Ask BikePortland: How can I connect with other riders in the time of COVID-19?

Posted by on August 12th, 2020 at 9:14 am

Friends at bike events. Remember that?
(Photo at 2016 Cycle Oregon finish line by Steve Schulz)

Are you feeling a bit lonely? You’re not the only one.

These warm summer months are typically peak season for Portland’s cycling scene. But during a time when the coronavirus dominates hearts and minds, most events and races have been cancelled. Usually bustling bikeways are sparse.

Events are the connective tissue of a healthy bike ecosystem. They’re where friendships are made and riding buddies are found. Crowded bike lanes make us feel connected to others and create perfect opportunities for impromptu chit-chat. (I can remember bumping into several friends and acquaintances on a typical weekday ride through the city.)

Reader Jason B is feeling the effects of cycling becoming far less social. He asked us on Twitter recently,

“How do cyclists connect with other cyclists when there are no organized events or any kind going on? In light of things like Cross Crusade being cancelled, I am curious how other cyclists are connecting.”

In follow-up messages Jason described himself as an introvert who uses cycling to be more social. “Being out on the commuter roads (like Williams Avenue for example) or racing is where I meet people,” he shared. After working from home for six months and with so many bike events scuttled, Jason misses those connections.

How is your mental health lately? Do you have any advice for Jason and others who are feeling isolated during these physically and socially-distant times?

Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

There are other people out there feeling the same as Jason. Those people would probably jump at the opportunity to do something but might not be the people to initiate the “something”.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

panem et circenses: the ancient Romans learned from long experience that if you don’t feed regularly your people (panem – bread) and constantly entertain them (circenses – public entertainment), your populace quickly discovers how truly miserable their short lives actually are, and how corrupt and incompetent their government really is, and they typically rioted as a result.

Cancelling public events in a health emergency makes sense on the short immediate term, but it’s been 4 or 5 months now, so if our local event organizers and governments haven’t learned yet how to do events other than by cancelling them, then something is really rotten at the core of our local and state governments. With social distancing, it should be safe to hold large outdoor events, and to require that people wear masks when social distancing isn’t practical or possible.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

To be fair, this would largely dissipate in the face of a vaccine. Too bad the national government is more interested in downplaying the crisis than solving it. None of the shelter in place does any good if there is no relief.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

A lot of the events cancelled like CycleOregon and Crosscrusade are private entities that make their own decisions…
Nice try bashing governments for something you did not even think was a serious issue several months ago.
Feel free to put on your own events if you want to….

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I was thinking more in terms of the bridge pedal or the July 4th fireworks, public events that are cancelled because they violate (usually statewide) rules on events with more than 10, 25, 50 etc participants. The events are not being cancelled because they will get too few participants and are no longer economically viable, but because organizers and regulators fear that they’ll get too many participants and are thus viewed as a threat to public health (whereas protests are OK – both public events and protests are protected by the constitution under free assembly.) Many private events have also been cancelled because of statewide rules on crowd limits, without even being allowed to re-plan with social distancing and mask rules for participants. The crowd limits are arbitrary – they may have made limited sense early on as part of an emergency when we knew so little about the disease, but not several months in, especially as outdoor transmission has proven to be so rare.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

165,000 people have died, I am done with deniers….you throw in the protests like all right wingers do to somehow make a point about Covid, I am surprised how much news you get from Fox news and try to regurgitate here…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

You like bullying, I take it?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

For me, the worst part is the edict to not travel unnecessarily. Summer in Oregon is the best time and we / I am missing out on a lot of tourist opportunities. Of course, just yesterday I saw a car with Idaho plates with the windows down, no masks. I know we get a lot of people taking refuge from Idaho, by taking up residence here in PDX. I trust my gut when it tells me they were here for tourism. Kind of frustrating, even if these particular people weren’t tourists, I know that it’s happening.

I cope by exploring new ways of expressing my self as a cyclist. Doing more work on my own bike, doing more challenging, but close to home rides. There’s no substitute for the social aspect, but I don’t miss the crowds of bike events.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
dan
Guest
dan

I’m pretty damn sick and tired of riding Skyline/St John’s Bridge/the Bluff loops solo, but I’m still not willing to get in a pace line. I guess it’s good mental toughness training to prepare for the 8 months of Zwifting that will start in October :-/

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

I’m building my gain cave up just for that!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Kyle Banerjee
Guest
Kyle Banerjee

I’ve never thought of riding as social — I ride with others maybe a few times a year and actively avoid riding near people I don’t know.

If someone wants to be social with strangers, the parks seem like a good place to do that as people expect to encounter others and it’s easy to both distance and be social at the same time. Dog parks are probably the best bet (you don’t have to have a dog) because the people that do this are naturally social and stay awhile.

The comments on social events make me wonder if one of the reasons the protests have so much staying power is that’s how a bunch of people are socializing — it helps explain why so many of them are held late at night when most people are trying to sleep rather than at times when others would see/hear them.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
dan
Guest
dan

Well, road riding (at least, as practiced by former high school athletes struggling to hold on to a fitness level that has long gone by) has an inherently masochistic element to it, but even so, sometimes it gets hard to maintain motivation to keep punching yourself in the face all by yourself and it’s nice to have another rider to encourage you.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

I get lots of socializing on my bike now. 😀 I guess I didn’t think about it while writing my own comment, but a lot more people wave at each other now. I’ve always been a “waver” on country roads. It’s a good way to increase visibility for both motorists and other cyclists. I’ve never really tried to wave in city limits though. I think people are really taking advantage of the small social opportunities they get now.

I had the same thoughts on the protests. The late night ones are a substitute for the bar hopping maybe?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Kyle Banerjee
Guest
Kyle Banerjee

I wave all the time, including in town. Way more fun and you get treated much better. I even wave to people when I’m walking.

As someone who grew up in the sticks, one thing I find weird about urban people is they simultaneously seem to have a need to be in crowded spaces while acting like people right by them aren’t there.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Ben
Guest
Ben

From my experience during the pandemic, the best way to connect with other riders is to either

A) fall into a ditch, or
B) get a blown out tire

Either way, if you are on a popular route, multiple friendly cyclists will stop to see if they can offer any assistance. I have made many friends this way, although the method was pretty unintentional.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
