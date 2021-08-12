Weekend Event Guide: Bike Play, Ride on Native Land, Mini Sunday Parkways and more!

(Photos from the 2012 edition of Bike Play. The three-night run of this year’s 12th anniversary show starts Friday. Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Today’s delivery of the Weekend Event Guide features a fantastic selection of events and rides, and what makes it special is the amount of those meant for the family. Theater, lights, balloons, games, costumes, ohs and wows are all expected at the diverse events.

Friday, August 13th

Bike Play: Resurrection – 6:45 pm at Sabin Hydro Park (NE)

Half bike ride and half original theater, Bike Play is back on its 12th year! Remember this event will be available Friday through Sunday. More info here.

Light Brigade: River Views – 8:00 pm on the Western End of Fremont Bridge (NW)

“Join the Light Brigade for a ride along the Willamette River with some cool stops in some River View Locations. Light up your Bikey Steeds and let’s find some cool spaces with Water!” More info here.

Midnight Mystery Ride – 11:45 pm at Laurelhurst Park (SE)

Little explanation required, as in every month midnight bikers follow the mystery leader to a fun mystery destination. More info here.

Saturday, August 14th

NBB Pop Up Rides from Cathedral Coffee – 9:00 am at Cathedral Coffee (N)

New Belgium + Cathedral Coffee are going to be hosting a triple-header of fun social rides from Cathedral’s St. John’s location along w/ River City Bikes, Ride w/ GPS and Rapha. Routes are broken into Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced categories. There will be free coffee + pastries at the start and plenty of beer at the finish. Ride w/ GPS will be running a sweet sweet timed segment contest along the way with some stellar prizes! Come on out and say hi, have some coffee and hang out. More info here.



Alice in Wonderland Ride – 3:33 pm at Johnson Creek Park (SE)

A fun group bike ride hosted by Corvidae BC. Costumes are highly encouraged. There will be a tea party and they will wander lazily around through town to smell the roses. More info here.

We Ride on Native Land – 5:00 pm at Irving Park (NE)

“This ride is Indigenous led. Everyone is welcome! The intention is to remember that We Ride On Native Land and to respect and honor that while having fun cycling! There will be Indigenous speakers, fry bread tacos (at cost) and a healing circle! Please show up to learn and be an ally. DO NOT DRESS UP OR APPROPRIATE OUR CULTURE IN ANY WAY.” Ride is hosted by Okaysavina. More info here.

Sunday, August 15th

Mini Sunday Parkways – 9:00 am at Milagro (SE)

“Stop by Milagro on your way around the Green Loop. In conjunction with Portland’s Sunday Parkways, Milagro will highlight Latino performing groups and fun bike activities as part of its Latine Plaza Activation Project. Join us between 9am and noon to experience the whole Sunday Parkways experience in one block! We will have snacks, stickers, face painting, rock painting, bean bag toss, a bike obstacle course, trivia contests, bike commuting tips & tricks, and more!” Hosted by The Street Trust. More info here.

Regence Boys & Girls Club Community Bike Ride – 1:00 pm at Bless Field (N)

“As part of the Boys & Girls Club’s Keystone Teen Leadership Project, the Regence Teens have decided to organize a fundraising event where community members collectively travel together using bikes, skates, rollerblades, skateboards, scooters, or any other form of transportation that does not release toxic emissions. We will collectively gather and travel together on a pre-planned route. All funds earned will be donated to the Community Cycling Center Bicycle Repair Hub.” More info here.

Balloons, Bubbles, and Other Things That Go Pop! – 1:30 pm at Alberta Park (NE)

“This is a children’s bike ride sponsored by Firefly Dance, and teacher Beca! We’ll meet at the Alberta Park playground to decorate our bikes, say ‘hellooooo’ to new and old friends, and play a little! Then we’ll take an easy, slow ride to Fernhill Park where we’ll have a dance party and perhaps a splash pad takeover (weather permitting)!! Wear a silly costume and bring things that go ‘Pop!’ Children of all ages are invited, and the families that love them of course! See you then!” More info here.

