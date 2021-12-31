Happy New Year everyone!

Posted by on December 31st, 2021 at 3:23 pm

Me in Laguna Beach, California a few days ago.

Hello friends (and everyone else too).

You’ve probably noticed things have been pretty quiet around here. That’s because I just got back from visiting family in California for Christmas, and unlike years past I decided to leave my computer in my bag the entire time.

I know it’s New Year’s Eve and most of you are ready for some pensive and/or party time before the clock strikes midnight… but I just wanted to say Happy New Year and thank you for an amazing 2021. We accomplished a ton this year and BikePortland is poised to get even better in 2022. And we cannot do it without your engagement and support.

Stay tuned next week when we wrap up the top stories of 2021 and share a few thoughts about where we think things are headed in the new year.

And of course, our usual daily offerings of important news and information will start up again on Monday.

Happy New Year!

Completely disengaging once in a while for a bit is so healthy. Happy new year!

23 hours ago
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)
Editor
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)

Bonne Année!

13 hours ago
jPatrick
Guest
jPatrick

Feliz Año Nuevo!

6 hours ago
