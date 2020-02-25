Oregon now has a ‘VIP’ all-inclusive gravel training camp

What’s the latest sign that gravel riding has taken over the cycling world?

How about a new, five-day event organizers describe as, “An immersive VIP gravel training experience” where the price of admission can cost up to $2,100.

The new Bend Unpaved event (May 7-11) is headlined by Bend-based professional cyclist Carl Decker. He’s inviting up to 15 people to join him and his friends Matt Lieto and Barry Wicks for an all-inclusive training camp where they share their vast knowledge and favorite central Oregon rides.

Here’s more from the website:

“Riders will enjoy gourmet catered meals, lively story-telling, and informative fireside chats each evening at Unpaved Basecamp–a stunning private 20 acre ranch. Day and night, campers will learn from these veteran sports personalities, and close personal friends– improving riding techniques and gaining knowledge about gravel topics as diverse as nutrition, gear choice, and race tactics…

The goal of Bend Unpaved is to help riders gain a foundation of fitness and gravel road riding skill that will serve them as they ride into the bulk of the gravel racing season. Barry, Matt, and Carl have made long careers in the sport by keeping training sustainable, interesting and fun. At Bend Unpaved, we strive to prepare and empower anyone who loves to ride mixed surfaces–to leave Bend riding better, with more confidence and poise than ever.”

Along with downloads of amazing wisdom from these excellent veteran racers, campers will stay at a 20 acre, 4,100 square foot cabin where you’ll have mountain views from the outdoor spa and enjoy cold ones from the pond-side bar. A queen room is $2,100 for the five days. You can share a room for $1,900 or choose the #Vanlife package and hook-up a van or RV for just $1,600. Prices include all drinks, fully-catered meals, airport shuttle from Bend/Redmond, and free transport to town for fun excursions (if you’ve got any energy left after riding). Daily massages available for an extra fee.

The evolution and growth of gravel riding in Oregon (and beyond) has been remarkable to watch. This is just the latest manifestation of the intense popularity and interest of this “new” discipline. Oregon ride promoters have stepped up their game accordingly and now we’re seeing a new, entrepreneurial opportunity develop.

All that’s missing in Oregon is a massive, marquee gravel event that attracts major national attention on par with Dirty Kanza, Grinduro or the Belgian Waffle Ride. Who knows, perhaps it will be dreamed up and planned at the pond-side bar at Bend Unpaved in May.

Good luck Carl!

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

