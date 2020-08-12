Ask BikePortland: How can I connect with other riders in the time of COVID-19?
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on August 12th, 2020 at 9:14 am
Are you feeling a bit lonely? You’re not the only one.
These warm summer months are typically peak season for Portland’s cycling scene. But during a time when the coronavirus dominates hearts and minds, most events and races have been cancelled. Usually bustling bikeways are sparse.
Events are the connective tissue of a healthy bike ecosystem. They’re where friendships are made and riding buddies are found. Crowded bike lanes make us feel connected to others and create perfect opportunities for impromptu chit-chat. (I can remember bumping into several friends and acquaintances on a typical weekday ride through the city.)
Reader Jason B is feeling the effects of cycling becoming far less social. He asked us on Twitter recently,
“How do cyclists connect with other cyclists when there are no organized events or any kind going on? In light of things like Cross Crusade being cancelled, I am curious how other cyclists are connecting.”
In follow-up messages Jason described himself as an introvert who uses cycling to be more social. “Being out on the commuter roads (like Williams Avenue for example) or racing is where I meet people,” he shared. After working from home for six months and with so many bike events scuttled, Jason misses those connections.
How is your mental health lately? Do you have any advice for Jason and others who are feeling isolated during these physically and socially-distant times?
