$750,000 in state grants coming to PBOT for three safety projects

At their weekly meeting today, Portland City Council will approve three grant agreements between the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Portland Bureau of Transportation for over $750,000 in traffic safety projects.

The funds come into the city via ODOT’s State Funded Local Projects (SFLP) grant program.

Here are the three projects and grant amounts (with descriptions provided by PBOT spokesperson Dylan Rivera):

NE Killingsworth, Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd to 33rd – $379,823: Killingsworth has been identified by PBOT as a High Crash Corridor, with a high incidence of pedestrian crashes. Killingsworth has existing marked crosswalks. Given the traffic volumes, speed and crossing distance on Killingsworth, an analysis using national safety guidance shows that these crossings should be shortened or enhanced. This project proposes to construct raised concrete pedestrian islands at existing marked crosswalks at 7th, 22nd, 25th and 27th (recent improvements have been made at 30th). Additionally, pedestrian head start signals are recommended at the signalized intersection at 20th Avenue, where pedestrian crashes have been reported. All ramps at each crossing with the exception of 20th Ave will need to be updated with ADA compliant ramps.

Fremont, NE 102nd to 122nd – $166,384: Install speed humps to address serious injury crashes related to speed. This segment of NE Fremont carries high volumes and high speeds as it provides a direct route to Interstate 84. 85th percentile speeds are reported at 42 MPH (speed limit in the area is 35 mph). Install speed bumps to reduce vehicle speeds to 30 MPH to improve safety on this section. Based on typical 300-foot spacing, PBOT anticipates 17 fire-friendly speed bumps will be installed. The exact number will be determined during design. SE Foster, Barbara Welch to Jenne Road – $157,183: This section of SE Foster is rural in nature and experiences a road departure crashes at a higher rate than other streets in the City. The narrow shoulders, coupled with curves has resulted in 4 lane departure crashes (including 1 fatal) and 21 road departure crashes in a 5 year period. There are existing curve warning signs in place, as well as a speed reader board for westbound traffic. Lighting was evaluated and appears to meet City standards. Both centerline and shoulder rumble strips are recommended to directly address the lane and road departure crashes occurring on SE Foster.

Rivera says all three projects are tentatively scheduled to be designed in 2022 and go into construction in 2023.

