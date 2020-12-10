Splendid Cycles Big Sale

Portland rolls out next projects for ‘Rose Lane’ transit priority plan

Posted by on December 10th, 2020 at 4:08 pm

PBOT’s Rose Lane Project map. The primary Rose Lane network consists of 13 bus lines and two streetcar lines.

Undeterred by a steep drop in transit use during the pandemic, the Portland Bureau of Transportation launched an online open house and survey for the Rose Lane Project on Thursday.

With the open house comes the release of 25 new project proposals — that’s in addition to the 18 projects already funded or in progress and the 16 that have been completed since the initiative launched in 2019. The aim of all these projects is to make transit faster and more reliable, especially for Portlanders of color and those with lower incomes. According to staff from Commissioner Chloe Eudaly’s office, the Rose Lane Project is, “an effort to redistribute our right-of-way with a priority around racial equity, climate justice, and direct community benefits.”

Transit trip times have slowed in Portland in the past decade as our streets have become overrun with single-occupancy vehicle users. The number of drivers on our roads have risen sharply since 2010 and transit, biking, and walking rates have flatlined and/or decreased.

Armed with confidence from data that shows getting car users out of the way of bus operators speeds up service, PBOT is making it clear that transit-priority lanes, traffic signal updates, and other measures are a key agency priority.

Among the today’s releases are an interactive Rose Lane project map and in-depth fact sheets on eight TriMet bus lines. PBOT offers details on each proposal, including how the lines might/might not impact bicycling. In places where no existing bikeways are in place, PBOT has launched a research project with Oregon State University to understand how to manage bus and bike operators in the same lane.

Take a look at the online open house and project fact sheets, then take the survey. PBOT needs to hear from bicycle riders so we can help these projects reach their full potential.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
I agree with most of the article, but that graph in the article is horribly misleading, to the point of being a detriment to public discourse. In particular, the y-axis is change in the number of commuters, not absolute numbers. This is poor form from whoever created this visualization because the number of bike, transit, and walking commuters has increased every year, while a quick glance at the graph would lead you to think that’s they’ve been flat or actually decreasing.

In addition, by framing it as absolute change rather than percent change in the number of commuters using each mode, the graph has no context for whether more a higher percentage people than before are using active transportation modes rather than motor vehicles. Frankly, whoever created that graph almost certainly did so with the intent to mislead.

If I were in your position, I would remove the graph from this article immediately, as it is not a faithful representation of the data.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

thanks for the feedback. I’ve taken it down for now and edited the sentence about it. I’ll take a closer look tomorrow.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
 
Guest
 

Thanks for being willing to take feedback on board!

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

In the case of NY, bus lanes on 34th and 14th streets, for example, were faced with quite a few lawsuits as well as community board criticism, often under distress concerning the potential of cars diverted to neighboring streets. In its rollout of these bus lanes, the DOT designed parallel PBLs, which were equally distressing to CBs. By and large the increased traffic did not materialize. Bike modal share continued to increase. Bus commute times were significantly reduced. So well done on their part. My worry with PBOT is they often appear to believe that neighborhood greenways are adequate infrastructure for people on bikes, when in reality, they are auxiliary at best. In their proposal to build rose lanes, they will have cemented car-centric design for multiple commercial corridors (ie Sandy, Hawthorne, E Bway), leaving no space for PBLs and maintaining unsafe conditions for pedestrians. Theoretically, I am in support of bus only lanes. I worry PBoT may be conveniently tying its own hands through painting Rose lanes to prevent any further development of a functional PBL network, further stagnating bike modal share for decades.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Scott Kocher
Guest
Scott Kocher

I’m skeptical (ok, scared) of lanes shared by people on bikes and 40,000-pound buses. The physics aren’t good.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
42 minutes ago
