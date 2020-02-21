Get Legal: Catch criminal behavior with an on-board camera
Posted by Chris Thomas (Legal contributor) on February 21st, 2020 at 11:09 am
“When he slowed the video down, Hank was shocked to see that the vehicle’s passenger held a knife in his outstretched hand.”
Sometimes video evidence is essential to holding dangerous road users accountable. The case of our client Hank Bosak illustrates this well.
Installing the camera system on his bike in 2017 helped ease the anxiety he felt when riding.
On June 22, 2019, Hank Bosak, a 60-year-old mechanical engineer, prepared to go for a Saturday afternoon bike ride in rural Washington County. As was his custom for the past few years, he turned on the front and rear video cameras he had installed on his bike.
In 2004, Hank was hit on a rural, Washington County road by a driver who fled the scene, leaving him with multiple fractures on the side of the road. The sudden nature of that collision, and Hank’s injuries, prevented him from obtaining the license plate or other information to identify the hit and run vehicle. Since that time, Hank has felt anxious about riding on the beautiful, low traffic rural roads near his home, and often felt a sense of impending danger from the sound of overtaking traffic.
As Hank pedaled along Hornecker Road on that June afternoon by himself, at about mile 3 of a 30 mile ride, he was passed at high speed and at a distance significantly below the “fallover distance” required under Oregon law (ORS 811.065).
Here is how the pass appeared in real time to Hank’s rear-facing camera:
And here is the real time pass from Hank’s forward-facing camera:
Thankfully, Hank’s rear-view mirror allowed him to view the car as it approached and prepare for the close pass. Shaken, but uninjured, Hank finished his ride without incident, wondering why the car had passed him so closely, particularly in the absence of any oncoming traffic. When he arrived at home, he decided to revisit the incident and planned to report the illegal pass to police. When he slowed the video down, Hank was shocked to see that, not only had he been passed dangerously closely, but the vehicle’s passenger held a knife in his outstretched hand, shown here:
Thanks to the information captured on Hank’s camera system, including the vehicle’s license plate, the story attracted the attention of local media and law enforcement, ultimately resulting in criminal conviction of the passenger for Felony Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person.
Hank’s diligent use of cameras allowed him to capture both the dangerously close pass and the extraordinary criminal activity of the vehicle occupants. As an engineer, Hank has a helpful technical background that allowed him to set up and maintain his camera system. Below, we share the details of Hank’s system, which may provide folks curious about riding with cameras with a useful guide on how to do it. Perhaps if enough bicyclists use cameras, and use them to hold dangerous road users accountable, a deterrent effect will develop on the roadway similar to red light and speed cameras, premises security cameras, and other surveillance tools.
Hank’s Camera System
Hank’s system consists of two GoPro cameras. His are the Hero 4 model, which can be found online for about $100 each. The current model, the Hero 7, runs about $200. Other, less expensive options are available, and Hank found that resolution of at least 1080 pixels is needed to make out a license plate number on a speeding vehicle. GoPro or generic mounts for the front handlebars and seat post or frame seat stay cost about $30 each.
Hank used SD memory cards in each camera with 32 GB of storage, which cost less than $10 each and record about two hours of riding. Hank also outfitted each camera with a supplemental battery, made by BacPac for about $50 each, to provide enough recording time for his customary two hour ride. While lower resolution cameras use less energy, Hank has found that the sharp image his cameras provide warrant the additional energy use.
A comparable camera, including the extended battery and case, is shown here:
In total, one of Hank’s units costs between $190 and $290.
After each ride, Hank plugs in his batteries to the charger, and, if nothing eventful occurred on the ride, he pushes a button on each camera that deletes its memory card.
For those who lack Hank’s technical background, once the above components are obtained, a local bike shop should be able to help assemble and install them (Olson’s Bicycles in Forest Grove charges about $40 in labor).
Although it carries significant up-front cost, your system only needs to work once to make it all worthwhile.
As lawyers, video evidence can provide strong, irrefutable evidence supporting our clients’ claims for damages resulting from dangerous behavior by road users. While we wish taking such measures was not necessary, we hope this article helps you find peace of mind whether you ever need the footage or not.
— by Ray Thomas and Chris Thomas
I ride with a camera pretty much every single ride, mostly because I like watching where I’ve been, and sometimes I put together a video of the ride with a map and other stats such as distance ridden and current speed. The side benefit of course is if I were to ever get into a collision or witness another reckless driver out there, the cameras would prove invaluable.
Luckily all I’ve captured so far are a few red light runners and drivers who failed (or almost failed) to yield. I don’t ever wish for a collision or a confrontation, but if it did happen, I’d be prepared. I’m thinking soon I should upgrade my camera and use my current one to capture rearview footage.Recommended 0
Chris, my experience is that the PPB won’t pursue charges against a perpetrator based solely on a license plate. I am speaking specifically of an incident I captured with an on-bike camera. Why is that? This appears to me to be a demonstration of PPB bias against cyclists. Maybe I’m wrong. I still use a camera though.Recommended 4
This is something I learned many years ago when trying to get people busted for DUI: a license plate alone is not enough because it only identifies a vehicle. Crimes aren’t committed by vehicles, they are committed by people. If you can’t identify the person behind the wheel, you have nothing.
Without positive identification of the actual driver, accusing the owner of the vehicle will not pass the “beyond a reasonable doubt” standard in court. You’ve got to establish that they were behind the wheel, and not their buddy, or their spouse, or one of their kids.
If your camera is good enough – and the lighting is good enough – to catch an image of the driver as well as the license plate, then you might have something.Recommended 4
That is the point I’m making as well. Also, there’s a tremendous dead zone of data collection before the data is useful. In other words, the circumstances need to be exceptional for the video footage to be evidence of a crime. This lesson was for me a bitter pill to swallow. I still can’t get over it. I believe the vehicle owner is at fault for any actions an operator carries out. If I loan my car to someone, I take responsibility for considering their ability to use it wisely. I mean, I wouldn’t loan a firearm to someone without first asking, “will they be safe”. So, why are motor vehicles any different? Because we treat motor vehicles like a fashion accessory.Recommended 6
If the driver cannot be identified then the owner should get a large fine. Just like a parking ticket, you don’t need a driver to be there to fine the owner for something done illegally with the vehicle.
And the owner should be required to provide the name of the driver or face an obstruction of justice charge.
So they either fess up to it and go through the usual process, or they don’t fess up and they get a huge fine and go through the court with an obstruction charge.
I don’t know why we’re not already doing these things.Recommended 0
Sure, fines can be assessed on the owner of a vehicle.
But a fine is not a criminal conviction. To convict a person of a crime, it’s pretty much constitutional bedrock that you have to prove that they personally did it. I don’t think you have a chance of getting the constitution changed over this, if we can’t even get the ERA passed.Recommended 0
I’m amazed at the image quality here. I’ve looked into getting a camera setup too, but always balked at the GoPro setup because despite all the improvements in miniaturization, those things remain so danged big.
Actually I haven’t given a camera much thought since I moved to Minneapolis, since drivers are a little less hostile towards cyclists there (though, oddly, they are vastly more indifferent and dangerous towards pedestrians). But I’m in the Portland area riding my bike around this week, and definitely having cars come a little too close more often than I like. Either way, this is a good reminder that it only takes one.Recommended 0
Questions about the conviction:Recommended 5
– What was the sentencing (if it’s been done yet)? I’d be very interested to know how long this guy gets removed from society, if at all.
– Why aren’t we naming the perp? Now that there’s a conviction, it is public record.
Nice set up on a nice bike.Recommended 0
Another option I’ve looked at before…
https://cycliq.com/Recommended 2
An easier option for those less technically-minded are the Fly6 and Fly12 rear and front camera/light combos from CycliqPlus (cycliq.com)Recommended 1
Seems like the driver should face charges or a ticket as well, if not for participating at least for the dangerous pass.Recommended 2
I had a positive experience submitting an ORS 811.065 video to PPB via an email to city council requesting enforcement. It was in the Lloyd about a year ago and I had the chance to see the guys face at the time, so I could positively ID.
Ofc Byrd ran the plate and we reached an amicable resolution. It will not work every time, but IMO you absolutely _should_ take video (if you’re up for it, it’s a PITA) and _ask for enforcement_. It helps. If you want to take video, the best setup I have found is the Cycliq integrated camera / lights (front and rear.)Recommended 2