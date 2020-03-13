Want to make deliveries during the virus crisis? Join the Mutual Aid Network

As Portlanders come to grips with life during the time of the coronavirus outbreak, people are already finding ways to help those in need.

One thing I’ve just come across is the Mutual Aid Network. Set up just yesterday, this collective of organizations has already signed up hundreds of volunteers. With a Facebook page, Instagram account and a Google Form, they want to connect people who can make deliveries with people who need stuff but are unable to get it themselves.

“We are prioritizing assistance to folks who are sick, unhoused, disabled, quarantined without pay, elderly, undocumented, Black, Indigenous, People of Color, trans, and/or queer, including those displaced from Portland to the nearby areas,” reads a message from the volunteer organizers.

Given that our community is full of helpful people with cargo bikes, I figured this effort should be on your radar.

If you’re able to help, all you do is fill out the Google Form and tell them you have a bike, how much you can carry, and a bit more information.

Thanks for helping others. And keep social distancing.

