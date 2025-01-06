Portland chapter of All Bodies on Bikes will foster body-positive cycling

An All Bodies on Bikes group ride in 2022. (Photo: All Bodies on Bikes)

When we talk about building a more inclusive cycling community here in Portland, some folks might think only of race and/or gender. But there’s another tendency in the cycling world that makes lots of folks feel left out: an industry-wide focus on thin bodies. It’s true: the cycling world has a body image problem.

That’s not surprising given that the cycling industry revolves mostly around elite racing, and those who compete and train at the highest levels shed ounces from their bodies with as much fervor as weekend warriors shed ounces from their bikes. It’s also not surprising that there’s a growing pushback led by a nonprofit organization founded in 2021 called “All Bodies on Bikes.”

Almost four years since that group launched with a popular video (that happened to be filmed in Oregon), Portland will finally get a local chapter of its own. All Bodies on Bikes Portland is lead by Colt Seidman, someone who’s own experience with the group speaks to its positive impact.

Seidman told BikePortland they first heard about All Bodies on Bikes a few years ago while recovering from a bike injury. “As a disabled, neurodivergent bicyclist, All Bodies On Bikes helped me feel less alone.” The All Bodies on Bikes community opened a world to Seidman that inspired her to take better care of her body and to become a better cyclist. “As a plus-size queer woman, I really felt a connection with All Bodies On Bikes (ABOB) and wanted to bring this special space to Portland, with some help of some community members.”

ABOB co-founder and Oregonian Kailey Kornhauser and board member Brian Benavente are helping Seidman with the launch. To help kick things off, they’ll host a film screening and group ride on February 9th (location TBD).

For now, roll over to Bike Happy Hour this week (Wednesday, 1/8 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at Migration Brewing on N Williams Ave) to meet Seidman and learn more about what’s in store. And follow @ABOBPortlandOR on Instagram for updates.