Comment of the Week: Bicycling’s many contradictions

March 2nd, 2021

Given the robust discussion about our comment section last week, I figured it was time to bring back “Comment of the Week” as a more regular feature. This is where we take a look at a previous week of comments and highlight a particularly good and/or notable one.

In the past I’ve used this to model good commenting behavior. But sometimes I think a comment is just plain interesting and deserves a wider audience. This is one of those times.

The comment comes from reader SD and it was written in response to Monday’s story on the gravel mess left in many bikeways after the storm:

“Trash, snow and gravel in the bike lanes is a poignant representation of the strengths and perceived weaknesses of biking. Gravel can’t be left on the street because a windshield might be chipped and drivers will complain, it can’t be swept onto the sidewalk (usually), so “let’s pile it in the bike lane.” Bike riders can be flexible and either take on the dangerous conditions, drive or walk. Similarly, biking, in general, exists in this middle space where it can be ignored or trashed depending on the mood or time of day.

Biking is both too fast and too slow. It is easy or it is so hard it takes years of practice to do well. It is cheap and accessible or it is only for wealthy elites. It is good for people who can’t drive or it is only for the able-bodied and athletic. It is for friendly inclusive people or it is a special club full of mean people that yell at everyone. Bike infrastructure is too expensive but not expensive enough for DOTs to be interested. It is an equalizer across socioeconomic groups or it only furthers the desires of old white males. Bike infra increases revenue for businesses or it kills them. It energizes wannabe progressive politicians, but they can’t be initiated into a career of public service until they murder a bike lane. It builds community or it divides us all. It energizes a grass roots base or it sucks all of the oxygen out of the room and we should stop talking about it. Bike use is increasing on it’s own and doesn’t need prioritization or it is decreasing and should be abandoned by cities as a mode of transport. Bike riding is an environmentally sustainable transportation mode, but somehow causes cars to idle, which increases pollution. It is safer than driving, but it is so dangerous that we need public campaigns to constantly remind people to ride safely. Bike riders are invisible, but they are everywhere and always in my way. The bike lobby is all powerful and too loud, if only they advocated enough for themselves, city hall would be able to help them.

Also, biking is adaptable enough to be squeezed into existing infrastructure without resources because bike riders can be car drivers, bike riders and pedestrians all at the same time. So, if a person wants a safe place to bike they should file a complaint every time something needs to be fixed, and they should stop complaining all the time, because it’s not all about them.”

SD gets to so many of the tricky dichotomies that plague bicycling in Portland (and America). As you read it, ask yourself: Why do these contradictions exist?

Thanks for the comment SD. You’ve got a prize pack on the way.

I’ll try to do this every Tuesday from here on out. You can help me find good ones by replying with “comment of the week” to any comment you think deserves attention.

Maria
Guest
Maria

Love this!!! It really captures it.
You must be riding to lose weight / you’re too fat to bike is another fun one.
I first became aware of a really big gap in bicycle infrastructure perception when a lady from L.A. said neighborhood greenways had neighbors in an uproar because they would bring crime. That was the same time the Albina neighborhood was up in arms about proposed greenways bringing gentrification.
Thanks, SD!

5 hours ago
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)
Member
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)

Such a great comment! I’d say all those stories exist based on our preconceived notions of who is making the case. I felt the same conflciting stories around 7th. I was either an evil gentrifier trying to wall off black folks from the neighborhoods with diverters, who as Jonathan incorrectly reported, stormed out of a meeting after the greenway announcement. Or I was a brand new father trying to make the neighborhood safe for my daughter and all other vulnerable road users. In the end I do not think the ice cream socials, block parties, talking with black leaders, community bike rides or knocking on doors mattered one bit. It was a politcal decision.

What I discovered was the power that PBOT has to set the narrative. We may think we have some power to influence things through bikeportland or twitter, and we certainly do compared to the advocates from the 90s, but we are no match for the force of an organization as big and with as much money to spend as PBOT. When PBOT presents the case that bike lanes on Hawthorne are bad for equity and climate it is hard to disagree.

That is why I hope we get some stronger advisory committees at PBOT which can provide more accountability. Also, a well financed and led advocacy group could also set a narrative (like they did in NYC today).

6 hours ago
Michael Kinsley
Guest
Michael Kinsley

Wow, I’m kind of in awe. That really sums up the dichotomies (some real, others false) that confront us. Well done.

5 hours ago
The Dude
Guest
The Dude

To me, there is something more than just well-articulated dichotomies here. This is also capturing contradictions in people’s opinions.

Perhaps most significantly, though, it shows by elucidation that so many people simply just do not get bicycling.

4 hours ago
Chrystal
Guest
Chrystal

Wow, such a thought provoking comment certainly worthy of a prize thanks for reposting it!

3 hours ago
Brendan
Guest
Brendan

a bike is a tool to get around – it really shouldn’t be more complicated than that

1 hour ago
Matt S.
Guest
Matt S.

This highlights how Portland isn’t a uniform city like we think it is. When I first moved here, I lived west of Caesar Chavez and it seemed like everyone around me was well educated, from another city, rode bikes and didn’t have a car, ate organic food, volunteered, lived with roommates, was communal, had desk jobs. I now live just west of 82nd and I don’t think this anymore, quite opposite actually.

1 hour ago
