street has responded well to pandemic conditions. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Portland’s neighborhood greenways are having a moment.

Browse a People on Bikes gallery below.

People are walking and biking and rolling on all manner of conveyances to get some exercise, find mental clarity, spend quality time with others, walk their dogs, or just get themselves from point-A to point-B. And with demand for bicycles and safe streets soaring in tandem with fears about the Covid-19 pandemic and a dearth of outdoor public spaces, Portland’s 100-mile network of traffic-calmed residential roads have become a lifeline.

The neighborhood greenway on N/NE Going Street is just one example. It has long been a star in the system and the pandemic has made it shine even brighter. Going has many things going for it. For about 2.5 miles from Vancouver Avenue to NE 42nd, the street is: flat; straight; wide enough to breathe easily on, but not too wide to feel unsafe; a connector between multiple neighborhoods and commercial districts (Williams, Alberta, 42nd); relatively devoid of stop signs or signals; and it’s not popular with drivers given several strategically placed, permanent traffic diverters.

On Sunday I spent some time observing traffic on Going. What I saw was a street that has responded beautifully to the pandemic. People of all ages and abilities were using the street in great numbers; racers and slow-pacers, parents and kids, old and young, experts and novices. They easily outnumbered people in cars. In fact I recall just a handful of cars in the 45 minutes I was out there. What’s even more amazing is that it all happened naturally, without any intervention from the City of Portland. Because Going already has low driving volumes and strong diversion in place, the Portland Bureau of Transportation didn’t need to install any Safe Streets barricades or signage on it.


The driver of that silver SUV is feeling what it’s like when the power dynamic of a street shifts away from drivers and toward people on feet and bikes.

There was one location near 30th were a nearby resident has erected two sets of barricades and posted green “Street for People – Cars are Guest” signs. Those signs aren’t official. They were created by a tactual urbanism group based in New York City (based on examples from The Netherlands) and distributed locally by transportation reform activist Sam Balto. Balto has been at the forefront of grassroots safe streets activism during the pandemic and he’s printed out and delivered the signs for a small fee that he donates to Verde, a local nonprofit.

I’ve often said that humans create their own infrastructure. That is to say, if there are enough people on the street (not in cars), you don’t need any special signage or infrastructure to keep them safe. As I watched the “Cars are guests” block, this view played out perfectly: A car driver moved slowly on the block, surrounded by bike riders and walkers. Either due to fear of hitting someone or being labeled a rude jerk, the driver could only go about 5 mph, so that’s what they did. The conditions on the street reinforced the desired behavior.

One last note before I share a People on Bikes gallery: While this calmed and quiet street attracts many Portlanders, from what I saw it attracts only a small slice of the Portland demographic. As you can see in the photos, nearly everyone who came by was white (2010 Census data shows this tract as 77% white, 12% black, 5% Hispanic/Latino, 3% Asian/Pacific Islander). This raises questions about who isn’t using these streets and who doesn’t feel they’re as safe and accessible as others do.

Take a closer look at who rolled by during a 20-minute period at the intersection of N Going and 17th…

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.
17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.
25

26

27

28

29

30

31

32

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.
33

34

35

36

37

38

39

40

41

42

Parting shot

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Rev Nat's Cider & Beer Delivery

Features, Front Page, People on Bikes
, ,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

5
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
maxDqqqKiel Johnson (Go By Bike)Isaacone Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
one
Guest
one

I love NE Going!

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Isaac
Guest
Isaac

The increase in cyclist and pedestrian traffic on the bike boulevard on Holman st in the Concordia neighborhood has been great to see. Car traffic is a fraction of what it once was and for the most part people are keeping their distance from each other. Please reach out to your friends and neighbors and invite them to come ride with you next time you venture outdoors, lets up the diversity in a safe and healthy manner!

Vote Up6-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)
Member
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)

Next time come on over to 7th! I’d say that this past weekend over 50% of all users were on bike. Many of the kids were on the sidewalk though.

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

On quibble in what I think overall is a great project:

“Because Going already has low driving volumes and strong diversion in place, the Portland Bureau of Transportation didn’t need to install any Safe Streets barricades or signage on it.”

One of the signs that the project has is a sign that says “Go slow” and shows social distancing (6′ separation and mask wearing). PBOT made the decision to only place those signs on streets getting barricades and local access only signs. If the message is valid (I think it is) it shouldn’t be omitted on streets like Going that didn’t need barricades.

I noticed on the Bike Portland facebook comments that lack of social distancing was brought up on Going. Since PBOT is putting out maps and publicity telling people to come to these streets to ride and walk, and people are responding in crowds, PBOT shouldn’t be stingy on putting up those signs.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

I love this, but it really stings that there is no safe way to get to Going from my nearby home in Overlook! If only PBOT would connect the bike lanes on Skidmore to NE 7th my family could use exiting traffic control devices (no extra money required from the City) to cross Vancouver, Williams, and MLK plus there is an existing 4-way stop sign at Mississippi. This would cost VERY little for the City to retrofit and would provide a valuable and safe connection between many routes. For such an obvious and easy fix to such a critical missing link, one might wonder why PBOT has not acted? on-street parking strikes again 🙁

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests