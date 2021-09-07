The Monday Roundup: Walking school buses, bikes at Best Buy, Williams Avenue soul, and more

Welcome to the week.

Here are the most noteworthy stories BikePortland editors and readers came across in the past seven days…

Walking school buses: Great to see this concept get more attention as more cities realize the vast benefits of walking to-and-from school together

Where are all the electric delivery bikes? Cargo bikes have many advantages over trucks and vans when it comes to urban freight delivery, but U.S. cities must do more to discourage the latter if they want the former to reach their potential. European cities have already figured this out!

Smarter on the charter (review): Portland’s form of city government doesn’t work well and the charter review effort wants to change it. Here’s a very helpful breakdown of what you need to know about the issue.

Get them into permanent shelters: A bright spot in the effort to get people off the streets, says this op-ed from homeless services advocates, is funding from Metro’s new Supportive Housing Services Measure that is finally starting to bear fruit.

Advertisement

Simple and smart: Using Apple’s AirTag technology, a young engineering student sells a $17.99 bike theft tracker that easily attaches to your bike in the form of a reflector.

The soul on North Williams Ave: Learn about the cultural legacy of Williams Avenue in this OPB story about The Albina Soul Walk.

Bikes are now technology products: In an interesting sign of how far the e-bike and electric micromobility market has become, Best Buy now sells a line of transportation products.

Poll on walkable neighborhoods: A new Pew Research poll reported by Vice shows that many Americans say they’d rather live in places where destinations are not within a walkable distance.

Thanks, Elon: Oregon State Police say a woman who was drunk hopped into her Tesla and expected it to drive her home by itself. You know how this ends.

Video of the Week: A South Korean handcycling champion shares with the BBC why the sport means so much to her:



Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week!

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Features, Front Page, The Monday Roundup

