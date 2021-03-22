The Monday Roundup: Faith in zero, bicycle’s volcanic origins, and more

Believe in zero: Don’t lose faith in Vision Zero. Esteemed writer and thinker Angie Schmitt says it’s possible by 2050 if we focus on safer car and road designs.

Did you know this? The Economist shares that the precursor to the modern bicycle was inspired by the need for transportation in the aftermath a volcano that wiped out a population of horses.

Shelter for all: We’re keeping a close eye on Portland’s latest housing policy proposal that will make it easier to build tiny shelter villages, allow people to live in cars, and so on.

Federal e-bike bill: The text of the E-BIKE Act is now available. The legislation would create a refundable tax credit of up to $1,500 toward the purchase of an electric-assist bike.

Buttigieg update: The USDOT Sec totally gets it. “Public transportation is part of public health. You can’t separate the two,” is how he justified funding for transit orgs in the American Rescue Plan in this PBS interview. Expect a similar approach as he works toward a major infrastructure funding bill.



Make bikes here: This op-ed in America’s #1 bike industry trade magazine pushes the idea that we should be making more bikes in the U.S.

DIY in TX: Bicycling advocates in Houston are tired of waiting for bike lane gaps to be filled so they’re taking matters into their own hands.

NBA player’s ‘accident’: Many in the cycling world were shocked and appalled that not only did a 7-foot, 6-inch former NBA player become paralyzed after being hit from behind while riding his bicycle; but that the media maddeningly framed the entire thing as an “accident”.

21st century priorities: The editorial board of The Urbanist says an effort by the Washington legislature to fund transportation should not include any new highways.

Nascent fight: While lawmakers talk up highway mega-projects, a plucky group of activists from Disability Rights Washington and Front and Centered garnered headlines of their own last week with a rally and press conference in Vancouver calling for more sidewalks and better transit access.

No good deed: A man spent weeks shoveling sand off a bike path in an English coastal town, only to have local maintenance workers shovel it back.

