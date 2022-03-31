Product Review: Prevent bike theft with these locks (and bits of advice)

Posted by on March 31st, 2022 at 8:30 am

What do you call a bunch of locks piled on the ground? I have no idea.
(Photos: Josh Ross/BikePortland)

Bike theft is a huge issue in Portland and many of you are rightfully concerned about what it takes to keep a bike out of the hands of thieves.

[Cable locks] can be cut so quickly, without noise, and with small hand tools that they should never be used.

When I’m not writing about products for BikePortland my main outlet is Cycling News. As part of that, I recently did a deep dive into bike locks. Although I’m proud of that article, it’s not the right list for Portland. Cycling News is international and covers a huge range of needs across the globe. In this article I’d like to tailor it to a more local audience.

As I worked on these articles I talked to everyone I could about how bikes were being stolen. I reached out to police, manufacturers, experts at Bike Index, and also email lists of major local riding clubs and organizations. Each group I reached had different information and different things to add to the puzzle.

Here’s what I learned…

I started with the police. I tried a variety of police departments both in the US and even in London. It was a dead end. Police departments have eliminated resources and were not a wealth of information. If your bike is stolen it’s worth a report but make sure you are working with Bike Index as your primary resource for recovery. Also, make sure you have your serial number recorded somewhere you can reference if a bike is stolen!

In terms of finding out how bikes are stolen, the places to get that info were either the manufacturers or the victims themselves. From the manufacturers I got a top-level idea of what they were trying to protect against. From that perspective the most common tools are simple pry-bars of all kinds. Anything thieves can use for leverage is a common attack method. Also on the radar are bolt cutters and portable angle grinders (like what happened recently to Madi Carlson in L.A.).

Advertisement

I heard from victims through local cycling email lists. In almost every instance, they told me a cable lock was cut. Cable locks are not security and I even question if they are worth bothering with as a secondary lock. They can be cut so quickly, without noise, and with small hand tools that they should never be used. Even on long rides in the country, it’s just not worth bothering. For those quick stops, bring your bike inside with you. It’s worth noting I did talk to people who had their bike stolen off a rack while using built-in cable locks. Never rely on them!

Outside of cable locks there were a few people I found who still experienced theft. One of them had a bike locked with a u-lock in a parking garage during work and it still got stolen. Another person, not in Portland, who locked his bike outside his house with a Kryptonite New York Fahgettaboudit had it cut with an angle grinder. I still recommend that lock but it will fall, quickly, to an angle grinder.

Aside from theft when using a lock, another big trend emerged during these discussions. Most people who have bikes stolen don’t have them locked. This should be obvious but there were a huge number of people who had always been incredibly careful only to have an unlocked bike stolen from a garage or “secure” bike room of some kind. Recently a friend had a shed where he kept his bikes broken into. The shed was locked with a quality lock and the cut through the steel holding the door closed. At home, consider an anchor system and a massive lock.

The Recommendations

Now that you’ve got an idea of what you are dealing with, let’s talk about locks.

Advertisement

Onguard 8003 Pitbull STD U-Lock ($55)

This is my number one pick and the lock I’ve used personally for years. It’s a beefy lock that’s cheap. There’s not much more to elaborate on than that. It comes with a bunch of keys, It’s got plastic to protect the bike frame, and a frame mount. I did eventually break the frame mount but aside from that it’s continued to work well for me. If you are heading out in the world this lock will work for most situations.

Ottolock Sidekick ($40)

This option is going to be controversial. Ottolock has racked up some unfavorable press here in Portland. A lot of that has to do with what they would consider a mis-use of their locks. You can decide if that’s mis-leading advertising or mis-use but I decided not to wade into that discussion. One thing I worked really hard to do with my list was find inexpensive options. The Sidekick is a double shackle 12mm U-lock that costs about $35-40 depending on where you buy it. It’s not the most secure in the world but it should do the job for quick stops and as a secondary lock. The biggest drawback is that it’s too small to fit through a wheel, a frame, and around an anchor. For the price, I didn’t find anything to match it.

Kryptonite New York Fahgettaboudit U-lock ($125)

This lock has been the absolute standard in security for years. It’s priced in the $100 and $150 (big range but it seems to move around a bit) and it’s secure because it’s an 18mm shackle. There’s no magic to it, it’s just a big lock that’s harder to break. You can definitely cut through it with an angle grinder but given the price and security you could double it up.

Advertisement

Hiplok Gold Chain Lock ($140)

This is where things get a little murky. What’s better, a chain or a U-lock? It’s not totally clear and they shine in different ways. Chains are tougher to cut with an angle grinder and more flexible in how they lock, or to what, but tend to be more difficult to carry. The Hiplock Gold chain lock is a great option because it’s a very secure lock and they make it easy to carry. It fits around your waist, without locking, and the reflective option even adds visibility. You can lock a wheel, a frame, and a sign post without too much trouble. You could also use it on a bike rack where a U-lock wouldn’t work.

Hiplock D1000 ($345)

I covered this lock here before. The claim is that it can’t be cut with an angle grinder and I have seen evidence of that. It’s always tough to tell if there’s some way to break a lock that is intentionally not being shown but I’ve seen it attacked with a grinder and it didn’t fail in any reasonable amount of time. This is the lock I use these days and it’s great but it is on the small side. What I like is that it’s about as portable as a regular lock. It’s heavy but much more portable than anything in the same class of protection. The problem is it can’t currently be purchased and it’s very expensive relative to other locks. You could afford two of the Kryptonite New York Fahgettaboudit U-locks for the same price and that might be a more flexible option.

Abus Ivera 7210

I included this one on the Cycling News list as the option for securing bikes that are attached to a car rack. I’m including it here for the same reason. Realistically you could use any number of chain locks on a rack and there are more secure options. This one is a little longer though and that might make it a little easier. It’s not a great idea to use any lock while the car is moving as it’s very possible for small vibrations to damage a frame. Once stopped, if you already own another quality chain lock you could probably use it. If you are heading out to buy something just for this use though, this one is a reasonable choice.

Abus Bordo 6500a Smart X

I’m throwing this one on here so I can warn you not to use folding locks and also because I like the idea of a smart lock in this context. Folding locks are less secure and more expensive. Overall my recommendation is to not bother with them. People like them because they are convenient to carry. If that’s what you must have, the Abus Granit 6500 folding lock is the heaviest security available. This version takes the same design but adds an alarm and that’s only going to help security. I expect push back on this suggestion because of the price, and electronics, and that’s to be expected. You can get great security for less money but adding an app and electronic locking actually makes sense in this context. It solves a problem and the trade off is money. That’s going to be alluring for some people and if that’s you, this is the best choice.

***

After working on this for the last month or so I have piles of locks at my house. What I found is that a lot of them were very similar and very good. At certain price points there is a lot of competition and all the options are great. For this article, I tried to choose things with a unique selling proposition — products that do a specific, useful thing. The list can’t possibly cover everything though. If you have a lock you love, please let everyone know in the comments!

Bike Theft, Front Page, Products

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

17
Leave a Reply

avatar
7 Comment threads
10 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
14 Comment authors
Scott BatchelarDavid HampstenDanrhJosh Ross (Contributor) Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Vince
Guest
Vince

Thanks Josh! That was very informative and gives food for thought for anyone lock shopping.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Mark Remy
Guest
Mark Remy

This is very helpful. Thanks.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
ivan
Guest
ivan

For years I had a Kryptonite U-lock that had a slight curve or bend at one end of the U, where you pull it off. It was like this model, though not a mini:

https://www.walmart.com/ip/Kryptonite-Mini-12mm-U-Lock-Bicycle-Lock-8mm-Looped-Bike-Security-Cable/35713859

I loved that because it meant if the lock was on or partially on but not locked — which, I dunno if I’m strange but seems to happen to me a lot when I’m fumbling with keys and it takes a few moments to turn the key — the other end of the U-lock wouldn’t just fall off. When locking with the curve of the U pointed up, it also kept the “weight” of the cross-bar piece on the lock itself rather than on my hand, which turns out to be nice when you’re, say, locking a bike on a wall rack in the dark because the bike room light went out. (Supposedly it added some amount of extra security when locked, too, but I don’t think that was really true.)

Anyway, the key for that lock eventually jammed and I couldn’t find the spare, so I had to cut off that lock and get a new one at a bike shop. And the only types they sold were the standard U-locks where there are two straight ends. So that’s what I’ve been using, and I regularly curse it because of the issues above. But I notice that pretty much everyone else has that standard style and, as I said, it was hard to find the kind I like at a bike shop.

Am I just weird? Why aren’t the U-locks with the curved bit more popular?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Boyd
Guest
Boyd

I think kryptonite and other manufacturers have moved away from that style lock because they are supposed to be less secure. From what I’ve read on the internet, the higher security u locks have double shackles and require multiple cuts from an angle grinder or bolt cutter to remove. The lock that you linked to could be removed with a single cut. If you’re storing your bike in a place where you don’t expect an attack using standard bike theft tools, you’re probably fine using a lock like that. But an experienced bike thief could probably be walking away with your bike in thirty seconds if you’re using that lock.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Steve C
Guest
Steve C

I had one too, and liked it for the same reason, it kinda stayed in place while I locked up. But the curved locks are only secured on one side by the locking mechanism. The straight locks seem to have notches on each end and when the lock is engaged hold each end in place independently. I think the idea is the thief will probably need to make two cuts to remove the lock.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
idlebytes
Guest
idlebytes

Am I just weird? Why aren’t the U-locks with the curved bit more popular?

The other design is supposed to be more theft resistant. In theory you have to cut the straight design twice to remove the lock while the bent design only requires one cut. In practice thieves just cut once and use a pry bar to bend the lock open enough to get it off the bike.

I suppose there still is some additional added security in that they have to take the time to use the pry bar but I don’t think it’s that much.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
jonno
Guest
jonno

I’m no expert but I believe locks with the curved bit only need to be cut in one place in order to remove the shackle. Locks that grip the shackle at both ends have to be cut in two places or bent hard once cut in order to remove them. Curved bit locks are also potentially more susceptible to lever attacks. You’re right, they are easier to use.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Josh Ross (Contributor)
Author
Josh Ross (Contributor)

As others have said, those style of locks, called bent foot U-locks, are less secure. You can still find them if you look lower down in the kryptonite model lineup but I specifically made sure to never recommend one. I actually spent a lot of time making sure I could find something cheap that did not use that design. They are more susceptible to brute force attack and only take a single cut to break open. If you want to keep your bike I don’t recommend using them.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Kryptonite still makes at least one with a curved bar, the Evolution Lite Mini-6 with an anti-theft rating of 7/10. I don’t know which retailers carry it, but J&B Imports distributors has it for $52.79 wholesale, $54.09 from KHS – its MSRP is $98.95. I carry one with my fast bike, it’s relatively light and small for a U-lock, but I no longer live in a theft-prone community. It says “LITE” on the shackle.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

All new locks should get “Portland Rated” kinda like Jeep and their “Trail Rated” badges. Any lock that survives in this town deserves it. Been through four defeated locks in 10 years. I guess it could be worse? But sure puts me off wanting to ride anywhere anymore where I’d have to leave my bike. If I’m on my bike now its just for pleasure and doesn’t leave my sight.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Josh Ross (Contributor)
Author
Josh Ross (Contributor)

I’d love to hear more about your defeated locks. What kind of locks, how were they defeated, and what was the general situation?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Dan
Guest
Dan

I’m on the same page. I’ve assumed for years that I can only ride my bike places where I can bring it inside, or if it will only be outside for a short period in a crowded area. If neither of those is the case, I drive my car instead: not good for our climate goals.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

Ha! I just purchased a less-than-Arbus folding lock yesterday. I agree with your criticisms; I do not see it as a replacement for a more conventional lock, but as something more convenient that I can use for short periods, such as going into a store.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Josh Ross (Contributor)
Author
Josh Ross (Contributor)

everyone has their own risk tolerance but after seeing how quickly locks are defeated, I wouldn’t risk it.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
rh
Guest
rh

How about a U- lock and a separate beefy cable lock? Both would be secured on different parts of the bike. Would that take 2 different tools to cut since they are different style locks or does an angle grinder cut through anything?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

When I lived in Portland (1997-2015) I carried a Kryptonite NY with a longish shackle (now rated to 9/10), but I camouflaged the lock by hiding the yellow with black duct take. I would often use it in conjunction with a basic 7-foot woven cable (no lock on the cable). The lock has lots of evidence of would-be thieves prying on it – but the fact that I still own the lock is a testament to its effectiveness – 18 years of hard Portland use and it’s still good, no bike ever stolen. Of course it helps to lock the bike in a high-traffic location, preferably near other bikes much more poorly locked, and so on.

Now I live in Greensboro NC, with a much lower theft rate and much dumber thieves, and I can get away with much lighter U-locks, but when I visit Charlotte or DC I bring a NY lock with me, usually a forgetaboutit with a basic 7-foot cable.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Scott Batchelar
Guest
Scott Batchelar

I’ve been using an Abus Chain Lock on my Benno – when I first got this bike I tried using U-Locks but couldn’t find anything that could fit around the Tire and Downtube as well as a Bike Rack so started out with a High Security Abus Chain Lock that I replaced about a year ago due to it getting pretty jiggly.

I switched to this bad boy and have really liked it!

https://mobil.abus.com/int/on-road/Locks/Chain-Locks/IVY-Chain-9100-110-black

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests