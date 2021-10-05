BikePortland Video: See the acceptance speeches and soak up the vibe of the Alice Awards

Our latest video has the inspiring speeches you missed at the recent Alice Awards event hosted by The Street Trust.

Check it out for an homage to Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Bob Stacey, a hopeful speech from Oregon State Rep Khanh Pham, and a joyous yet defiant statement of gratitude from organizers of BikePOC PNW and the Chingonas Ride. I’ve also included a few short, bonus interviews. The first is with BikePOC PNW co-founder Sukho Viboolsittiseri and the second is with The Street Trust Policy Manager André Lightsey-Walker. André is spearheading The Street Trust’s new “Our Streets” campaign, a region-wide data collection and outreach effort.

Don’t miss our photo gallery from the event.

