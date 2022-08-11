Weekend Event Guide: Swap Meet, Harry Styles, Bridge Pedal and more

Ocho wants you to have a great weekend. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Time to get ready for the weekend. As you make plans, consider grabbing a Gorge Pass. It’s just $40 for unlimited rides for you and your bike on any of the Columbia River Gorge transit shuttles. Find bike routes and custom itineraries at GorgePass.com/bikes.

Friday, August 12th

Riding Up That Hill – 6:00 pm at Laurelhurst Park (SE)

Inspired by the classic Kate Bush song that’s enjoying a renaissance of late, this ride will go from Laurelhurst Park to the Skidmore Bluffs and along the way you’ll learn the finer points of the dance. More info here.

Monster Ride – 7:30 pm at Multnomah County Multicultural Center (SE)

If you’re looking for an excuse to dress up like a monster and ride around town, this is the event you’ve been waiting for! More info here.

Saturday, August 13th

Bicycle Swap Meet – 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at Chris King HQ (NW)

A good, ol’ fashioned swap meet where you’re sure to find some gems. Hosted by Chris King so you know there will be some super nice stuff to be had. More info here.

Music for an Adaptive Bike Ride – 10:00 at Adaptive Biketown HQ near OMSI (SE)

A bike ride hosted by Cassie Wilson inspired by the music of Harry Styles? Yes! Join The Street Trust and for a ride that will open up your eyes to Harry’s wonderful tunes and to people with disabilities who love riding bikes as much as you do. More info here.

Sunday, August 14th

Bridge Pedal – All day on all the downtown bridges

It’s the big one! The 26th annual Bridge Pedal is your only chance to bike on the big bridges like Marquam and Fremont with thousands of other people. I plan to be there so look for the dorky dude with a microphone if you want to be interviewed! More info here.

North Portland in Motion Ride – 10:30 am at St. Johns Plaza (N)

One of a series of rides led by a Portland Bureau of Transportation planner that will give you a real-life look at the projects being considered in the North Portland in Motion plan. Bring your open mind and utopian vision of cycling on the peninsula! More info here.

Clue Ride – 5:30 pm at Revolution Hall (SE)

It’s another interesting ride in the theater-and-costume genre. If you liked the Big Lebowski Ride or Bike Play, this is right up your alley. This time, ride leaders and their friends will perform skits dressed in old-timey garb and riders will have to guess whodunnit. Prizes at the end. More info here.

Have fun out there this weekend! And remember to check out the Gorge Pass and thank them for supporting our work.