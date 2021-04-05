Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

The Monday Roundup: Stand up for trans riders, keep the boom alive and more

Posted by on April 5th, 2021 at 12:13 pm

Welcome to the week.

Here are the most notable items BikePortland editors and readers came across in the past seven days…

Stand up to hate: Portlander Molly Cameron is calling on the bike industry to stand against the hateful, anti-transgender laws in Arkansas that would prevent people from playing sports.

Build it and they will bike: One of the first peer-reviewed studies of the impact of new bike lanes installed due to the Covid bike boom found that in cities that added them, cycling increased 11 to 48 percent more than in cities that didn’t.

Get active, not electric: Switching to electric vehicles is important, but too much focus on electrification at the expense of bicycling will not get us to emissions goals fast enough.

Pandemic pilfering: NPR took a look at how bike theft is rising amid America’s bike boom and offered tips to prevent your bike from being stolen.

Transit greener than biking: New research into modal choice and carbon emissions took into account the vast positive environmental impact of biking and transit over driving and found that transit is greenest due to the manufacture and disposal of bicycles as well as the added calorie consumption required by their riders.

Remove highways, says White House: Freeway removal fans are feeling good with new US DOT Sec. Buttigieg at the helm and a new infrastructure proposal that prioritizes out the idea.

Keeping streets open: A cautionary tale from New York City where some of the streets opened to people during the pandemic have been re-claimed by car users.

Speed bumps for bikes: A cafe owner in Manhattan was so mad at the speed of e-bike riders they installed harsh speed bumps.

New rules of roads: Bloomberg’s list of five things that will make streets and cars less deadly is rightly focused on an overhaul of federal regulations.

Dark side of Walmart utopia: The Walton family’s efforts in making northwest Arkansas a cycling mecca have attracted a lot of excitement from bike lovers, but are folks who move and vacation there helping fuel something sinister?

Thanks to everyone who shared links with us this week! Tracking the best stories is a community effort and I am very grateful for your help.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

Re: “Build it and they will bike” – what a shame that Portland is one of the cities that chose not to build any new bike lanes as a COVID response.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
1 day ago
| View Replies (1)
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

Quick note on the WSR article about the business that put speed bumps in the bike lane. Here is the street view of Amsterdam Ave, which has 5 lanes for cars (presumably one of those has seating). Clearly, a PBL AND safe outdoor restaurant space can and should be the priority. The restaurant manager has safety as his ultimate goal (most restaurant owners in the city know how important delivery bikers are to the restaurant economy).

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 day ago
| View Replies (1)
idlebytes
Guest
idlebytes

added calorie consumption required by their riders.

I’ve found this claim to be a bit dubious. Most people aren’t getting enough exercise so the health benefits will likely outweigh any additional CO2 consumption from food. The implication seems to be we should all be living sedentary lifestyles to consume as little calories as possible. Also who’s to say drivers or transit riders don’t consume as many calories? If they’re living a similar healthy lifestyle as the cyclist they’re exercising and consuming those additional calories outside of their commute time.

Vote Up20Vote Down  Reply
1 day ago
| View Replies (11)
soren
Guest
soren

“Switching to electric vehicles is important, but too much focus on electrification at the expense of bicycling will not get us to emissions goals fast enough.”

I doubt cycling will play a major role in transportation decarbonization in the USA (or Portland) over the next nine years. The math just isn’t there. For example, cycling mode share in Portland has dropped steadily since 2014. Therefore, I can understand why many focus their attention on electrification even though they may understand that a concurrent shift to active transport would be optimal.

There is also a social justice argument for emphasizing pedestrian-transit infrastructure in the USA. Cities like Portland have racially and economically segregated black, indigenous, latine, immigrant and other marginalized communities to peripheral neighborhoods that lack basic transportation infrastructure. Sidewalks, transit, and access to subsidized EV-share are likely to be a more effective approach for decarbonization of outer ring neighborhoods (where trip distances make cycling especially unattractive).

“Transit greener than biking”

Hawthorne is a comp plan/TSP major transit route. The push back against rose lanes from PBOT is another example of how the city’s transportation and climate action goals are toilet paper (non-recycled and bleached).

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
1 day ago
| View Replies (3)
X
Guest
X

WalMart gutted the commercial district of every small town in the Midwest (I’m from there and I’ve seen the empty storefronts and brick-strewn vacant lots) while screwing down the wholesale prices they paid to suppliers like Vlasic Pickles until they squeaked or just quietly went bankrupt–all to fund a taxpayer financed managerial classy-topia?

NWA? Get Out!

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
1 day ago
one
Guest
one

Trying to chime in before any anti-trans haters get in here. I have read BP daily for 15 years, and I thank Jonathan for all that he does. He has a positive impact on our region, and I’m grateful. I also have a TON of respect for Molly/ her stances on policies.

I have witnessed both ignorant as well as intentionally hurtful comments in the comment section here on BP when Molly Cameron is mentioned. Please don’t allow those commenters to take over the thread. Molly is on the right side of history and we ALL should be standing with her.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
1 day ago
| View Replies (4)
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I don’t believe for a minute that the anti-trans laws in Arkansas or anywhere in the south exist for any reason than to harm trans people but I do think it’s a good moment to recognize that gendered sports are silly and should be done away with.

Let’s stop categorizing athletes based on their genitalia. Let them compete based on skills with whomever can keep up with them.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
1 day ago
| View Replies (1)
Tom
Guest
Tom

Regarding green transit:

Most people already own a bike, but just rarely use it, and many may just use their existing bike if they started to bike commute. The author assumes everyone who would start bike commuting would need to purchase a bike. There is less additional carbon footprint in starting to use a bike someone already purchased in the past, but rarely used before, assuming it does not need too many parts replaced.

People who start to bike commute might be more likely to be doing it as part of an emphasis on better health, vs those who start to use transit. For that subgroup who may be making both exercise and diet improvements, there would likely be some average improvement in BMI, which would lower there over-all calorie intake. Most calories are consumed by the basal metabolic rate which will go down with BMI. This group might also start making healthier food choices, which can greatly lower carbon footprint per calorie.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 day ago
| View Replies (1)
q'Tzal
Guest
q'Tzal

It is definitely bad for the individual NYC neighborhoods where Open Streets have been closed…
However…
The average car centric American has zero clue what they are missing until they experience it…
AND don’t appreciate it until it is taken away.

This could actually be very good for Open Streets on a state and local level in that A LOT more people actually care and will be complaining about it now.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
«
»

