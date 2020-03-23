The Monday Roundup: Bike boom imminent, driving ban in NYC, cleaner air and more

Welcome to the week. Here are the most noteworthy items BikePortland editors and readers came across in the past seven days…

Another bike boom? Bicycle industry veteran Heather Mason says the amount of people dusting off bikes amid the pandemic could lead to a renaissance of cycling in America and that bike businesses should seize the opportunity.

Boom-ready cities: Cities around the world are looking to make bicycling safer and easier as virus fears keep people off transit and public health officials say pedaling is a great way to deal with quarantine fatigue.

Clarity amid crisis: Pretty sad that it took a severe virus outbreak for New York City leadership to realize their crackdown on e-bikes was a bad idea and that the delivery people who ride them are so vital.

Cargo bikes FTW: With a boom in delivery, urban businesses across the country are turning to cargo bikes to meet demand. One rider for Whole Foods in New York City says he’s making $25 an hour with tips.

Sparing the air: People are freaking out about how clean the air is in usually smog-choked Los Angeles.

More social distance on streets: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio think it makes sense to re-allocate street space away from car users to give more room for people walking, rolling and riding bikes.

Tough for transit: Without a government bailout, transit agencies could be hurt long-term given the drastic falloff in ridership. Portland’s TriMet is still running, but The Oregonian says that could change.

Stop expanding highways and parking lots: One Portland transportation reform activists thinks if we have to make a choice between funding transit or wider freeways and new parking garages, “transit should win, hands down.”

Stay ready: If you’re bummed that the race you’ve been training for has been postponed, check out these excellent tips on how to stay ready from expert author and cycling coach Joe Friel.

Bibs to masks: Italian bike apparel maker Santini is one of the growing list of companies that plans to shift production to medical masks.

