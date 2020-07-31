Order Rev Nat's Cider Today

BikePortland will return on Monday, August 3rd

Posted by on July 31st, 2020 at 8:04 am

Sorry I didn’t share this sooner, but I’ve been on vacation all week. I appreciate all your messages of concern and I can assure you that BikePortand is alive and well and will return to full strength on Monday.

I was reluctant to share this here because I usually work during family time and trips and I figured that would be the case this time as well. However, given that I need to re-connect with my family and make space to enjoy my 20th wedding anniversary (!) I decided to just take a real break. I’m not even reading the news!

See you back here on Monday.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Rev Nat's Cider & Beer Delivery

Front Page

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
Middle of the Road Guydraw2build architectureJean M.Matt Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Matt
Guest
Matt

Happy anniversary!

Vote Up9-9Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
Jean M.
Guest
Jean M.

Totally deserved, Jonathan! Enjoy your time with your family!

Vote Up9-9Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
draw2build architecture
Member
draw2build architecture

Good choice, Jonathan! I hope that when you read this after you’ve returned from R&R you will have achieved your goal of reconnecting with your family, resting, and staying away from the news cycle. Happy 20th Anniversary! 20 years of marriage takes a lot of work and is a big achievement! Here’s to 20 more! -Scott

Vote Up9-9Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Well earned, man.

Next time we cross paths, I will serve you up another bourbon-based beverage!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests