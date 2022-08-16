Biked & Mic’d! at Bridge Pedal

Many of you already saw my photos and reflections from Bridge Pedal on Sunday. While out there I was also working on a brand new thing: interviews by bike. It’s a thing I’ve been wanting to do for years, but has taken some time to get the headspace and gear to the point where it could actually happen. So without further delay…

Welcome to the first Biked & Mic’d! Think Carpool Karaoke without the singing or the car, and with random strangers I see biking around. After testing it out last week on North Willamette Blvd, I took my setup out to Bridge Pedal. It was so much fun! I think this format has some exciting potential and I can’t wait to keep making it better. (By the way, if any City Hall staff see this and are down for me to interview your boss, just drop a line!)

It’s always fun how many people I see at events that I already know. In this episode you’ll see a mix of new faces and folks you might recognize including: Tina Ricks who I recently featured in a video out in Washington County, veteran bike advocate Ted Buehler, Beaverton City Councilor-elect Kevin Teater, Pedalpalooza Super-Volunteer William Hsu, and I even bumped into PBOT City Traffic Engineer Wendy Cawley (don’t worry PBOT communications team, I didn’t ask her any tough questions!).

Give it a watch and please let me know what you think. I’m open to feedback and keep in mind this is my first attempt at a new format (and frankly, I have no idea if anyone will actually like this because I’ve only showed it to my family.)

And I also want to thank Tern Bicycles for the HSD e-bike loaner. It makes this interviewing-by-bike thing so much easier (especially when I’m going up hill as you’ll see in the video). If folks are interested, I will do a separate post with a detailed breakdown of my bike and camera gear set-up.

Thanks to everyone who chatted with me!