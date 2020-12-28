The Monday Roundup: World Cup Clara, bike share lawsuit, bike boom overview and more
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on December 28th, 2020 at 10:47 am
Welcome back (sort of). BikePortland is still in Holiday-mode, but since there were a few stories I wanted to address I popped back in to the office. And it just doesn’t feel right to start the week without a Monday Roundup, so here are the most notable items we came across in the past seven days…
Bike share lawsuit: Motivate/Lyft, the company behind Portland’s Biketown system, is being sued in New York on the basis of claims by CitiBike riders that front brakes caused crashes.
Another World Cup for Clara: Oregon’s own Clara Honsinger nabbed another 2nd place against the best riders in the world at the UCI Cyclocross World Cup.
Truth meant to hurt: City officials in Cambridge, Massachusetts plan to post bright yellow warning stickers at gas stations to remind people that burning gas promotes climate change.
Bike shop with a purpose: Members of the Navajo Nation in Arizona now have a place to buy and fix bikes thanks to the Silver Stallion Bike Shop.
Advertisement
Another fatal crash: A person was struck and killed by the driver of a car while walking on NE Halsey near 119th on December 23rd. They were the 55th person to die while using Portland roads this year.
2020 traffic toll: “There’s also a lot to be said for how our garbage infrastructure doesn’t value anyone not inside a car,” says this piece from car blog Jalopnik that dives into why nearly 700 bicycle riders were killed in 2020.
Unprotected again: The City of Boston moved to protect a bike lane with concrete curbs, only to remove them about a month later after officials said they caused too many drivers to crash.
Bike boom overview: Don’t miss this solid historical overview of the 2020 Bike Boom with multiple expert sources from Business Insider.
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.
NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan