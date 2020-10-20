Support BikePortland

Frog Ferry takes step forward with release of feasibility report

Posted by on October 20th, 2020 at 3:15 pm

Conceptual plan for ferry terminal at Cathedral Park in St. Johns.

“That first and final mile is just huge. And I can really see Biketown being a key part of this, especially with e-bikes.”
— Susan Bladholm, Frog Ferry

A public passenger ferry system that would serve 9 stops between Vancouver and Oregon City on the Willamette River would cost about $40 million to launch and would need about $7 million a year to operate. Those are just two takeaways from the Operational Feasibility Study and Finance Plan released by Frog Ferry this morning (PDF).

Frog Ferry, a nonprofit that first floated the idea of a carfree ferry system in 2017, has made major progress toward their goals since we first covered them two years ago.

At the online press conference Tuesday morning, Frog Ferry Founder and President Susan Bladholm said ferries offer, “An amazing opportunity to expand our transportation network at a fraction of the cost of other modes.” Bladholm then shared a new promotional video where a narrator said, “Imagine getting to work faster, while feeling your heart beat slower.” “Welcome to Frog Ferry, a walk-on, walk-off boat that will whisk people up and down the Portland area with a vision to go even further… The time for Frog Ferry is now. The river is our transportation future.”

Bladholm and her supporters have reason to be excited. Since 2017 they’ve put together an impressive list of backers and board members, secured a $200,000 planning grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation (which included $40,000 from the Portland Bureau of Transportation), claim to have raised $750,000 from donors and added 1,600 people to the Friends of Frog Ferry support group, have used the equivalent of over $5 million in pro bono management and marketing work and have published three reports (best practices, demand modeling and now operational finances and feasibility).

Here are the main takeaways from their latest report:

  • Recommendation of seven vessels (with different sizes south and north of OMSI based on river environments and wake zone regulations).
  • Average 3,000 passengers a day and 800,000 per year
  • Capital Costs ($40 million): Planning, engineering, vessel and equipment acquisition, and regulatory requirements
  • Operating Costs ($6.8 million): Labor, fuel, insurance, maintenance, technology, communications and training
  • Annual subsidy: $2.5 million (ticket revenue covers 45% of costs)
  • Cost per passenger: $8.50
  • Average passenger ticket price: $5 per passenger | $3 for honored passenger

The route would be split into two sections, a lower river route (north of downtown) and upper river route (south of downtown). Five terminals would be included in the “core route”: Vancouver (Terminal 1), Cathedral Park, Salmon Street, OHSU, and Lake Oswego. Time estimates for a trip between Vancouver and Salmon Street Fountain would be about 44 minutes on an express route and 55 minutes with a stop at Cathedral Park. Headways between ferries would be 30 minutes max.

The boats would vary between 90 and 65 feet long and would have room for 100 and 70 passengers respectively. In an interview last week Bladholm told me the smaller vessels would have space to park 12 bikes and the larger ones would be able to fit about 15 bikes.

The estimated number of people who will ride bikes to the docks is unknown at this point. Bladholm hopes to complete a more detailed modeling study next year. One thing we do know is that many riverfront locations are not easy to get to by bike (or foot for that matter). Cathedral Park in St. Johns for instance is expected to be a key Frog Ferry station. Unfortunately the riverfront is down a steep hill and the dock would require people to cross heavy railroad tracks. “That first and final mile is just huge,” Bladholm said when I asked her about this. “And I can really see Biketown [bike share] being a key part of this, especially with e-bikes.”

The report acknowledges the important role of bicycle access, bike parking, bike share, and walking. People on foot should be able to reach ferry terminals “uninhibited” and bicycle access at both ends of a trip, “will be of critical importance” the report states. Since the boats won’t be able to fit everyone’s bikes, “Secure bike parking in close proximity to the terminal is essential,” it adds.

Commuters were expected to be the top user segment of the new ferries. Even with major commute behavior changes brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, Bladholm believes there’s a need for ferries. Using the Cathedral Park example, she said her contacts at OHSU tallied about 500 employees a day coming from St. Johns to the south Waterfront campus and Marquam Hill. Today that number is around 300. “That count is great for us,” Bladholm said, while explaining how a typical bus commute would be over an hour and a ferry ride would be just 22 minutes.

Addressing the Covid impact in a recent newsletter to supporters, Bladholm said, “Our public agencies are recalibrating planning strategies and looking at low-cost, high-value ways to build our economic vitality while improving our environmental footprint. This is an opportunity to revisit our values in a more meaningful way, rather than continuing with the status quo of transit planning based on what has been done in the past.”

Beyond commuters, Frog Ferry’s three other target markets are: first responders and “citizens in distress” during an emergency, locals running errands or meeting friends, and tourists.

Bladholm in the Zoom press conference this morning.

Bladholm said she’s comfortable being in the role of pushing for something new that gets dismissed by some people. Back in 1987 when she was 22 and fresh out of college, Bladholm took a job working with Oregon’s first-ever state tourism director. Her first assignment was to look into a new thing called Cycle Oregon that her boss had read about in the newspaper. Bladholm dove head-first into the job and traveled to Iowa to learn about large group rides first-hand at the legendary RAGBRAI event. When Cycle Oregon launched in 1988 Bladholm was its first ride director and she served in that role for three years.

“Pre Cycle Oregon we had no cycling culture here, let alone no infrastructure,” Bladholm shared with me last week. “So this is so reminiscent of it, it’s just that I’ve got the benefit of being 32 years older.” “We’ve been backed into that corner so many times and told, ‘You’ve got to do this, you got to do that. Oh, here are three more things you’ve got to do’. Well we’ve done them now,” she added, confidently.

Bladholm will need this confidence to take the major steps that remain before any boats get on the water.

Frog Ferry needs to find a public agency sponsor to help them get in line for major federal funding. So far no one has stepped up. An operational model they’re looking to is something similar to Portland Streetcar Inc., whose director Dan Bower sits on the Frog Ferry board (he also used to be head of active transportation at Portland Bureau of Transportation). The other to-do item atop Bladholm’s list is to plan and fund a pilot project that would begin in 2022.

If all goes according to plan Frog Ferry will be in region-wide operation by summer 2024.

(Below is the Frog Ferry promo video released today.)

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Doug Klotz
Subscriber
Doug Klotz

A vanity project for a well-connected person, who, so far, has gotten governments to give her organization $200,000. We should be spending the money on projects with proven results, not this pipe dream.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Steve Hash
Guest
Steve Hash

Fingers crossed…

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I can’t believe we’ve already wasted $250k on this thing. I guess the flipside of TriMets garbage service out to St. Johns makes the ferry look somewhat reasonable.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

It would seem there are a lot better ways to spend $40,000,000 in startup costs and $7,000,000 per year to operate. Bus Rapid transit with electric buses maybe?

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

If there is any federal subsidy, and given that it is transit there probably will be, then the system will need to be ADA as well. It’s not impossible, Venice has a fully ADA-compatible canal frequent-bus system, as is the Vancouver SeaBus on the Burrard Inlet.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

It would be fun to take a ferry ride – on a nice day with a gentle breeze and warm weather. I’d love to take out-of-town guests for the entire trip from Oregon City to Vancouver. As for regular commuting, you’ve got to be kidding. I don’t think they can keep to the planned schedule or attract nearly the ridership they estimate.
Sorry, but there’s been too much spent on this already. Give us something useful like more signalized crossings for bicyclists and pedestrians, protected bike lanes, or return of fareless square.

Vote Up14Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Completely unnecessary and inefficient.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Yeah, you’re right, but like Jason below, I love it. When you get right down to it, freeways, car ownership, and washing machines are also unnecessary and inefficient, but most people in the USA can’t live without them. It’s all about having more options, more ways of getting around.

The whole point of being Republican is giving people more options to live their lives, of not having everyone being forced to conform to a Puritan society of the masses, but allowing everyone to choose their own destiny. This ferry is a throwback to an earlier time in Portland’s history when the community was focused along the waterfront rather than along freeways, when most people walked and bicycling was an alternative mode along with horses, trolleys, and buggies.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

Not sure where your “Republican” reference came from. But my view of “giving people more options” and “allowing everyone to choose their own destiny” would mean if you want to ride a boat, fine. Pay for it yourself. Don’t expect others with different “destinies” to subsidize yours.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Do you mean as opposed to my having to pay for roadways for you to drive your car on and to park (store) it on my public street, instead of using that same space for public transit and/or protected bike lanes?

What amazes me is how many otherwise rational individual bicyclists will blindly vote for a certain political party that has a governor and state legislature who are fully committed to ramming the Rose Quarter freeway project into Portland, as well as Metro funding that can and will be diverted to that same project, and state legislation to allow drivers to go as fast as possible with little or no speed enforcement.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

I love it!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
dan
Guest
dan

On the one hand, given what highways cost, this looks like a bargain. On the other hand, I agree with most here that this is a boondoggle that won’t move the number of people claimed in the time claimed. Would probably be cheaper to buy some rolling stock and run commuter trains down the Amtrak lines from Vancouver to Union Station.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Cheaper still would be to offer free door-to-door limousine service.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
