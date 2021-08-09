The Monday Roundup: Coping with climate, car ads, carfree park debate, and more

Welcome to the week. It’s going to be a tough one. The climate news is bad. Another heat wave is coming. Let’s keep riding, stick together and fight stronger than ever.

Here are the most noteworthy items our editors and readers came across in the past seven days…

The IPCC report: Major news for people who care about human life came out today in the form of a stark warning from the most authoritative source on climate change research in the world. Here’s a solid analysis that also includes links to the report summary.

Climate grief toolkit: This article from Portland-based reporter Britany Robinson interviews three climate experts (an activist, a journalist, and a scientist) who share how how they find hope amid so much doom-and-gloom.

Car ads are part of the problem: Glad to see the issue of totally irresponsible and dangerous car ads that promote illegal and deadly behaviors getting more negative attention.

Unleash the cargo bikes: New research shows massive potential for cargo bikes (especially electrified ones) to deliver freight in cities because they can do it faster and with much less impact on greenhouse gases than trucks.

Carfree debate: Open streets advocates celebrate the prohibition of cars and removal of free parking in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, but museum officials say it’s hurting access to their exhibits.

Bike friendly to the max: A luxury condo tower in metro Vancouver, BC is set to have a 50,000 square foot bike parking and services facility, making it the world’s largest.

Getting tough on “street takeovers”: The City of Portland has proposed a new ordinance that would create high fines and possible jail time for taking part in unlawful “sideshow” events where drivers and their fans takeover intersections to do burnouts and other crazy stuff.

Noisy vehicle catcher: Several cities in France have installed radar devices that measure decibel levels of passing vehicles with an aim of cracking down on loud ones (especially trick motorbikes).

cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Re: sideshows

The possible punishments are:

Fines of up to $500
Possible jail time
Towed cars

Wow, what a weak and ineffectual response to this behavior. Our leaders are so pro-car that they can’t imagine more than a $500 fine for intentionally endangering the lives of hundreds of people and causing disruption to our transportation system. Amazing. The city that works folks, the city that works. Gee-whiz, they might even have their car towed!!!!

9 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

Totally agree! This is weak sauce.And what about the sidewalk takeovers making it nearly impossible for someone with a mobility/sight issue to get around?

8 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

Crush the Cars involved, that will do the trick once the word gets out.

8 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

Bingo! As per the instructions on that webpage, I emailed my comment to MayorWheeler@PortlandOregon.gov requesting that the ordinance be strengthened by crushing the vehicles involved. I encourage all to send similar emails.

7 hours ago
EP
Guest
EP

Ideal scenario: Street racing cars are impounded and brought to a scrapyard where they’re crushed on a live stream video. Weekly. This repeats until it stops. This would also apply to the varied “rolling death traps” around town that haven’t been registered or insured in years, and won’t pass any kind of inspection.

8 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

Wouldn’t that regressively and disproportionately impact lower income street racers?

(And also, Oregon vehicles don’t have to undergo safety inspections, so none of them need to pass.)

7 hours ago
EP
Guest
EP

Yes, we mustn’t forget the street racing poors who live in a tent and scrape by on ramen all week just to afford a new set of used tires to illegally roast at the big saturday night street race event.

When I said “won’t pass any kind of inspection”, I meant it. There are cars around town I can visually inspect from 20′ away and tell you they shouldn’t be on the road. I WISH WISH WISH we had state mandated safety inspections. I’d take that over emissions testing. Having lived in states with both, it’s really great having to check (and repair) things like brake lights, horn, brake pads, structural integrity (rust) and all that.

What a simple concept:”The New York State vehicle safety inspection program helps make sure every vehicle registered in this state meets the minimum standards for safe operation on public streets and highways. ”
https://dmv.ny.gov/brochure/new-york-state-vehicle-safetyemissions-inspection-program

4 hours ago
Laura
Guest
Laura

While Oregon doesn’t have a mandatory inspection like many mid-Atlantic and New England states, we still do have vehicle safety requirements on the books. You can be cited for things like bald tires, broken or non-functioning turn/brake/head/tail lights, broken windows and a whole lot more. A couple of years ago, I was rear-ended by an unhoused person whose vehicle, among other things, had no functioning brakes. They did get cited for invalid registration, no insurance, and a slew of safety violations. (And of course I and my “uninsured motorist” insurance paid for the damage.) Police now don’t enforce the rules because of so-called profiling of unhoused, POC, and others.

1 hour ago
The Dude
Guest
The Dude

Here in British Columbia, the fine is $1,996. And it comes with an automatic 7-day vehicle impoundment and a driver license suspension between three months and three years.

Driving while suspended is a crime and is punished harshly by the courts in metro areas because the public transit system is capable of getting you anywhere you need to go without a car.

6 hours ago
JohnR
Guest
JohnR

I worry that the perpetrators will just race off… would a high speed chase (and associated risk in high density areas) be justified?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
X
Guest
X

Kettling

3 hours ago
FDUP
Guest
FDUP

The city seemed to figure out how to enforce their previous ban on cruising, this really isn’t that much different, just more dangerous!

1 hour ago
X
Guest
X

Enforcing laws already in place would be enough. It’s ridiculous that a motivated police force could not find multiple violations on almost any car driver at a street takeover, especially since the activity is not secret, stealthy, or unforeseen.

I’m guessing that this law will be used sooner or later against political protesters.

8 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

In the face of climate change that is happening before our eyes ( the ramped up forest fires are a sign we are moving towards a different ecosystem) that both the auto companies and the customers can be binging on Monster Trucks, Monster SUV’s, and overpowered Neo-Muscle cars is disturbing at best. It seems to me to be a sign of profound cultural and societal collapse. Like the sodbuster family using the last of the coins to go on a drinking binge instead of buying the kids enough food to last till the end of winter. A few laws regulating car adds are not going to fix this when people running out to buy these things and ravage the planet and the people with them. Wow, the end of the Roman empire had nothing on us.

8 hours ago
EP
Guest
EP

It sure doesn’t help when the president is holding a press conference about switching to EVs, but they’re a Hummer, Wrangler, and an F150.

8 hours ago
Clem Fandango
Guest
Clem Fandango

You’re right dude, nihilistic, self-righteous contempt is a MUCH more effective and sane response to hopelessness than drinking.

5 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

If you see someone go out and buy a neo-muscle car or a mega-pickup at the same time we have broken all time high temperatures and have record fires and you view that action with anything but disgust and contempt then you are clueless or sociopathic. It is time to stop mollycoddling these destructive fools and call them out for what they are.

3 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

Anyone who finds hope in a ~90% chance of 1.5 C by 2040 and a likelihood of reaching 1.5 C by 2030 is in complete and utter denial of basic climate science facts. The reason to fight for rapid decarbonization and the staggering amounts of carbon removal essential to all AR6 mitigation scenarios is not because we can prevent ecocide from being horrific but because it can and will get much, much worse.

I also find it head spinning that the climate grief piece discusses “systemic change” while continuing to advocate for the same-old failed localist (nationalist) environmental approach. Opposing a particular pipeline or freeway project does %#$% all to address this ongoing systemic crisis. Systemic change means regime (socioeconomic) change, not a climate science illiterate “PNW thin green line”. Systemic change means laws/mandates that: force industry to decarbonize, force people to stop eating so much meat*, force people to stop over-consuming imports, force homeowners to decarbonize their homes, force people to replace their dino-juice burning cages with alternatives. The idea that making it slightly more expensive for sociopathic oil companies to do business is enough in 2020 is absurd. System change under our existing economic system requires social policy in addition to industrial policy (and we no longer have the luxury of waiting until we change our economic system).

IMO, the rhetoric that we should avoid criticizing the actual behaviors that need to systemically change to avoid shaming others only perpetuates and reinforces denial. It’s akin to arguing that we should not discuss the fact that smoking tobacco causes lung cancer because this might shame smokers and cause them abandon all hope or dig in their heals. This kind of rhetoric is infantilizing. If you aren’t thinking about how we can de-normalize these ecocidal behaviors, your climate activism @#$%s.

*methane emissions are growing much faster then CO2e emissions and unambiguously represent our best bet for mitigating ecocide in the next 30 years.

8 hours ago
The Dude
Guest
The Dude

Systemic change needs a plan, as it can only be successful through group action. But there is no such plan.

6 hours ago
X
Guest
X

I think Soren just laid it out. Anathemize consumerism, animal agriculture, and cars. Have one kid. Grow food instead of grass. Make your own fun. Stuff like that.

Yeah those are individual, local actions, you have to make them cool…

Guest
 

Not having kids is the #1 thing that any person can do to help stop global warming, orders of magnitude more effective than any other individual actions. Having more than two kids is extremely selfish and will lead to the destruction of our species.

9 minutes ago
soren
Guest
soren

There is no plan in the USA but there are plans elsewhere:

“Today, the European Commission adopted a package of proposals to make the EU’s climate, energy, land use, transport and taxation policies fit for reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels. Achieving these emission reductions in the next decade is crucial to Europe becoming the world’s first climate-neutral continent by 2050 and making the European Green Deal a reality.”

https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_21_3541

And an important part of the EU’s plans are border taxes that economically sanction the USA (and other nations):

“The European Commission has presented the world’s first-ever import levy on certain goods produced in third countries with lower environmental standards – part of the effort to reduce emissions under its massive ‘Fit-for-55’ package.

The levy – officially known as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) – aims to accelerate global climate action and, at the same time, prevent businesses from transferring production to non-EU countries with less strict climate rules – dubbed ‘carbon leakage’.”

https://euobserver.com/climate/152460

I suspect that the USA will not seriously address the climate crisis until it is forced to do so by coordinated international trade sanctions and/or boycotts.

4 hours ago
one
Guest
one

Speaking of “Street Takeover”, who is responsible for keeping Alleyways clear in Portland? The city or the residents?
I like to walk my dog, ride my bike, down alleyways in Portland. Over the years, several in my neighborhood have been taken over by blackberries, or by neighbors who have extended their fences through the alley. What can be done?

7 hours ago
Steve C
Guest
Steve C

https://pdxreporter.org/

5 hours ago
X
Guest
X

1) Dawn patrol with Felcos®
2) Talk to them?
3) Call the city if #2 doesn’t work for you. It’s complaint driven, the city doesn’t patrol the alleys.

4 hours ago
X
Guest
X

The only scenario that would lead to systematic action on a scale that matters would be a gradual acceleration of coastal flooding caused by unstable ice shelves and glaciers (Greenland, Antarctica) that forces retreat from capitals, ports, and financial centers to a degree that it compels us to speak truth and act in a serious manner. This only works if retreat is even feasible. A billion people die, perhaps.

I’ve seen indications that the military might be one US institution with a realistic view of climate change but they are also huge consumers of fossil fuels and have a lot of resources parked at low elevations. Basically they’re just Americans. It’s most likely that we’ll spend years and our available resources of finance, materials, and manufacturing capacity on make-work infrastructure, local defenses, and luxuries.

Most likely the actual tipping point will not be one thing but several at once, a flood, fires, a war, what? It’s going to kill a lot of people and displace or starve many more. Figuring out what ‘a lot’ might be is the trick. Roll one die and multiply by a billion?

Elon Musk and his ilk are deeply annoying but not stupid. I think they can’t see or accept any hope for a collective solution so they’re betting it all on escape. I can’t make a strong case that they are wrong.

5 hours ago
