BikePortland Podcast: Former Mingus Mapps policy advisor Matt Glazewski on climate change politics

Posted by on October 21st, 2021 at 2:16 pm

In this episode, I talk with Matt Glazewski about the politics of climate change in Portland.

Glazewski is a climate expert with 15 years of government experience who’s worked on disaster resiliency projects at the local, regional and federal levels. He’s worked with the Federal Emergency Management Administration FEMA and the National Weather Service where he once briefed U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano (in photo). He also helped draft the first-ever climate action plan for Clackamas County. Glazewski was most recently a senior policy advisor for Portland City Commissioner Mingus Mapps. I wanted to share Matt’s perspective because earlier this summer he says left his job out of frustration with the lack of progress on climate change among other city staff and elected leaders. In his final days as a City Hall staffer, Glazewski shared his concerns publicly during the open comment period before a city council meeting.

“It was a colossal failure, in my opinion, to redo the project the way that it was done, especially when we have bike plans going back 25 years that say we’re going to put bike lanes on Hawthorne.”
— Glazewski on PBOT’s decision to repave Hawthorne with wider auto lanes and no bike lanes

You might recall Glazewski from a story we did back in February where he suggested using green street and stormwater management infrastructure as a tool to deter vehicular violence. He also spoke out personally (not as a representative of Commissioner Mapps) about his support for bike lanes on SE Hawthorne Blvd, and don’t miss the part of our interview where I ask him more about that controversial project.

You can learn more about Glazewski on his website or follow him on Twitter @sentencesrunon. Watch and listen to his testimony at Portland City Council on June 21st via YouTube.

monika
Guest
monika

I really loved this episode. I missed Matt’s outgoing speech to city council and I’m glad to have heard it here. Is there somewhere I can find a transcript of his speech? I would like to follow up with the members of city council based on his critiques and suggestions. I hope Matt will run for city council. He has my vote.

15 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Hi Monika, I’m still cleaning up the episode transcript… But here’s the part from his council testimony:

“I want to speak briefly to you this morning about something you have all committed to work on, which is climate change adaptation and mitigation.

When you all first met earlier this year, as the new council does discuss your council priorities for the year. I thought it was a terrific idea. However, during these sessions, not one of you acknowledged that climate change should be one of your priorities for the year despite the fact that there is literally an emergency declaration on the books in our city, as resolved by the City Council. Climate change isn’t taking a break. We deal with the other major issues facing our city right now. Mayor Wheeler, sir, you approved an amendment of way back when that I suggested during the energy ordinance hearing in 2017. You may remember, that amendment added the impact statement section on the staff summaries relating to the renewable energy goals that were set by the City Council. Yet as City Hall staff myself, I saw with my own eyes how little analysis or thought was ever put into that statement box by most of the staff. And in the short time I have today I want to give some examples of how the everyday business brought for this council has not been vetted with a true climate lens.

Mr. Ryan, sir, housing is very important. We all agree there and you’ve done great work so far. But Sir, I beg you to help enhance the development of new housing to ensure that it’s climate resilient. There is a city charter amendment that prohibits weatherization of housing. It’s literally in the city charter, which is ridiculous. And while our current housing crisis is most severe, it will not be long before more climate migrants begin to push into our city and region, that housing crisis will be far worse and it is much closer than you realize. All you have to do is look at the droughts for the self.

Commissioner Rubio who is not here. Hopefully her staff will relay lists. The healthy climate fee needs to live on. Otherwise people have no incentive to decarbonize their operations. Taking a page from old Multnomah County’s book is a good idea by beginning to ban natural gas infrastructure in all public buildings. BPS has good people working on the Climate Action Plan but they have no influence over the other bureaus to actually meet the goals.

Commissioner Hardesty, an electric fire truck will not make PR&R’s carbon footprint smaller. The truck is made from newly mined metal powered by lithium batteries whose ore was taken from the earth in poor places like Bolivia. Look into refurbishing the existing fleet to run on renewable fuel source locally before we spend $850,000 of taxpayer money for each new fire truck. That company is doing something that we call greenwashing and ask Derek to call me if you want to know more. And also, please Commissioner, follow up on your promise to close more streets to traffic. We are losing our window to do this as we come out of the pandemic.

Commissioner Mapps, BDS has a renewable CNG program spooling up at Columbia Boulevard. Use this opportunity to look at how we can power more of the city fleet with that fuel like Commissioner Hardesty’s fire trucks.

Mayor Wheeler, you were the only person during the fire truck hearing to say we need to be looking at general efficiencies internally as well. You’re so right, sir. Use your office to create a climate czar that will lead this effort for the whole city, partner with your seat mates on this nonpartisan issue, remain true to the climate emergency declaration. Climate change is an economic issue. Climate change is a health issue. Climate change is an immigration issue. Climate change is an education issue. Climate change is a human rights issue. Climate change is the issue. Thank you.”

15 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

“renewable fuel source locally”

renewable CNG program

Begging the council to burn methane in trucks and using terms coined by the “fracked gas” industry to do so is not good policy.

climate emergency declaration

To paraphrase Greta Thunberg:

Climate Action Plan (2015)*. Blah, blah, blah.
Renewable Energy Resolution (2017)#. Blah, blah, blah.
Climate Emergency declaration. Blah, blah, blah
Build back better. Blah, blah, blah.
Green economy. Blah blah blah.
Net zero by 2050. Blah, blah, blah,
Climate neutral. Blah, blah, blah,

*If one subtracts the heavy industry that has left Portland Portland total CO2e emissions have dropped by only ~9% since 1990. And this metric does not account for Portland’s rapidly increasing consumption emissions.

https://www.portland.gov/sites/default/files/2020/2018-emissions-inventory_12_29_20.pdf

#RECS are not renewable energy. PGE and Pacificorp still burn enormous amounts of coal and natural gas and there are still no concrete plans to decarbonize utility energy provision.

https://www.oregon.gov/energy/energy-oregon/pages/electricity-mix-in-oregon.aspx

(Closure of Boardman led to increased open market purchase which are predominantly generated by coal and fracked gas.)

14 hours ago
Monika
Guest
Monika

Thank you. I really appreciate it. I wrote to all city council members just now. I really appreciate your coverage of climate change. It is my top issue and concern and, as you made the point in the podcast, it relates to everything else.

14 hours ago
Zach Katz
Guest
Zach Katz

This was fantastic. Matt’s heartfelt candor was really touching and refreshing to hear. Also, I still wonder all the time about what happened behind the scenes for the Hawthorne decision, so it was cathartic to hear an insider’s theory about that. Thanks for this interview, Jonathan and Matt.

13 hours ago
