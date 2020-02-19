North Portland’s Revolver Bikes has closed its doors for good
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on February 19th, 2020 at 8:56 am
I never thought I’d write this: Portland has lost another bike business to Arkansas.
Last week I reported that UK-based Rapha Racing LLC opted to leave Portland for Bentonville. The move was primarily fueled by the fact that Rapha is owned by WalMart heirs who are based there. But a company spokesperson also said Bentonville’s plethora of mountain bike trails helped seal the deal ahead of a launch of Rapha’s first-ever MTB apparel line.
Now comes news that stalwart north Portland shop Revolver Bikes has closed. And guess what? The owner says Arkansas’ burgeoning bike scene made the decision easier.
I first heard rumors of Revolver’s demise last weekend. I confirmed the news when I rolled by a few days ago and saw everything packed up. I hoped it was just a move.
Revolver opened in 2005 when owner Mark Pickett and his family decided to move into the Arbor Lodge neighborhood a few blocks away. Set in an old, brick commercial storefront across from the North Interstate and Rosa Parks Way MAX light rail stop and a new New Seasons Market store, Pickett found a niche as a solid, service-oriented bike shop that found customers in the Piedmont, Arbor Lodge, Kenton, Humboldt, and Overlook neighborhoods.
“Cycling is going crazy here. Mountain biking in Arkansas is bananas.”
— Mark Pickett, Revolver Bikes owner
Pickett is a mountain biker at heart and was personally involved in Portland’s many efforts to establish more off-road cycling access in Forest Park. When he was still working at the shop our chats often turned to commiserating about the latest setbacks to our dreams of riding mountain bikes without driving an hour to a trail.
I heard from Pickett this morning after reaching out to him in hopes of clearing the air as news about the shop’s closure spread online in the past few days. He confirmed that he and his family moved back home to Fayetteville (25 miles south of Rapha and WalMart headquarters in Bentonville) in August 2018 to be closer to extended family. Pickett’s longtime employee Eric Swain was running the shop for the past 18 months. When buyout plans fell through, they decided it was time to close the shop for good. Swain plans to stay in the local bike industry while Revolver’s other employee will move onto something else.
Pickett now works for Phat Tire Bike Shop in Fayetteville, a Trek-branded store with nine successful storefronts in the area. “They are killing it,” Pickett gushed this morning. “Cycling is going crazy here. Mountain biking in Arkansas is bananas.” Pickett says since he left Fayetteville in 2002 “cycling infrastructure has exploded with support from the Walton Foundation.”
“There are paved trail systems in most of the towns in the region and over 150 miles of new singletrack in the area,” Pickett continued. “They had the Red Bull Pump Track World Championships here in 2018 and they are hosting ‘cross worlds in 2022. The communities recognize the tourist benefit cycling brings to the table and folks are getting on bikes.”
Pickett added that the move has been bittersweet because he misses his friends and customers in Portland.
Revolver is the second bike shop in north Portland to close this year after Norther Cycles on North Albina called it quits. That leaves the entire northern quadrant west of I-5 serviced by four shops: Golden Pliers (Skidmore & Interstate), Killer Queen Cyclery (Lombard & Mobile), Kenton Cycle Repair (Denver & Kilpatrick) and Block Bikes (Ivanhoe & Burlington).
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Good Luck Mark! Former Revolver customers, check out Block Bikes in the heart of St. Johns.Recommended 9
“Cycling is going crazy here. Mountain biking in Arkansas is bananas.”
When will Portland learn…Recommended 25
Portland will never learn. Decent place if you are a commuter. Absolutely dreadful place — bordering on hostile — for all other forms of cycling. Too bad because there is a lot of potential. But Portland’s DNA will never let cycling properly grow here.Recommended 21
I agree 100%Recommended 9
Wildly disagree. Could it be better? Hell yes, and the magic cycling fairy could wave her magic wand and make every headwind a tailwind and every climb a descent. But I can get on my road bike, gravel bike, commuter, whatever and find an exhilarating ride out my city front door any day of the week in all seasons, run errands across town, hit a pub or two or just get my cardio time for the day. Within an hour-ish’s drive/Max ride we can access thousands of miles of forest doubletrack, mtb singletrack, empty country roads, established routes, scenic routes, small towns, bikepacking, etc etc etc. I go back and forth in my general riding attitude too, but this is where I keep coming back. It’s pretty damn good.Recommended 20
Agree 100%. Good for commuting, and an absolute $&*t show for everyone else. Yeah, gravel is burgeoning, but just wait till every rough and gravel street in the metro is paved to allow 40 mph traffic. Superfund sites (NOPO) and freeway medians (Gateway Green) shouldn’t be the only places in town to ride dirt.Recommended 13
I grew up in Arkansas, went to college in Fayetteville and moved to PDX in 2000. I’ve heard biking has exploded in AR, but really, there’s just no comparison there to Portland’s biking lifestyle. How many employers in Fayetteville have secured bike parking, showers, etc? Yeah, I’m sure they’ve added painted bike lanes to busy roads that is the equivalent to biking on NE Lombard, but most of what the AR hype is about is recreational biking. Nice trails to ride that don’t for leisure, not for commuting and errands.Recommended 7
Recently? The cities in NW Arkansas are adding on street bike lanes because they want to funnel all those MTBers to downtown businesses. Including Fayetteville. See: https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/3529/On-Street-Bike-Lanes
A lot of NW Arkansas towns are pre-WW2, so the cities are dense and the streets have relative slow speeds, so even streets without bike lanes aren’t bad.Recommended 1
I have no hard proof of this, but I think that people who enjoy recreational cycling are more likely to want to use bicycles for more utilitarian things, or at least be more sympathetic towards those who do. But, I don’t think it works the other way.Recommended 0
As Jonathan has pointed out, it’s all about politics. Some day we’ll get a council member who will stand up to Forest Park neighbors and say the park is for all of Portland, not just them.Recommended 0
Well played on the lede.Recommended 2
To compare PDX and Fayetteville is really not fair. PDX is a million where Fayetteville is less than a 100,000 and is set in close proximity to a national park. Maybe a better comparison is Bend to Fayetteville with similar populations, proximity to the woods and commitment to trails. Yes, PDX has a long way to go to allow more trails but they are working on it and Post Canyon, Sandy Ridge, Stubb Stewart, Browns Camp, etc. are all within an hour, fairly high quality and growing. Glass half full.Recommended 17
Exactly. If mountain biking is the only thing you do, Arkansas is probably great. Portland has so much more to offer in other areas: culture, food, mountaineering, skiing, surfing, etc.
Of course I lament the missed opportunities for close-in mountain biking, however. It is ridiculous that we don’t have dozens of miles of trails in Forest Park for mountain biking.Recommended 12
Have you ever been to Bentonville?Recommended 2
I have not. How is the downhill skiing?Recommended 13
Bentonville has some great surf breaks too!
In all seriousness I’m glad they have beefed up their bike infrastructure and have all these great trails–I am actually interested in visiting a place I didn’t expect I’d ever go see! As a man who loves to travel, it’s sad when my own country, despite one of the most gifted geographies on earth, has so many towns and places that are modeled on endless malls/strip-malls, with no character or pedestrian experience. So I applaud it when a town tries to do something different, or engage visitors and residents alike with a different array of activities or way to explore them.
We lost a great bike shop–let’s learn from this and move on. Let’s go to these places and see what’s they’re doing right. I think getting actionable results on the ORMP is a start. Maybe the people in NW Arkansas will start embracing the bike, not just as a recreational tool, but one that can be used for commuting too!Recommended 1
I have (been to Bentonville). I used to work there. Read my post above.Recommended 1
One of my favorite shops when I lived in Arbor Lodge. Could drop the bike off for maintenance then head over to the Night Hawk for some refreshments while I waited.Recommended 4
Uh, maybe the last quarter million who arrived should have brought singletrack with them. They did bring a strong desire to negatively change everything that WAS Portland. What is not “fair” is the COMPLETE lack of any mountain biking in Portland. This city is only interested in serving timid riders who have trouble fitting their own helmets. Sure, you can operate your device, but you can’t lube your chain. Another annoying reminder is that “THEY” are not working on anything worthwhile in this town. The mtb problem has been going on for a very long time with zero improvement. Gateway Green is not mountain biking. Watch all the bike shops close and keep purchasing everything online. Yeah, great. And PBOT makes the escape to the woods more difficult and idiotic everyday. Before Foster Rd. was ruined Sandy Ridge was a pleasant 35 miles away. Now it’s 90 minutes of frustrating b.s. Wow, Arkansas, good job!Recommended 9
Foster Road ruined?
I’ve lived in Woodstock for a while and Sandy Ridge was never 35 minutes away.Recommended 9
In the glass-half-full department, Golden Pliers is an absolutely wonderful shop. I would trust Kevin with anything I own.Recommended 12
I guess it the zeitgeist changes over time. We have gone from Obama to Trump, “Portlandia” to “Yellowstone” and “Ozark”, kayak racks to gun racks and now the center cutting edge of cycling is moving from Oregon to Arkansas. I for one ,am about ready for the trendy crowds to move on to somewhere else and lets us return to the halcyon days of “Old Portland.”Recommended 14
#freeforestparkRecommended 10
“That leaves the entire northern quadrant west of I-5 serviced by four shops…”
For some perspective, Gresham, Oregon’s fourth largest city, has ONE bicycle shop!Recommended 5
It has two because Dick’s Sporting Goods sells bicycles on Eastman parkway.Recommended 0
So do Target, Fred Meyer, Big 5 and pawn shops. I was referencing Jonathan’s quote. He didn’t include those in his count and I didn’t include them in mine.Recommended 0
Dick’s is not a bike shop. Amazon sells bikes, as well. Does that make it a bike shop?Recommended 1
Mark’s shop took care of my bike when Swan Island was central to my days. Will be missed.Recommended 4
If you get down to NW Arkansas, you will find yourself in the beautiful Ozark Mts, and can catch some fine music at the Folk Music Center in Mountain View. Did a couple of tunes there in the 70’s after a lovely introduction by none other than the legendary Jimmy Driftwood (“Tennessee Stud” and “Battle of New Orleans”)
Lenny, I went to the UofA, graduating in ’75. I worked with National Geographic on a photo shoot with Jimmy Driftwood, spending time at his house, etc. Terrific experience. With respect to NWA, I travel back there often owing to client relationships. The change is beyond belief and anyone who says ‘not cultural’ is shooting from afar and not familiar with Fayetteville. Yes, more conservative in thought overall (with less of the issues we have here), but if you love the outdoors, close-by, then it’s heaven.Recommended 0
That’s what you get when you’re a progressive stronghold that looks down your nose at everybody else. Other cities will benefit from these good shops leaving Portland. Expect more closures to come.Recommended 12
Bye Mark…thanks for being my NoPo bike shop stop for many years in what was once the NoPo bike shop desert (before Kenton Cycles set up)…now I just have to break the news to Leah, as your staff always knew how to keep her single speed yellow 80s Cannondale chainline coaster brake set up all set. ;-(Recommended 1
As for the NoPo Quadrant, don’t forget NoPo Bike Works and Metropolis. As well as Abraham Fixes Bikes, which is technically NE but on N Williams. And maybe the eBike store too. So, that would bring the total up to 8 shops.Recommended 2
Oops, missed Jonathan’s “west of I-5” qualifier regarding NoPo remaining shops. Revolver will be missed though. Always liked that shop, a little out of the way for me, but they had decent stock and always super friendly.Recommended 1
I used to hop into Revolver to buy lights, gear, etc. The shop owner was always friendly and helpful. They had a great selection of equipment and bikes (Anyone else here even carry Fairdale???) But when I had a flat nearby on Denver I rolled into Revolver for a repair/new tire. The tech so rudely condescended an explanation of the quick-release on my own bike wheel (the most basic and obvious function and something I’d done hundreds of times on multiple bikes), I avoided them going forward and took my business to NOPO Bikeworks and Block Bikes. I’m not in your shop to pay you to talk down to me. Best of luck in Arkansas to the owner. Hopefully bike culture doesn’t have such a chip on the shoulder the way Portland does.Recommended 3
I’m really going to miss going to Revolver and flirting with their cute mechanic, I think his name is Jon.Recommended 0