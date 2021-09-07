The Monday Roundup: Walking school buses, bikes at Best Buy, Williams Avenue soul, and more

September 7th, 2021

Welcome to the week.

Here are the most noteworthy stories BikePortland editors and readers came across in the past seven days…

Walking school buses: Great to see this concept get more attention as more cities realize the vast benefits of walking to-and-from school together

Where are all the electric delivery bikes? Cargo bikes have many advantages over trucks and vans when it comes to urban freight delivery, but U.S. cities must do more to discourage the latter if they want the former to reach their potential. European cities have already figured this out!

Smarter on the charter (review): Portland’s form of city government doesn’t work well and the charter review effort wants to change it. Here’s a very helpful breakdown of what you need to know about the issue.

Get them into permanent shelters: A bright spot in the effort to get people off the streets, says this op-ed from homeless services advocates, is funding from Metro’s new Supportive Housing Services Measure that is finally starting to bear fruit.

Simple and smart: Using Apple’s AirTag technology, a young engineering student sells a $17.99 bike theft tracker that easily attaches to your bike in the form of a reflector.

The soul on North Williams Ave: Learn about the cultural legacy of Williams Avenue in this OPB story about The Albina Soul Walk.

Bikes are now technology products: In an interesting sign of how far the e-bike and electric micromobility market has become, Best Buy now sells a line of transportation products.

Poll on walkable neighborhoods: A new Pew Research poll reported by Vice shows that many Americans say they’d rather live in places where destinations are not within a walkable distance.

Thanks, Elon: Oregon State Police say a woman who was drunk hopped into her Tesla and expected it to drive her home by itself. You know how this ends.

Video of the Week: A South Korean handcycling champion shares with the BBC why the sport means so much to her:

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week!

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Douglas Kelso
Guest
Douglas Kelso

Regarding the Pew Poll on walkability: it was really a question about house sizes. According to the poll, the choice was whether you’d prefer to live in a community where houses are larger and farther apart, but schools, stores and restaurants are several miles away; or a community where houses are smaller and closer to each other, but schools, stores and restaurants are in walking distance. In other words, the question was whether you wanted a big house and a big yard or a small house and small yard (or apartment). Is it really surprising if, given that choice, most people would prefer having more space?

The question also showed a marked increase in preference for big house and big yard between September of 2019 and now, which I don’t find all that surprising given what’s happened in the intervening time. I wonder if the numbers will change once the pandemic is a few years behind us.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Bread
Guest
Bread

I am not sure anyone expected nor intended it to be “surprising”.

What it does, though, is help solidify the known-trends and provide a “baseline value” that can be monitored as we move forward.

Like you say, it is not surprising. Our culture is firmly built around the car, and there is considerable historical and societal reasons for that. We have fully normalized and internalized car culture.

However, car culture in its present form not sustainable. We need to move away from it.

It is not a “universal constant” that a population would break this way on such a poll. Our result is a product of our built-environment. We will need to make other ways of living “the path of least resistance”.

This poll gives us a starting point by which to judge those future actions as more or less successful in providing appealing incentives to live in a more sustainable way.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

The delivery bike sector is a really rich space for e-bikes to operate in. Even in Portland (it’s a bike city right?) there’s so few of them. I would think this would be the sort of place you could find a lot of people to do that work, and a market to provide service to.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I totally agree Jason. Portland has VAST potential for e-bike delivery. One big problem I see is that the freight advocacy circles in this town are dominated by old-guard folks who aren’t really that into biking and see the world through a truck-only lens unfortunately. Until we get some new members of the PBOT freight advisory committee and convince PBOT staff that they don’t have to cower in fear to all the powerful trucking lobbyists that currently dominate the conversation — I don’t see a big opening for cargo bikes.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Alex
Guest
Alex

Unfortunately it seems like the trucking industry outlobbies the bike lobby at the state level as well. Our legislators are the ones who legalized multiple trailer semis without considering (or caring?) that those trailers would be carried onto our city streets, clogging them and posing even greater dangers to vulnerable roadway users.

Does Oregon allow banning semis from city streets? A lot of the retail businesses by my house get their deliveries by semi. These are neighborhood oriented retail businesses like Dominoes & Market of Choice. I’m guessing it’ll take more than a microhub to get them to switch from semis to ebikes.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
18 minutes ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

well just about everybody out-lobbies the bike lobby so that’s not saying much. And yes, the freight lobby is pretty powerful at all levels of gov’t.

And yes, PBOT already bans big semi trucks on certain neighborhood streets… .but like so many other things it often is not enforced. It’s a systemic problem that needs a systemic solution and we can start by creating more incentive programs for e-bike delivery vehicles and by enacting policies that make it harder to use large trucks in the CBD. Carrot and stick!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
56 seconds ago
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

Drove by a tesla yesterday on 84 and the “driver” was shaving. No hands on the wheel.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
