Likes bikes that fold? Get ready for ‘Folder Frolic’ ride

A flock of folders at the 2016 Brompton Urban Challenge. (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

From the Sexy Cyclists Ride in 2008.

Folding bikes scratch a very particular itch in the cycling world. They are at once utilitarian, fun, and even — in some circumstances — quite stylish (see photo at right). They’re also a perfect fit for Portland’s bike scene and have long been popular around these parts.

Now there’s a gathering planned that will bring folding fans together to show off their niftily-hinged wonders. The International Folder Frolic is planned for April 1st, and organizers ay that’s no joke.

Southeast Portland-based bike shop Clever Cycles will host the local edition. They say fellow Frolics will happen on the same date in New Orleans, Philadelphia, and (in what is arguable the most folder-forward bike city in the world and home of leading brand Brompton) London. The event is produced by Trophy Bikes, a large Brompton retailer in Philadelphia.

You know the saying: The family that folds together, stays together.

Some of you might recall the fun we had in 2016 when we teamed up with Clever to co-host the Brompton Urban Challenge. At that event we welcomed Bromptonians from near and far to partake in a folding-bike Olympics of sorts. It was a genuine hoot for sure as we played all manner of small-wheel-inspired games.

Clever says Portland’s Folder Frolic will start at 12 noon. Expect a “party pace” loop ride that’s welcoming of all types of folding bikes. If you don’t have one, you’ve got a few weeks to track one down. Clever co-owner Eva Frazier recommends asking a friend, scouring local used bike shops, or even browsing online sources like Craigslist or Freeya. Of course she’d be happy to sell you one from their wonderful showroom on SE Hawthorne Blvd if you’re ready to take the plunge.

Happy folding (and riding)! More event details here.