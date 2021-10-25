‘Universe’ of options for CRC 2.0 all include a ten lane highway

Posted by on October 25th, 2021 at 10:57 am

Looking south on I-5 from the Interstate Bridge.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

“[The project] needs to demonstrate how it won’t contribute to elevated rates of asthma and hospitalization for Black and brown Portlander…”
— Jo Ann Hardesty, Portland city commissioner and Executive Steering Group member

After months of discussion about process and “vision and values”, the project team behind the second attempt to expand I-5 between Washington and Oregon finally presented a set of design options for the five mile highway project to elected leaders from around the region last week.

These were described by project administrator Greg Johnson as the “universe” of options that fit the purpose and need of the project, unchanged since the failed Columbia River Crossing project was given Federal approval in 2011. After all of the signs in the past year have been pointing toward just a recycled version of the CRC, it will surprise few readers here to learn that there are now just three options for the highway itself left in the “universe”, and they all have ten traffic lanes.

Two of the designs are identical in cross-section: the selected design from the CRC, with two bridges carrying five lanes each with space for transit on the lower level of one and a multi-use path on the lower level of the other. Another tweaked design straightens out the alignment, which would be “less complex” to construct, per project documents. And a third option stacks five highway lanes on top of the other five, with transit on one side and the multi-use path on the other. This design would “minimiz[e] impacts to the natural environment and surrounding areas”, according to the memo on the proposed designs.

Of course, the number of lanes shown is one thing. Project specs that leave room for additional lanes down the road are another, as City Observatory has repeatedly shown with both the Columbia River Crossing and ODOT’s related project in the Rose Quarter.

Ten options for public transit across the river were also outlined but given essentially zero scrutiny among the leaders. Those options include three Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), four light rail (LRT) options, and a bus on the shoulder of I-5. All those transit options as well as the multi-use path are being treated as the extent of the climate considerations between the highway design options. No matter the design of the highway, space for transit, walking, and rolling will “create appealing and effective transit and active transportation opportunities” leading to decreases in emissions, per project documents.

It’s not at all surprising that the narrow set of outcomes proposed now are nearly identical to what was developed ten years ago, given the fact that adding a climate lens directly to the project’s purpose and need, or using a broader definition of equity when it comes to project outcomes was discarded to keep the project on an accelerated timeline. The question is what happens next.

“What would it look like if there was a more robust transit, a more robust congestion pricing program, what does that do to demand?”
— Lynn Peterson, Metro president and Executive Steering Group member

During the meeting, there was some pushback on what the project team brought forward. Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, as she has at past Executive Steering Group meetings, signaled that what was being presented fell short, but not in a way that suggested that the very fast timeline to get the project designed should in any way be hindered. “My concern is that the design options for the bridge alignment and interchanges have been developed in a way that suggests that we already know what the solution is.” she told the group after signing off on the list of project outcomes that includes faster travel times on I-5.

Commissioner Hardesty was clearly not comfortable saying that the three options for the proposed highway were the entire “universe”. “[The final design] needs to demonstrate how it won’t contribute to more 124 degree days like we experienced just this last summer in the Lents neighborhood in Portland. It needs to demonstrate how it won’t contribute to elevated rates of asthma and hospitalization for Black and brown Portlanders, which normally are the recipients of the negative outcomes of freeway activity,” she told the group. “Are we really moving the project forward in a way where we can be confident that, in the design options we will explore, that we are addressing these very core issues?”

Metro President Lynn Peterson was the other voice in the room pushing back, explicitly asking for an additional highway design option to act as a “bookend”. She suggested that option should look at “what would it look like if there was a more robust transit, a more robust congestion pricing program, what does that do to demand, so that we can actually see how that works and what elements are playing with what?” Peterson said the assumptions on how pricing may impact demand for the highway seem “too muted” at this point. But Peterson referred to this as an “outer limit” design, suggesting that it would primarily be useful to the group as a comparison to the other proposed designs.

Peterson is having to navigate the fact that she’ll have to sell any outcome of consensus at the Executive committee back to the full Metro Council, which includes members who are skeptical of where the project is headed. (We’ll have more coverage on that side of the project soon.)

Last week’s meeting was also a test of the degree to which the community groups that the project team has created, the Community Advisory Group and the Equity Advisory Group, will be truly listened to in the process. Lynn Valenter, a co-chair of the Community Advisory Group, abstained from giving a yes or a no on the proposed design “universe” because the CAG or the EAG hadn’t even had the material presented to them yet. Those groups are a big part of the strategy in avoiding the outcome of ten years ago, but will their input meaningfully change the outcome?

This week, we’ll learn what Oregon and Washington legislators think about the “universe” of options as the project steams toward a final “IBR solution” by the end of March. By the end of the year, it will be pretty clear if this project will meaningfully change to reflect the reality of those 124 degree days that Commission Hardesty brought up, or if we’re still trapped in the CRC reality.

— Ryan Packer, @typewriteralley, ryan@theurbanist.org
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Such restraint by the engineers. I fully expected a 20-26 lane proposal to get top billing.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

Such a bridge would be cheaper than a light rail line

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Citation needed.

$7-$20 million per lane mile, making the CRC $84-240 million per mile. A 20-lane freeway would be $140 to $400 per mile. Of course, we know that the highway elements of the CRC alone are $3+ billion (look up the breakdown in previous CRC documents).
https://www.strongtowns.org/journal/2020/1/27/how-much-does-a-mile-of-road-actually-cost

Orange Line was $200 million per mile:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-01-26/the-u-s-gets-less-subway-for-its-money-than-its-peers

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

It’s not the engineers causing the need for lanes – it’s the land use planners and those seeking to accommodate expected population growth. Case in point: thousands of residences and thousands of new jobs planned for Hayden Island/Janzen Beach are what caused the need for the massive collection of ramps on Hayden Island with the original CRC project. If we decided to turn the entirety of Hayden Island into a wildlife refuge, we could eliminate ALL the ramps and the existing interchange.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
drs
Guest
drs

We can’t just decide to turn Hayden island and Janzen beach into wildlife refuges. You’re talking about hundreds of acres of private property that has been developed, or which have entitled development rights. Unless the owners of those lots choose to turn their neighborhood into a nature preserve, the only way to create a wildlife refuge would be to use eminent domain and to compensate the property owners with the fair market value of their property (likely hundreds of millions of dollars, in total).

Was it a good idea to develop Hayden island in the first place? Probably not. But it was first developed over 100 years ago, and property rights dictate that it isn’t going away now.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

That’s exactly why the original CRC plan provided for a complex system of ramps for Hayden Island – to serve the uses planned for Hayden Island. It’s unfair to blame the engineers for the design of the highway and the ramps that made such a large footprint in the original CRC design. Those who hate the CRC project and the new version haven’t come to grips with or explained how to undo the land use plans that lead to a big, expensive, and complex project.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
40 minutes ago
drs
Guest
drs

The interchange with Hayden island is only a small part of the problem. It’s also the ten plus lanes of vehicle SOV traffic.

I’d solve the problem by disconnecting Hayden island from the freeway completely. Just create a separate bridge to get people from Marine drive to Hayden island that completely avoids I5

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 minutes ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

The place I grew up got turned in to a wildlife refuge, so it can be done. When I was a kid there was a big wooden roller coaster on Hayden Island. It has been downhill ever since.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
40 minutes ago
one
Guest
one

We have better things to spend out money on. Don’t build it.

If a new bridge does gets built, it should ONLY be built with the same number of lanes. It also should not include expanding lanes on either side of the bridge either.

And it would have to include MAX extension, and it would have to include much better walking/ biking lanes.

Vote Up19Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

Transportation policy should not be based on spite for motorists

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Ken S
Guest
Ken S

Transportation policy should also not be based on paving over the whole world to only serve drivers.

Vote Up21Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

10 lanes on one bridge is not paving the whole world

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
drs
Guest
drs

It’s not spite, it’s opposition to spending policies that directly contradict and have the potential to damage regional planning priorities. Building new freeway lanes will encourage more sprawl, leading to more vmt and more transportation and consumption related carbon emissions. We should not be spending billions of dollars to turn the Portland metro region into a cheap knockoff of Houston, Texas.

Vote Up15Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

Houston is a far more equitable and livable metro area. They have much cheaper housing.

You are giving the game away, this is all about restricting our mobility and putting planners in charge of our way of life.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

“livable” is subjective. Have you ever been to Houston?

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

No, but I know that it’s got very cheap housing, relatively little traffic for a city its size, and is far more diverse than Portland. I have been to Phoenix and I found a city that has largely paved its way out of congestion and where every vacant lot has a Toll Brothers sign on it

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I’ve been to Houston several times. The congestion is unbelievable. It’s also a really flat and boggy city that sprawls forever in every direction. The highest part of the city is where I-10 crosses the Sam Houston tollway.

Much of Houston does “form planning” rather than land use planning whereby a certain use density is allowed but the land use is not predetermined. The intensity of the use density is determined by what the land will support, water use & drainage, and delivery of services. If a developer builds lots of housing but it doesn’t sell, they can tear everything down and start over, or even in parts and have mixed uses, all without dealing with zoning. It’s a bit more organic that way.

The area has lots of stroads and boulevards that are just wide enough for two car lanes in each direction, but not for bike lanes. Sidewalks are not universal.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I love how comfortable you all feel with just making stuff up to fit your narrative.

Houston drivers stuck with one of the worst commute times in the country

“In the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area, drivers spend 29.5 minutes a day on one-way trips and 59 minutes on round trips, the report says. Researchers project Houstonians will spend almost 10 full days (9.95) commuting this year. Meanwhile, the average American will spend only 7.4 days making the same trips.”

https://houston.culturemap.com/news/city-life/03-04-19-houston-worst-traffic-commute-times-america/

Portland is only 26 minute average commute btw

Of course, anyone who looks at Phoenix and thinks “they’ve done a good job here’ has to be a little bit it out of it.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
damiene
Subscriber
damiene

I have been to Phoenix and I found a city that has largely paved its way out of congestion…

I’ve been to Phoenix and found a city that paved itself into a hellhole. I haven’t been to another city I want to visit again less, and it’s largely due to the built environment. At the time, I’m pretty sure it was #1 for pedestrian fatalities in the country, too.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

^
damiene

You should check out Houston.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
29 minutes ago
drs
Guest
drs

It’s going to be planners making decisions under the direction of elected officials regardless of what is done. Either it’s highway engineers at the state dots working under the direction of the state government with the blessing of federal transportation planners, or it’s local and regional planners working for local and regional governments. Don’t pretend that highways just grow organically without any forethought or government decision making. You’re just bandying about some silly notion from conservative politics that all things that are favored by liberals is this evil ‘planning’and that all things that are done at the behest of industry lobbyists is somehow the opposite, and therefore not ‘planning.’ Give me a break.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

A highway engineer would look at the massive traffic jams on the Columbia River Crossing, then conclude there is an unmet demand for travel and then plan to add more capacity to meet that demand.

An urban planner would say all the people trying to cross the bridge are stupid and then plot all sorts of rube goldberg schemes to get them to stop crossing the bridge

Civil engineering vs Social engineering

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
damiene
Subscriber
damiene

A highway engineer would look at the massive traffic jams on the Columbia River Crossing, then conclude there is an unmet demand for travel and then plan to add more capacity to meet that demand.

A smart engineer would look at that demand and think of ways to increase throughput without needing to add any space.

Spoiler alert: That means less cars.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

Please tell all of us how you would increase throughput of a lane. Smart engineers have dedicated their careers to trying to achieve that.

Please note: “less cars” is not increasing throughput; it’s reducing demand. Econ 101 covers supply and demand.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
32 minutes ago
damiene
Subscriber
damiene

Please tell all of us how you would increase throughput of a lane. Smart engineers have dedicated their careers to trying to achieve that.

https://nacto.org/publication/transit-street-design-guide/introduction/why/designing-move-people/

Smart engineers have already figured it out. What’s left is a political problem, not an engineering one.

Please note: “less cars” is not increasing throughput; it’s reducing demand. Econ 101 covers supply and demand.

You’re conflating cars with demand – less cars does not mean less goods or people (the actual demand). Quite the opposite, as the NACTO link explains.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
21 minutes ago
drs
Guest
drs

When you have neighborhoods and transport systems that were designed in a way that they couldn’t be navigated unless every single resident owned cars, it’s no wonder there is demand for more and more roads. The congestion didn’t arise organically, it was the result of zoning and planning decisions that were made over the last eighty years. American car dependant suburbs ARE the very epitome of social engineering.

You want to talk about a Rube Goldberg scheme? That’s the SOV transportation system in a nutshell. Mass transit moves more people faster while occupying less space and consuming fewer resources (and it does it at a much lower expense when you factor in the cost of car ownership and vehicle storage areas). Putting every single person in their own private box with their own private motor adds infinitely more complexity to the transportation system.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

Portland has tried for decades to make driving so miserable people would get out of their cars. It hasn’t worked.

To Ms Hardesty: a better response to heatwaves is getting more people air conditioning than making traffic worse for hundreds of thousands of commuters. And does she think white children don’t get asthma or does she not care?

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

To Ms Hardesty: a better response to heatwaves is getting more people air conditioning than making traffic worse for hundreds of thousands of commuters.

Advocating for AC units as a response to catastrophic and extreme heatwaves caused by anthropogenic climate change shows an amazing lack of knowledge on the situation, congratulations!

And does she think white children don’t get asthma or does she not care?

Is this the ‘all lives matter’ of transportation planning? I think it is. Policy is hard to understand, kernals12, when you don’t have any understanding of history. I’d start there rather than expecting Hardesty to contextualize a statement on a well documented and known problem for people who haven’t done the work.

Vote Up20Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Some would say: what is “10 lanes among friends?”…a Biden compromise of sorts that gets tolling + high capacity transit + ‘world class’ bike and ped crossing built…a package needs to build deep support among both Clark County + Washington County + Clackamas ex-urban areas with Portland + Vancouver’s urban core areas…otherwise we will see the muddle we all lived (and worked) in 10 years ago.

The other thing to consider is a complete IBR project failure or reducing the number lanes further down “may” create an additional future scenario – little discussed – that drives political pressure to build “The Third Bridge”…a facility that has been trumpeted by many ex-urban Republican/ Trump leaning types back pre2010. Such would open up Oregon & Washington state rural/ Gorge areas to a 1990s sprawl that east I-205 metro areas now lives with…all those subdivisions and corporate HQs (HP, Banfield, Nautilus, etc.) were recently timber and ag in our lifetime. Plus I doubt a Third Bridge would have real high capacity transit in a dedicated lane.

Remember my friends, Montavilla once was Portland’s gateway to rural eastern MT Hood areas… just saying.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
drs
Guest
drs

Looking at how the ‘Biden, compromise is going at the federal level, I think we would most likely end up with ten vehicle lanes, and no transit or ped/bike facilities.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

I have a list of things people like to talk about but will never happen:

Flying cars for the masses
Self driving cars for the masses
Peace on Earth
A new bridge over the Columbia

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

If we had flying cars, why would we need a new bridge over the Columbia lol

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Sam Churchill
Guest
Sam Churchill

I live on Hayden Island so I follow Interstate Bridge Replacement closely. I live in a mobile home park (450+ units) on the Island. Like Robert Moses, nobody at IBR seems concerned about us. We are their target.

One problem IBR DOESN’T address is congestion. Another problem is bike access. Their proposed bridge is twice as high. How will that work for bike access?

I have an alternative plan:
https://www.facebook.com/sam.churchill

1. Replace the current I-5 bridge with a new bascule-style draw bridge ($1.2B).

2. The bridge has bike lanes as well as two lanes for small, rubber tired autonomous shuttles. No Max.

3. Build a tunnel entrance ($800M) for the EV shuttles near Expo Center. They can travel straight to downtown in 12 minutes. NO STOPPING at 12 stations (like Max) or waiting in I-5 traffic (like BRT). Put your bike on PERT (Personal Electric Rapid Transit).

This plan would probably cost less than $2B. Half the cost of the IBR. Catch a 12 minute shuttle direct to downtown Portland for $5, one-way. Connect with other autonomous shuttles in Portland and Vancouver. Travel directly to your destination.

And it addresses the elephant in the room…I-5 congestion.

Will ODOT and WSDOT study the viability of alternative views to IBR?

NOT A CHANCE.

https://www.facebook.com/sam.churchill/posts/10161165329773219
https://www.facebook.com/sam.churchill/posts/10161163725473219
https://www.facebook.com/sam.churchill/posts/10161160007923219
https://www.facebook.com/sam.churchill/posts/10161162263168219
https://www.facebook.com/sam.churchill/posts/10161141122783219

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Racer X
Guest
Racer X

Sam – you are correct to point out the ‘impact’ of past height design of the CRC bridge on bike access…few folks in the general public ever knew until the end of the process how tall it was going to be…something like the deck was going to be higher than the top of the 1917 bridge arches….as river clearance access pushed it to up to ~125 feet.
https://www.columbian.com/news/2012/nov/08/crc-125-foot-bridge-height-problematic/

At least we have the LRT engineering to help limit the grade of the bridge approaches…MAX trains cannot climb up too steep of a slope in poor weather…in general rail grade is bike friendly grades…but its going to be a very long ramp…

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Mike Quigley
Guest
Mike Quigley

It will never be built. Republicans will most likely retake Congress and the White House and they have no interest in funding infrastructure.

The Big One is already 21 years overdue, and with earthquakes and volcanic activity on the rise worldwide, well…

Climate change and disease will continue to take a heavy toll on human overpopulation.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

You forgot nuclear war and the A.I. Metaverse takeover. Soon the Bicycling Dead will eat our brains.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

I believe the main motivation behind the Rose Quarter expansion is to set the table for a larger project here.

(I made this comment earlier… was it embargoed for some reason?)

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
