Take a video tour of new upgrades at Gateway Green Bike Park

Portlander Aaron Lutze (Lutze Time on YouTube) has created an excellent video of the recent developments at Gateway Green Bike Park. If you’ve heard about this park and are still unsure — or if have remaining questions about it, I think you’ll find Aaron’s video very helpful.

Advertisement

Lutze takes viewers on-board his bike and offers informative narration as he checks out the new pump track, the old pump track (which I didn’t even realize they kept!), the singletrack forest trails, the new skills area, the nature play area, and the flowy new downhill section. The only major part of the park I didn’t see in the video was the new adaptive bike trail in the north end of the park that was built specifically for riders with disabilities who use bikes with three and four wheels.

Check out Aaron’s video below:

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Front Page

gateway green