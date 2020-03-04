PBOT adds to bikeway markings along Orange Line in southeast
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on March 4th, 2020 at 11:20 am
It’s been well over five years since TriMet and the City of Portland opened the bikeways along the Orange Line MAX in inner southeast. Despite spending an unprecedented $40 million (not counting the Tilikum Crossing Bridge) to make biking and walking on nearby streets better, there was confusion and grumbling from bicycle users from Day One.
“I got turned around twice trying to navigate the maze of crossings between SE 8th and SE 12th to get to Clinton,” wrote one reader in a comment when the facilities opened in October 2014. “I still haven’t figured out how to get to Clinton,” said another.
That confusion led to a serious injury collision between a bicycle rider and bus operator in 2015. In 2019 PBOT settled a lawsuit based on that collision for $145,000. PBOT Commissioner Chloe Eudaly said at the time that the intersection where the collision occurred — SE Milwaukie Ave and Tilikum Way — was “complicated”.
Late last month PBOT added new markings to the intersection to make it less so.
As I rolled up to the intersection recently I thought someone had tagged the sidewalk. “TO CLINT” and “TO GIDEON AND MILW” read giant while letters on the sidewalk adjacent to Tilikum Way as I headed eastbound toward Milwaukie. With two separate bicycle symbols and arrows, PBOT hopes the new markings will do a better job directing traffic at this very non-standard junction of streets, sidewalks, and rail tracks.
PBOT has also added new markings in the crosswalk of SE Milwaukie. One side is white and the other is green. Usually green and white are used to separate bicycling (green) and walking (white) routes. But since this is such a high volume bikeway, perhaps in this context they’re also meant to separate bike users riding different directions.
I’ve asked PBOT to explain what spurred these changes. I’m curious if they were done in response to general complaints and concerns or if they’re a direct result of the recent legal settlement. I’ll update this post when I hear back.
Do you use this route? Do the new markings help clarify where you should go?
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
I have known two guys named “Clint,” one salt-of the-earth, one utter toad.
Never met Eastwood, though.Recommended 0
I still haven’t figured out the way PBOT wants me to get to Clinton. I don’t think these markings help clarify that.Recommended 4
A quibble, but the words should be printed top to bottom or made smaller so they make sense in one gulp at bike speed. We’re not cars.Recommended 2
They actually are printed top to bottomRecommended 0
They look “top to bottom” to me.Recommended 0
Sadly, these white stencils on grey concrete are going to loose their effectiveness soon (especially in low light winter conditions)…I wish local agencies would always use the black outlined stencils when planning concrete facilities. Yes it costs more but it works longer.Recommended 1
I was there a couple of times recently and I took for granted that the green markings in the crosswalk are for bikes and the white is for pedestrians. If that’s what they meant, they screwed up by making the green section way too narrow for bidirectional bike traffic. Also, I fail to understand why bikes and pedestrians have to be separated only at the crossing, given that they are not separated in the rest of the multiuse path. If PBOT meant to signify the direction of traffic by color, then they really screwed up by using nonstandard and ambiguous markings. If there’s anything PBOT should’ve fixed, it’s the traffic signal phases that force cyclists and pedestrians to wait way the hell too long despite little cross traffic. If cyclists regularly ignore the light, which they do in this section, that’s an indication of a major design flaw.Recommended 0