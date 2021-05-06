Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

Has our comment section improved? I think so

Posted by on May 6th, 2021 at 3:09 pm

The old days when we left comments in person at Get Together events like this one in 2009.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Back in February, serious concerns from the community forced me to take a harder look at our comment section.

If you recall, the concerns were based on my moderating style that let too many mean and inappropriate comments get through. I’d known for years that some folks had stopped reading the comments because of the tenor of BikePortland commenters, but I didn’t take those concerns as seriously as I should have. It took getting called-out on Twitter and some pointed private messages and conversations for me to finally understand why our comment section wasn’t just disliked by some people, but in need of immediate intervention.

Because of changes I’ve made, the comments are a lot better now. At least I think they are. I’d love to know what you think.

Why do I think they’re better now? Two reasons: I moderate every single comment that comes in, and I delete a lot more of them.

Advertisement

Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

From our recent reader survey, based on 1034 responses.

Previously, once someone had a comment approved, all subsequent comments would be published instantly. (This doesn’t include folks I’ve put on a moderation list because of past misconduct and/or because I can’t trust them.) We get about 250-350 comments per week. I read all of them to make sure they meet my new standard of appropriateness.

Deleting more comments feels great! In the past I would give the benefit to the commenter and would stretch my own boundaries to find reasons to allow questionable comments through. I had convinced myself that unproductive disagreement, strong (even insensitive) critiques, and low-level meanness were valuable to the community. I had my reasons for this approach, but they were wrong. These days none of that stuff gets through.

One interesting result of this new approach is that many of the most problematic and consistently negative/mean commenters have simply vanished. This makes our site better and my life less stressful.

I’m happy to say the comment section is here to stay. When we asked if they should be shut down, 82% of our reader survey respondents (850 people out of 1034), said “no”.

Having an open, helpful, and welcoming comment section is so important to me. Thank you for all your feedback on this and for being patient as I continue to evolve and make changes as necessary.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

9
Leave a Reply

avatar
6 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
7 Comment authors
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)LowellI'll Show Upjoannmr Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
joan
Guest
joan

Yes, the comment section is much better! Thank you for the changes! It has made a big difference. I’ve been a lot more interested and engaged personally as a result. I find the comments more interesting and more valuable, and I haven’t seen the pile-ons of old.

One interesting result of this new approach is that many of the most problematic and consistently negative/mean commenters have simply vanished. This makes our site better and my life less stressful.

I am so glad to hear this. Increased moderation has led to … almost an easier job of moderator? This is great news.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Good to hear from you joan. I really hope other folks who’ve given up on the comments give them another try. That’s my goal. To bring many of the folks back who’ve gone astray for one reason or another.

And yes, it’s such a great feeling to not have major comment battles as often as before. That’s drama I just don’t need and it wasn’t helping the site/community as much as I thought it was.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

JM, is there any seasonal variation in the number of comments received? Or maybe in the degree of hurt, snark, or hatefulness in the comments received?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I don’t think so David. In winter folks are on their computers more and leave a lot of comments… But in summer more folks are biking and there’s generally more traffic on the site overall, so it balances out.

But one thing that is definitely true is that our comments reflect the general increase in hate, divisiveness, distrust, anxiety, and so on that many people experience these days. My job is harder to keep those feelings from infecting the comment section. Ideally we can express those things in a way that is still welcoming to all and sensitive to others. Easier said than done… But if people want to be angry and grouchy they cannot do it here. At least not as much as they used to.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Rivelo
Guest
Rivelo

YES! Delete personal attacks always. Consider keeping comments that respectfully express dissenting viewpoints, as long as they’re about the issue, and not fellow-commenters!

There’s nothing that says that everyone gets to say whatever they want to whomever they want, regardless of the result, just because it’s the Internet.

And if The Deleted don’t like it, let them start their own dang website/blog/Instagram account.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
nmr
Subscriber
nmr

Just read the comments on “Father of teen killed by driver on Hawthorne Blvd questions city’s repaving plans”, an issue I am still very uncertain on.

The comments seem better.

I think they should be better still. “SMDH” is dismissive, not constructive, though I understand how exasperating discussion can be.

edit: Also, thanks and big improvement 🙂

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
I'll Show Up
Guest
I'll Show Up

Things are way better. Thank you so much for the hard work you’re doing to create a more welcoming comment section. I am definitely noticing some of the folks who always made me feel beat down having many fewer comments. Thank you!! I believe the changes will make me more comfortable to participate more.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Lowell
Guest
Lowell

I think the tenor of the comments overall is certainly better. I do worry that you as the sole moderator may burn out on reviewing every single one before it gets published. And if you are on vacation and other writers are publishing posts, I would hate for you to have to approve comments on posts while you’re gone. I think sooner rather than later you should consider adding some trusted folks to help in moderation.

(I can’t think of much anything I’d like to do less than moderating comments, so don’t take this as me volunteering. But if you ever need web dev help feel free to hit me up.)

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Thanks for the comment Lowell. Glad you’ve noticed an improvement.

As for me burning out… I hear you on that one. And I do plan to add folks to help with it. I’m in the process of hiring a staffer (!) and one of their jobs will be to not just help moderate comments but to help us set up a team of volunteers/advisors to help as well.

Another thing to keep in mind is that I am such a believer in the comments and I don’t see it as a task that takes me away from other things. It is an important part of what makes BikePortland, BikePortland IMO.

Thanks for the offer to help with the site. I’ve got a great person for that but will keep you in mind. On a related note, we are working on a complete site update!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests