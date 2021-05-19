Bridge Pedal will roll again this August

Organizers of the Providence Bridge Pedal announced today that the ride will take place this year. After a pause last summer due to the pandemic, the iconic, all-ages bicycle ride will happen on August 8th.

“It is time to celebrate. Hop on your bike or lace up our walking shoes and join in the event that for 25 years has been ‘perfectly Portland’,” read a statement. “This is the one opportunity each year enjoy two of the city’s best venues: the car-free upper decks of the Marquam and Fremont bridges.”

The return to form will also mark the event’s 25th anniversary.



To remain sensitive to state health guidelines and lingering Covid-19 infection fears, organizers say they will have a host of contingency plans at-the-ready to respond to conditions. Registration and will-call sites will be modified. There will be fewer finish line activities and food/drink packaging during the ride will be made Covid-safe. It’s unclear if mask-wearing will be mandatory. A preview website states, “Please do your part to protect yourself and to help us make sure those restrictions are at a minimum level. Continuing wearing a mask and practice social distancing when and where appropriate and, if you have not already, get vaccinated.”

If the ride is cancelled due to Covid, all registrants will have the option of either transferring their payment to the 2022 ride or receiving a full refund.

Full registration is expected to open later today. Stay tuned for more details.

Bridge Pedal