The Historic Columbia River Highway is open again for your riding pleasure

Along with an announcement today from the U.S. Forest Service (see below) that Multnomah Falls has begun a phased re-opening comes news that the last section of the Historic Columbia River Highway closed due to Covid-19 precautions is now open.

The Oregon Department of Transportation has officially re-opened the Historic Highway between Bridal Veil and Ainsworth. This means the entire highway and State Trail between Troutdale and The Dalles (minus the five-mile Mitchell Point section that requires riders to use I-84) is back to its pre-pandemic status. Keep in mind many of the trails and other recreation sites remain closed.

Advertisement

And if you think the highway will be a mess with a crush of cars parked and being driving near Multnomah Falls and “Waterfall Alley,” you’ll be pleased to know that the USFS and their partners at the Lodge are allowing only limited access. The parking lot adjacent to the falls will remain closed. The only lot for cars to park in is the one accessible via I-84 and there is no parking/stopping/dropping-off allowed on the Historic Highway.

Unfortunately, two roads managed by Multnomah County that are popular for cycling — Alex Barr and Palmer Mill — remain closed. The County’s website says they’ve deferred to the USFS and closed the roads for Covid and erosion-related safety issues. I’ve asked for details and whether or not an exception can be made for bicycle users and will update this post when I hear back.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Front Page

Columbia River Gorge, historic columbia river highway