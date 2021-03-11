Two scholarships available for ‘Girls AllRide’ program in Bend
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on March 11th, 2021 at 3:58 pm
The Oregon Bicycle Racing Association just announced a partnership with Girls AllRide that will give two young girls the chance to attend a mountain bike camp in Bend this summer.
Here’s more from OBRA:
OBRA and Girls AllRide are offering these scholarships to help more young women feel comfortable in the sport of mountain biking.
Girls AllRide has a mission to use mountain biking as a tool for youth to build community, discover potentials and strengthen themselves – inside and out. The main goal is to help girls develop their mountain biking skills and have fun, while also helping them learn how to face fears, believe in themselves, and think positive, logical thoughts instead of reacting with fear.
The scholarships are open to anyone who identifies as female and the camps are for kids 9-13 and 12-15 years old. All skill levels are welcome.
To apply, you must first get a $10 junior OBRA membership here and get your application in between now and MArch 31st. More details at OBRA’s website. Good luck little shredders!
