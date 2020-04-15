New research says ‘left turn calming’ makes intersections safer
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on April 15th, 2020 at 1:32 pm
Good news for the Portland Bureau of Transportation: One of their newest tools to improve crossing safety at intersections just got a stamp of approval from new research from the nonprofit Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).
Last summer PBOT rolled out a new type of speed bump they call ‘left turn calming’. These rubberized bumps are placed in intersections where car users tend to turn left too quickly and/or cut the corner. The idea is that the bumps force people to make sharper turns, drive at slower speeds, and have better visibility of people in the crosswalk.
According to new research from Washington D.C., this “centerline hardening” treatment is associated with a 70.5% decrease in conflicts between drivers and crosswalk users. A paper published this month by IIHS-funded researchers Wen Hu and Jessica Cicchino, also found that the bumps lowered mean left-turn speeds by nearly 10% and reduced the odds of people going over 15 mph while turning left by 67%. Hu and Cicchino studied 10 intersections in D.C.
Left turn collisions are the bane of traffic safety advocates. In 2018 they accounted for almost one third of all intersection collisions nationwide that involved a person on foot. According to State of Oregon data, 20% of crashes involving walkers (between 2006 and 2015) were the result of left-turning drivers failing to yield to people in crosswalks at signalized intersections.
Last year PBOT installed left turn calming bumps at over two dozen intersections citywide. Learn more on their website.
Love these. The similar right-turn calming from SW 4th onto eastbound Market has made a big difference to me as a pedestrian.Recommended 6
I love them too, but they seem to be encouraging drivers into the bike lane at Willamette and Portsmouth (though I guess, in theory, the bike lane should be empty if the car turning has a green light).Recommended 0
Maybe it needs another hump on the bike lane line?Recommended 1
I see plenty of drivers blissfully drive over them, but every bit helps. I think they look pretty sharp as well.Recommended 5
I’ve noticed a few installations when driving where it seems to be impossible to make the turn without running over them. I don’t particularly mind this, but it’s a little bit confusing.Recommended 1
I have one of these quite near me, at an intersection where more than one pedestrian had been hit or even killed. (55th and E Burnside) I agree HK that drivers can and will drive over them but I’ve watched behavior here and will say they do it slower, more cautiously and most importantly more observantly than they had before. So yes every bit helps, and this helps a lot. Those still driving bloatmobile SUV’s are clearly more challenged here, but maybe this will get them to rethink owning an absurd vehicle like that in an urban environment. We all see them dangerously dwarfing parking spaces both on and off street, blocking sightlines etc, so next step is to have relatively few “oversize” spaces for legitimate users of larger vehicles (commercial delivery etc) and enforce that. They certainly shouldn’t be allowed to park on narrow residential streets and or neighborhood greenways.Recommended 6
From my observations while biking in DC, these median curbs are temporary fixtures that are gradually being replaced with more permanent (and taller) concrete medians as the streets are repaved or rebuilt. Like a lot of other US cities, DC has a lot of streets that badly need to be repaved.Recommended 1
I think this is one intervention from PBOT which is making a big difference. Of course some people run over it with no concern, most do not. I think a lot of people are just getting used to them and adapting.Recommended 3
Probably one-third of the plastic wands used to create a “protected” bike lane on SE 45th Avenue are missing. At least the bumps will stay a bit longer. I am skeptical that the bumps will have a long-lasting impact on driver behavior.Recommended 2
How quaint that the first image shows an automobile turning left into the near lane. That must be some hold-over technique shown in a drivers manual somewhere.Recommended 3
Interesting note: 31% of traffic tickets written in Portland, Gresham and Beaverton (no data for Tigard or OC) are for failure to turn into the near lane.
They added this northbound on SE 99th turning left onto SE Stark. It makes it impossible to make a left there without going into the other lane. There’s no turn radius, at all. I don’t think they thought this through for 1-way streets. You end up having to do a button-hook turn, which makes me uncomfortable.Recommended 1
This location? https://goo.gl/maps/Gh1dLjGQgfLhV81N7
With the clearly marked lane lines permitting drivers into the second lane?Recommended 0
I think these are good cheap methods. A similar installation slows down the right hand turn from Interstate to Mississippi – a turn people used to take a high speed.Recommended 3