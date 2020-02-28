Weekend Event Guide: Fix-it Fair, Tracklocat, Worst Day Ride and more

The sun has sure been nice, but we could use some rain. We should have a bit of both this weekend.

Saturday, February 29th

Stub Stewart Dig Day – 9:00 am at Stub Stewart State Park (Buxton)

Join NW Trail Alliance to help keep the freeride MTB area of Stub Stewart in tip-top shape. Excellent volunteer opportunity. Bring your bike if you’d like a post-trail work ride. More info here.

Fix-it Fair – 9:30 am to 2:30 pm at Floyd Light Middle School (SE)

Do yourself a favor and check this event out. Full of excellent resources, including an all-season bike maintenance clinic hosted by PBOT and free bike repairs from Bikes for Humanity. More info here.

Tracklocat 2 – 12:30 pm at Retrogression (SE)

Unsanctioned, urban racing at its finest. I saw photos of the first one and it looked super fun! More info here.

Junior Racer Meet & Greet & Gear Swap – 1:00 to 4:00 pm at TriTech Bikes (SE)

Come out and help support junior track racing programs at Alpenrose Velodrome. Bring some cash for raffle tickets, used gear to share, and maybe your dancing clothes if you want to really have fun! More info here.

Rock Creek Cyclery Team Kickoff Party – 6:00 to 9:00 pm at Rock Creek Cyclery (Hillsboro)

Racing-curious? Live on the west side? This is your chance to meet and hang out with local racers from Rock Creek Cyclery’s team and celebrate the upcoming season. More info here.

Meghan & Chris LOVE Ride – 9:00 pm at The Dairy Building (SE)

Meghan Sinnott is one of Portland’s most active bike fun havers, ride leaders, and bike culture scene-makers. She and family biking dude Chris Anderson are getting hitched on Saturday and they want to celebrate with a big night ride! Join them for fire, music, drinks, and who knows what else. More info here.

Sunday, March 1st

Worst Day of the Year Ride – 9:00 am at Lucky Lab Brew Pub (SE)

The legendary ride is back again for another round of excellent food, lots of yummy bear, kooky costumes, and more. More info here.

Conscious Comedy for Community Cycling Center! – 7:00 pm at Oregon Public House (NE)

Benefit event for the CCC will get you laughing for sure as the improv experts from Conscious Comedy put their magic to work for a good cause. $10 suggested donation. More info here.

