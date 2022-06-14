New route guide will get you into the Gorge without a car

A trip to Multnomah Falls on a beautiful summer day can lose its luster after spending an hour circling the parking lot to find an open space. But there’s another way to enjoy everything the gorgeous Columbia River Gorge has to offer – and with no parking required.
Thanks to Hood River bike advocate Megan Ramey, who put together a guide of 15 ways to explore the Gorge by bike and bus, you’ll see it’s easier than you might think to enjoy this amazing place without driving to it.
The Gorge Pass offers unlimited rides from Portland to various parts of the Columbia Gorge, including Hood River and the Dalles. The Columbia Gorge Express, which is part of the Columbia Area Transit system, goes from Portland to the Dalles, with stops in Troutdale, Multnomah Falls, Cascade Locks, Hood River and Mosier along the way. If you want to take a bike ride on one of the many routes along the Columbia River, don’t worry about cramming your bike on a car rack or in your trunk and finding parking at the trailhead. You can put your bike on the back of the bus and take it for a spin when you’ve reached your ideal starting point, and then catch the bus back to Portland after your ride.
To help pick the perfect route for your needs, Ramey has organized the guide according to intensity. Riders can pick between four levels; from a family-friendly jaunt on The Dalles Riverfront Trail to 14-mile adventure on the Hood River Fruit Loop. Each route features a summary, a map, and connecting transit information.
This new guide is just the latest in a recent push to encourage people to take carfree adventures around Oregon, particularly in the Gorge. The Oregon Department of Transportation implemented new permit requirements to drive a car into the Gorge this summer to limit traffic on Historic Columbia River Highway.
The benefits to going into the Gorge carfree extend beyond bypassing crowded parking lots and car traffic: you’ll be able to experience its beauty directly, with the summer breeze in your face, and you can feel free to relax with a glass of wine or a beer without worrying about driving back into town.
“When I think of biking and the Columbia Gorge, I think of waterfalls, views, flora, topography, food, beer, wine, swimming holes, primo hiking access and a more immersive way to experience it all,” Ramey wrote in an email to BikePortland. “There is a bike ride for any ability, age or riding preference.”
Take a look at the guide to see all 15 suggested routes.
And if you’re Gorge-curious and up for an adventure, there’s a Pedalpalooza ride with an overnight camping option that leaves from Portland Wednesday morning.
Taylor has been BikePortland’s staff writer since November 2021. She has also written for Street Roots and Eugene Weekly. Contact her at taylorgriggswriter@gmail.com
I’m going to go on that ride and hoping to post a video about my Gorge adventures this weekend on Bike Stuff PDX.
See you there 😉
TIL there’s a bus between Stevenson and Carson. I’ve wanted to ride from the city up Wind River into all the goodness of the Giff and beyond but that narrow sketchy portion of hwy 14 has stopped me until now. Thanks Taylor, thanks BP!
The Skamania Transit bus is indeed great, and yeah, that section of SR14 isn’t the most pleasant riding experience.
Everyone who lives on the west side of the metro area is completely unable to use the CAT bus, because they adamantly refuse to consider any stops west of Gateway. It’s a great concept, but completely worthless to the majority of people in the metro area as it stands. Why is an additional stop at the Sunset Transit Center or the like completely off the table? I’d 100% use it if it stopped anywhere near me.
“Completely unable” “Completely worthless”
Hyperbole much?
The CAT bus stops at Gateway Transit Center, a hub for MAX light rail. Both the Red and Blue lines stop here, and you can use either line to get to the west side (though yes, the Red Line currently only goes to Beaverton TC).
Can’t you use the MAX to get to Gateway and take the CAT from there? With the first Eastbound CAT bus at 6:50 AM and seven more buses after that, the last one at 5:20 PM, there seems to be plenty of opportunities to connect.
And while it would be lovely for the Columbia Gorge Express to go further west than Gateway, I’m guessing it’s due to logistics. Adding a stop on the west side, say Sunset or Beaverton TC, could add up to an hour to the round-trip. That would mean less trips to the Gorge.
Because we have frequent, high-capacity transit between the west metro and Gateway? Someone near Sunset TC can more easily get to Gateway TC than someone living in St. John’s our outer-SE Portland. We don’t need to duplicate Trimet routes (on the most congested highways in the state) with the Gorge Express.
It is very easy to bring your bike on MAX (blue, red, or green lines) and take it to Gateway.
It would mean that I first have to get to the MAX line, then take the MAX to Gateway, then take the CAT to the trailhead. That easily takes upwards of 2 hours one direction, when I could instead drive to the trailhead in 45 minutes. Adding a CAT stop would remove the horribly slow Goose Hollow to Lloyd Center section of the MAX, and remove one transfer.
What’s wrong with taking the Max from the west side to Gateway? I imagine they don’t add CAT stops there because it would be redundant to Max given that it serves exactly the same route.
(Of course I get that Max stops aren’t necessarily accessible, even by connecting bus, to everywhere, but you have to assume that even if they had CAT stops on the west side, the place they’d most likely put them is at Max or WES stops anyway.)
The max is painfully slow to go from west of the wills to east of the river. Its adequate to get downtown but anything beyond that is a time waste.