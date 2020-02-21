Weekend Event Guide: Slough Country Ramble, NW neighborhood gathering, and more

Sponsor This Post! We’re looking for a great company that wants to be the sponsor of our Events Calendar and Weekend Event Guide. Please contact mausjonathan@gmail.com if interested.

I know all the sun this week has been distracting while you sit at work. But just a few more hours and you’ll have the whole weekend to soak it up.

Check our selection of to-dos below and have a great time out there…

Friday, February 21st

Rat Patrol Monthly Ride – 8:30 pm at Sewallcrest Park (SE)

Keep that Mini Bike Winter freak bike vibe going by hanging with Rat Patrol on their monthly social ride. More info here.

Saturday, February 22nd

Sorella Forte Women’s Club Ride – 9:00 am at River City Bicycles (SE)

Time to wake up your legs because prime riding season is just around the corner. No better way to jump into it than with this tried-and-true weekly training ride led by the wonderful and welcoming women of Sorella. More info here.

Slough Country Ramble – 11:00 am at Parkrose/Sumner Transit Center

Learn the secrets of the nearby Columbia Slough with expert adventurer and urban naturalist/history buff Shawn Granton. Route is about 15 miles. More info here.

NW Neighborhood Hub Meeting – 3:00 to 5:00 pm at Hostel Cafe (NW)

If you care about safe and sane transportation in northwest Portland, don’t miss the first-ever Neighborhood Hub meeting organized by Bike Loud PDX. The idea is simple: Come together to learn, share, and get inspired to make streets better. Special topic will include PBOT’s NW In Motion plan. More info here.

Advertisement

Sunday, February 23rd

Sauvie Shootout – 9:00 am at Ovation Coffee & Tea (NW)

Fast-paced training ride to Sauvie Island with climbing up NW Newberry then back on Skyline. More info here.

BONUS! Monday, February 24th

Oregon Scenic Bikeway Program Celebration – 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at State Capitol (Salem)

The State of Oregon will toast 11 years of its Scenic Bikeways with a special party featuring cookies and speakers in the Capitol rotunda. Make a day out of it and bike to the event on the Willamette Valley Scenic Bikeway! More info here.

Kidical Mass Planning Meeting – 7:00 pm at Around Portland Tours (SE)

Can you believe Kidical Mass is 10 years old this year? Come and find out how you can get involved to make this its biggest and best year yet. More info here.

As always, please contact ride organizers and/or event websites for the latest information before heading out.

Stay plugged into all the bike and transportation-related events around the region via our comprehensive event calendar.

– Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

– Get the Weekend Event Guide via email.

– Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Features, Front Page, Weekend Event Guide

Weekend Event Guide