BikePortland will return on Monday, August 3rd
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on July 31st, 2020 at 8:04 am
Sorry I didn’t share this sooner, but I’ve been on vacation all week. I appreciate all your messages of concern and I can assure you that BikePortand is alive and well and will return to full strength on Monday.
I was reluctant to share this here because I usually work during family time and trips and I figured that would be the case this time as well. However, given that I need to re-connect with my family and make space to enjoy my 20th wedding anniversary (!) I decided to just take a real break. I’m not even reading the news!
See you back here on Monday.
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
