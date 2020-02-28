Green Zebra SE Division Store Now Open!

Weekend Event Guide: Fix-it Fair, Tracklocat, Worst Day Ride and more

Posted by on February 28th, 2020 at 11:27 am

One of Portland’s most colorful cycling characters, Meghan Sinnott (pink hair), will host a bike ride on her wedding night tomorrow!
(Photo © J. Maus/BikePortland)

The sun has sure been nice, but we could use some rain. We should have a bit of both this weekend.

Check out our selection of things to do.

Saturday, February 29th

Stub Stewart Dig Day – 9:00 am at Stub Stewart State Park (Buxton)
Join NW Trail Alliance to help keep the freeride MTB area of Stub Stewart in tip-top shape. Excellent volunteer opportunity. Bring your bike if you’d like a post-trail work ride. More info here.

Fix-it Fair – 9:30 am to 2:30 pm at Floyd Light Middle School (SE)
Do yourself a favor and check this event out. Full of excellent resources, including an all-season bike maintenance clinic hosted by PBOT and free bike repairs from Bikes for Humanity. More info here.

Tracklocat 2 – 12:30 pm at Retrogression (SE)
Unsanctioned, urban racing at its finest. I saw photos of the first one and it looked super fun! More info here.

Junior Racer Meet & Greet & Gear Swap – 1:00 to 4:00 pm at TriTech Bikes (SE)
Come out and help support junior track racing programs at Alpenrose Velodrome. Bring some cash for raffle tickets, used gear to share, and maybe your dancing clothes if you want to really have fun! More info here.

Advertisement

Gorge Pedal is July 18th

Rock Creek Cyclery Team Kickoff Party – 6:00 to 9:00 pm at Rock Creek Cyclery (Hillsboro)
Racing-curious? Live on the west side? This is your chance to meet and hang out with local racers from Rock Creek Cyclery’s team and celebrate the upcoming season. More info here.

Meghan & Chris LOVE Ride – 9:00 pm at The Dairy Building (SE)
Meghan Sinnott is one of Portland’s most active bike fun havers, ride leaders, and bike culture scene-makers. She and family biking dude Chris Anderson are getting hitched on Saturday and they want to celebrate with a big night ride! Join them for fire, music, drinks, and who knows what else. More info here.

Sunday, March 1st

Worst Day of the Year Ride – 9:00 am at Lucky Lab Brew Pub (SE)
The legendary ride is back again for another round of excellent food, lots of yummy bear, kooky costumes, and more. More info here.

Conscious Comedy for Community Cycling Center! – 7:00 pm at Oregon Public House (NE)
Benefit event for the CCC will get you laughing for sure as the improv experts from Conscious Comedy put their magic to work for a good cause. $10 suggested donation. More info here.

Stay plugged into all the bike and transportation-related events around the region via our comprehensive event calendar.

– Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
– Get the Weekend Event Guide via email.
– Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Endurance PDX Cycling Studio Physical Therapy

Features, Front Page, Weekend Event Guide

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

3 Comments
  • Hello, Kitty
    Hello, Kitty February 28, 2020 at 3:18 pm

    Remember when the Worst Day of the Year Ride was on the worst day of the year? They should probably rename it “The Nice Spring Day Ride”.

    Recommended Thumb up 2

    Reply Link
  • Avatar
    Todd Boulanger February 28, 2020 at 6:02 pm

    Aloha Megan, and congrats to you both. Sorry I will not be in town for what will likely be an old school epic SHIFT2Bikes bike wedding …

    Recommended Thumb up 0

    Reply Link
  • Avatar
    Todd Boulanger February 28, 2020 at 6:02 pm

    Sorry Typo…

    Recommended Thumb up 0

    Reply Link
  • Avatar

«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests