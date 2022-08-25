Weekend Event Guide: Freeyapalooza, breakfast, blackberries and more

My family (minus one daughter) on Willamette Blvd in 2014. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Just one more day until the weekend is here. Temps look to be cooling a bit and we even get into the 50s at night! It’s also the last weekend of Pedalpalooza, so get while the gettin’s good.

Friday, August 19th

Breakfast on the Bridges – 7:00 to 9:00 am on Flanders, Tilikum, Steel, and Hawthorne bridges

Raise a mug and toast 20 years of this most excellent Portland tradition! And just FYI this will likely be the final Hawthorne B on B unless organizers can find more volunteers or a sponsor. More info here.

Smooth Roads with PBOT – 1:00 pm at Director Park (SW)

Join activists with Bike Loud PDX for a ride with PBOT Maintenance Operations chief Jody Yates to learn about how they keep roads smooth and what it will take to keep them cleaner. More info here.

Noise Bike Ride – 8:30 pm at Corner of NE Davis & 3rd (NE)

I chose this one because it looks pretty darn interesting. The leaders creates noise — not music! — with his bike and wants to share his passion with you. More info here.

Saturday, August 20th

Freeyapalooza – 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

Our wonderful advertiser-friends at Freeya are hosting this ride to extol the many virtues of their cool app (you’ve downloaded it already right?) that helps you score and give away free stuff. It’s like Craigslist, but waay better. More info here.

Bike the Levees – 10:00 am at Delta Park MAX Station

This popular ride is back and it’s your chance to learn the history and mystery behind the interesting system of Columbia River levees you’ve been biking on all these years. More info here.

Native & Indigenous Ride – 2:00 to 5:00 pm at PSU Native American Student and Community Center (SW)

Portland’s first-ever ride that specifically welcomes Native and Indigenous folks to ride together. There’s been a lot of build-up for this so it’s an excellent opportunity to come out and see the best Portland’s bike scene has to offer. Ride only open to Native and Indigenous folks but there’s an after-party open to all! More info here.

Cyclocross Curious – 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Rose City Park (NE)

A drop-in, introductory ‘cross clinic hosted by the Fast Fun Nice cycling team. What more could you want? More info here.

Sunday, August 21st

Slow Poke Ride – 9:30 am at Parkrose Transit Center (NE)

Join the venerable Portland Bicycling Club ride for a casually-paced ride to the food carts in Troutdale. More info here.

Blackberry Bramble Jam – 12:15 pm at Sellwood Riverfront Park (SE)

If you bike in Portland you absolutely must pick your share of blackberries before they’re all gone. Find some juicy patches along the Springwater path on this ride. Bring buckets! More info here.

Gateway Green Group Session – 5:00 pm at Gateway Green (NE)

Register for this NW Trail Alliance skills clinic and training session to up your flow, jump, and trail-riding game at the Gateway Green bike park. More info here.

