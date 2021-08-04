Governor steps in to break logjam on I-5 Rose Quarter project, earns Albina Vision Trust support

Posted by on August 4th, 2021 at 11:41 am

Details still remain, but this is the recommendation for a cap over I-5.

15 months after they walked away in opposition to the I-5 Rose Quarter project, the nonprofit Albina Vision Trust is now back at the table.

ODOT’s initial caps could only support green spaces.

The shift comes after Oregon Governor Kate Brown brokered a compromise that will give a massive boost to the Oregon Department of Transportation’s project, while also forcing them to spend more money and take more time to develop more and taller buildings on future freeway caps.

While much of the attention on this project revolves around the width of the freeway and whether it should be expanded at all, Albina Vision Trust (AVT) has spent years with a laser-focus on the caps issue. As we reported in February 2019, ODOT’s initial plan was to cover I-5 with relatively anemic caps that would only support a park with minimal structures (at right). That wasn’t acceptable to AVT because their plan is to rebuild the neighborhood (which was destroyed by the construction of the freeway and other developments) with a dense grid of streets and dwellings.

Both ODOT and AVT have hired consultants to examine what type of caps are possible. ODOT had dragged their heels on the issue due to fears that the expense and construction of caps that would meet AVT’s standards would cause delays and jeopardize the project.

The caps issue was so critical to AVT that they pulled support for the project in June 2020. When ODOT lost AVT, they didn’t just lose a key nonprofit partner, they also lost support of many local and regional elected officials who had hitched their wagons to AVT. This big thorn in ODOT’s side was separate from the vast amount of opposition ginned-up by No More Freeways and their supporters.

(Slides shown at last night’s meeting.)

Expanding I-5 through the Rose Quarter is ODOT’s top priority project. Something had to give.

The first light at the end of the tunnel appeared for ODOT back in June when Oregon’s congressional delegation made it clear there would be federal funding for more robust caps.

Then last week ODOT announced that Governor Brown visited Portland in early July to tour the Rose Quarter and, “Gain a better understanding of the community concerns that have arisen over the course of the Independent Cover Assessment work and facilitate a path forward between the many interests from the community.”

“Now we can move forward with a project that will provide good jobs, create community wealth building opportunities and repair the urban fabric in the heart of the city.”
— Winta Yohannes, Albina Vision Trust

Brown then stopped by a joint meeting of the project’s three advisory committees Tuesday night to unveil a “win-win” compromise on the caps that both ODOT and AVT had agreed to.

“The Rose Quarter project is perhaps the largest Disadvantaged Business Enterprise contracting opportunity in the state,” Brown said, making it clear the economic impact of the project is paramount for her. “It’s incredibly important to me that we find a path forward that can preserve the contracting opportunities.” Brown said a cap option known as Hybrid 3 will be the chosen one moving forward. “Hybrid 3 represents a compromise we’ve all been looking for. It addresses safety, congestion and environmental concerns of project, providing a canvas for development opportunities, along with project timeline that can leave existing contract opportunities in place.”

Reached for comment this morning AVT Executive Director Winta Yohannes praised Governor Brown and called her compromise a “historic consensus”. “This clears the path for Oregon’s federal delegation to fight for the federal funds intended to reconnect communities and build safer urban transportation systems,” read a statement from the group.

AVT blamed “ODOT’s failure to build consensus” as the main threat to progress and said this new compromise would not have been possible without the Governor stepping in. “She literally snatched victory out of the jaws of defeat,” Yohannas said. “Now we can move forward with a project that will provide good jobs, create community wealth building opportunities and repair the urban fabric in the heart of the city.”

ODOT project staff at last night’s meeting said the more robust caps envisioned in the Governor’s deal could hold buildings 2-5 stories high and would add 10-12 months of delay to the $800 million project; but they won’t stop the project from moving forward. The cost of the caps is estimated to be around $300 million.

Also at last night’s meeting, Governor Brown said she supports moving Harriet Tubman School to a new location so it’s not adjacent to an even wider interstate freeway.

ODOT says a formal recommendation of the Hybrid 3 cap option from the Oregon Transportation Commission has been pushed back to this fall.

It’s unclear what all this means to No More Freeways and their lawsuits against the project. They’ve now lost a key opposition partner and the consensus around moving Harriet Tubman School removes one of their key points of contention with the project. We’ve reached out to them and will report back.

UPDATE:No More Freeways Co-founder Chris Smith says, “In general I think we believe this is better for the community than the EA [Environmental Assessment] design, but we still believe a full EIS [Environmental Impact Statement] is appropriate and are not intending to terminate any of our legal actions.”

UPDATE, 4:34 pm: More from No More Freeways Co-founder Chris Smith:

“No More Freeways believes Governor Brown’s endorsement of the Hybrid 3 cover design represents a significant improvement over the original ODOT design from the 2019 Environmental Assessment. We congratulate Albina Vision Trust on their successful efforts to demand that ODOT invest in reconnecting the Albina neighborhood and generate wealth and opportunity for Portland’s Black community, and we continue to be inspired by their leadership and moral clarity.

Of course, it is not necessary to widen I-5 through the heart of the historic Black neighborhood in order to cover the freeway. No More Freeways believes that the substantial air pollution, carbon emissions and induced traffic impacts of the additional lanes have yet to be honestly accounted for by ODOT. We will continue to push for a full Environmental Impact Statement in the courts and other venues to ensure ODOT is held accountable for the impacts this proposed expansion will have on our community’s lungs and our warming planet.”

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
EP
Guest
EP

Getting rid of that offramp that dumps traffic onto southbound vancouver seems like a great start, but it looks like it may dump the traffic onto williams northbound instead.

Bury the whole thing!

12 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

“In general I think we believe this is better for the community than the EA [Environmental Assessment] design…”

It’s ironic that an organization that calls itself “No More Freeways” seems to be tacitly supporting a freeway expansion.

12 hours ago
Chris Smith
Guest
Chris Smith

Soren, No More Freeways continues to oppose all freeway expansions in the Metro region, including this one. We were just at Metro yesterday opposing widening of 217 and I-205 (and now have one Councilor on our side).

But at the same time we deeply respect the work of AVT to reconnect and rebuild their community. The changes in design are a win for their goals and we can’t ignore that.

The caps could be built, and the ramps relocated, without widening the freeway. NMF and AVT are not in opposition to each other. ODOT’s strategy is to pit community groups against each other, as they have with AVT and the Black Contractors. We refuse to be pulled into their tactics.

11 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

“No More Freeways continues to oppose all freeway expansions in the Metro region, including this one”

If NMF genuinely opposes this particular freeway expansion then, by definition, NMF opposes the hard fought deal between AVT and Governor Brown. To be frank, I don’t believe the above bravado. This particular bit of sausage making has been very well-telegraphed and it’s a virtual certainty that you, Aaron, and Joe have seen this coming so I will make a prediction: NMF won’t actively oppose this freeway expansion and the law suits will soon be quietly abandoned.

“NMF and AVT are not in opposition to each other.”

I agree. AVT is your coalition partner and NMF now has an obligation to at least tacitly support this particular freeway expansion deal.

8 hours ago
Aaron Brown
Guest
Aaron Brown

No More Freeways fully intends to move forward with the lawsuits, but since you’re making all these bold predictions, I’m curious, Soren: what do you think No More Freeways should do in response to this development? You seem to have a lot of grumpy proclomations and bizarre inferred statements about us – what do you believe is the right course of action at this moment?

6 hours ago
Jonathan K
Guest
Jonathan K

This is good news. These caps are far more sensible and usable than the ones ODOT initially proposed.

But I still think a far more sensible solution would be to make I-405 the through route, remove the eastbank freeway, and use single-bore tunnels to connect the west end of I-84 to I-5 N, I-5 S, and US 26 W. In all, about 10 miles of single-bore tunnel would be required. The cost would be similar to the Rose Quarter project, and traffic flow would arguably be much better. ODOT’s been approaching this project with blinders from the start…

12 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

Please provide citations for your claim that the cost of 10 miles of single-bore tunnel would be similar to the Rose Quarter project.

The Seattle tunnel project cost more than $3.3 billion and was 1.7 miles long. Based on that cost per mile, your 10 mile tunnel would be over $20 billion. That’s not even in the ball park of the Rose Quarter estimate.

12 hours ago
FDUP
Guest
FDUP

Seattle encountered several serious technical problems with their tunnel that drove costs way up and might have been avoided with better planning. For local tunneling costs a good place to start would be to look at the costs of the BES ‘Big Pipe’ project, it was installed in a geological environment near the Willamette River similar to that which any freeway tunnels would be likely to encounter.

10 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

I don’t think a 20ft diameter sewer pipe is comparable to a buried freeway project. Maintaining the same lane capacity that we currently have on I-5 would require TWO tunnels roughly the same size as the Bertha tunnel in Seattle, and both tunnels would need to go under the river. Boston’s Big Dig would be a better comparison.

BES Big Pipe: $1.4 billion (early 2000s dollars)
Seattle 99W: $3.3 billion
Boston Big Dig: $21.5 billion (2020 dollars adjusted for inflation)

I would guess we’d be looking at $10 billion to “bury” I-5 between the South Waterfront and the Rose Quarter. It would be better to just remove I-5 in that section, re-sign I-405 as I-5 add 1 through lane in each direction between SW Montgomery and NW Glisan, and add buildable caps.

With the above complete, the Rose Quarter expansion is no longer needed. 2 through lanes is more than enough to feed I-84 traffic into the Rose Quarter and onto the Fremont Bridge. The remaining lane on I-84 west would exit onto MLK.

8 hours ago
Jonathan K
Guest
Jonathan K

Burying I-5 is a non-starter. With all the ramps and merge points, it’s just not practical. I agree 100% that it should be removed. However, I don’t think it’s a workable solution to have the section of I-405 between Goose Hollow and the Fremont bridge carrying all the N-S traffic, all the E-W traffic, and the NB to EB & WB to SB ramps.

That’s why direct exit ramps in tunnels would be needed, to take the east-west traffic and the ramp traffic. I do think you’re probably right that double-bores wouldn’t work–a stacked single tunnel with one lane in each direction (~40′ diameter) would probably be the way to go.

6 hours ago
Ed
Guest
Ed

How do you figure it would cost the same? On the low end, a tunnel in the U.S. costs $600 million per mile.

12 hours ago
Jonathan K
Guest
Jonathan K

Okay, I ran some numbers and I did exaggerate a bit. My idea would probably cost about twice as much, but it would also resolve the Fremont bridge bottleneck (that will be another billion dollar project when ODOT needs to replace it).

Here’s how I figure: The Alaska way project was a 57.5′ diameter tunnel. Single bore tunnels would be ~20′, or 12% of the volume. $3.3 billion / 1.7 * 0.12 = $230 million. That jives fairly well with the Seattle Link University LRT project, which came in at $300 million per mile (that’s for a single bore – $600 million a mile for both bores). Highway tunnels are typically a bit less than transit tunnels. There could be some economies of scale that would drive costs down too. Heck, see if Elon Musk’s boring company would take it on (I know, he’s a jerk, but maybe they could actually deliver). Anyway, seems like an idea that should have at least been considered.

11 hours ago
Jonathan K
Guest
Jonathan K

*Marquam bridge, not Fremont.

9 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

A 20-foot diameter tunnel would accommodate only a single lane! Better start over.

9 hours ago
Jonathan K
Guest
Jonathan K

Correct, that’s why I said ten miles of single-bore tunnel. It would be five miles with a larger bore, which actually would probably be more cost effective.

6 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Highway tunnels and light rail tunnels are very different. Highway tunnels require additional room for breakdown, and contain flammable materials operated by untrained drivers, requiring additional ventilation and egress paths.

The boring company is a joke. Their “Tesla tunnels” cost more per passenger mile than any form of public transit, because the capacity is pathetic. You can’t run even a single lane of traffic in a 20ft diameter tunnel, because you have no breakdown or egress space.

8 hours ago
FDUP
Guest
FDUP

You can build a tunneling machine to any size you want, a 30′ bore should be adequate for non-commercial traffic and accommodate ventilation and other safety features but probably would not accommodate tractor trailer trucks. In the end the actual cost can’t be estimated without a more detailed geotechnical study; for example, tunneling through hard rock or large cobbles and gravel would almost certainly be harder and more expensive than tunneling through unconsolidated sands and silts. In fact, if the city were to do this, the geotechnical work should definitively be considered when selecting the location/route, and it will probably be controversial wherever it might be located, ’cause that’s the Portland way.

1 hour ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

No one wants to recreate on non-buildable caps, because this entire area is just a sewer of auto traffic. These spaces would just turn into more camps. The city and Metro should accept nothing less than fully buildable caps for the entire project zone.

10 hours ago
mh
Guest
mh

Whatever is built on the cap(s) is going to have the collected emissions from the buried freeway pumped overhead and falling on the streets and buildings. If we’re lucky, ODOT will filter and scrub that exhaust. With even more luck, they’ll maintain those scrubbers in good working condition. Feeling lucky? I’m not.

3 hours ago
Nico W.
Guest
Nico W.

I agree with the Governor. Seems like a win-win. It will restore a great walkable, bikable community (with a buildable cap) AND reduce congestion. I do hope the whole cap is buildable. We don’t want a lot of very expensive “camping plazas”. That would be very disappointing.

8 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

I hope the new cap proposal truly ends up with modest urban density of 5 floors (= to DC & Paris density) and not low density almost suburban 2 story…

8 hours ago
John
Guest
John

“the caps are, “estimated to cost between $1.1 billion and $1.16 billion — the vast majority of the project’s total cost”

Roughly two city blocks reclaimed, for $1.1-1.6 billion. The most expensive real estate on earth, by miles and miles. Incredible. Is this actually the best way that a billion dollars could be spent for the benefit of the community displaced from the Albina area, and the communities now being displaced from other parts of Portland?

3 minutes ago
