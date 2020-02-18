Man riding a bicycle dies after collision with a truck driver in Goose Hollow
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on February 18th, 2020 at 9:07 am
Portland Police just announced that a male bicycle rider died after he was involved in a collision with the driver of a truck in southwest Portland early Monday (2/17) morning.
Here are the details from the PPB:
On Monday, February 17, 2020 at 12:28am, Central Precinct officers were dispatched to a crash at Southwest Vista Avenue and Southwest Park Place. When officers arrived they discovered a vehicle struck a bicycle. The bicyclist suffered a head injury and was transported to an area hospital and was listed to be in critical care. Later in the day, the medical examiner notified the police bureau the bicyclist did not survive.
Officers from the Traffic Division investigated the crash. The investigation preliminarily determined the driver of the truck was driving southbound through the intersection on a green light. The bicyclist entered the intersection with neither a helmet nor a light on. The driver of the vehicle was traveling at an estimated 25-30 miles per hour and was unable to stop before hitting the bicyclist. The driver of the vehicle was cooperative with police and was not determined to be impaired.
We will update this post when we get more details.
The intersection of SW Vista and Park is relatively straightforward. Driving southbound on Vista however, you can see that a large concrete wall creates a bad sightline with traffic coming from the right. Also worth noting here is that SW Park is very steep just before Vista. Park is the street that heads downhill and is often used by bicycle riders as an exit from Washington Park (which is just three blocks away from this intersection).
Given the time and day of this crash, I am curious if the person riding was taking part in the weekly Zoobomb ride. I’ve contacted someone who was on the main Zoobomb ride at that hour and they’ve confirmed the group was not on this route at that time.
If anyone has any information, please get in touch.
This is the first fatal crash involving a bicycle rider so far this year.
12:28am would be too late for a Zoo Bomb, right? I would guess that the cyclist was impaired somehow.Recommended 3
Please don’t guess about something like that.Recommended 48
“The investigation preliminarily determined the driver of the truck was driving southbound through the intersection on a green light.”
On testimony of the driver that survived the collision, eyewitness account, or on hard evidence like a camera?Recommended 23
Exactly! I know someone hit this same way who was knocked unconscious. When he came to in the ambulance, the police already got “everything they needed to know” from the driver. There were no other witnesses and both driver and rider said they entered the intersection on a green light. Driver was never cited. Rider was in critical condition for a week and took a year to recover from the accident.Recommended 18
My husband Dave witnessed the accident while on security watch at Park Place Tower and was the first person on the scene. It occured as reported.Recommended 59
Thanks for additional detail.Recommended 5
buddy of mine provided first aid he said 🙁 huge concern is why is it getting crazy riding at night now? RIPRecommended 1
I ride very early in the morning (5am), and haven’t noticed a difference. I don’t run red lights, though.Recommended 8
No need for personal insults.Recommended 16
Far less drunkies at that hourRecommended 1
are we sure he ran a red?Recommended 3
Yes. https://bikeportland.org/2020/02/18/man-riding-a-bicycle-dies-after-collision-with-a-truck-driver-in-goose-hollow-311203#comment-7281652Recommended 4
No — the cyclist could have entered the intersection northbound on a green and turned left across the path of the truck (which sounds like it was traveling straight through the intersection in a southbound direction, which, if it had a green light as was stated in the report, would have given it the right-of-way).Recommended 4
Result is the same. Bike operator failed to yield to the truck operator who had the green light one way or another.Recommended 10
According to PPB the vehicle only struck a bicycle, wonder how the cyclist injured his head… /sRecommended 4
Also, I guess the truck was autonomous.Recommended 3
This once again reinforces for me that wearing a helmet is a critical part of bicycle safety. I know plenty of people will say “I’ve been riding for 20 years without a helmet and I’ve never had a head injury so I’ll never let someone tell me what I need to wear.” Statistics are clear. Wear a helmet and you reduce the chance of death from a bicycle crash.Recommended 2
Seems like brakes were the key piece of safety gear here. I focus on avoiding collisions, not surviving them. Surviving them is a game with poor odds.Recommended 15
well sorry this touch a nerve with me but timing is a huge factor with some intersections and also that area speed is a huge factor with car traffic and bike traffic..Recommended 1
Jonathan, I’m glad you mentioned not only the obvious sightline issue for people coming up Vista to that intersection–the concrete wall on the right–but also the uphill steepness. It’s steep enough that you have no visibility of the intersection until you’re close to it. You can see how different the view is here just a few yards downhill from the view you chose: https://www.google.com/maps/@45.5216886,-122.698215,3a,75y,166.81h,86.99t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1sIKwZuMRiY4AlAwlbzXyA2Q!2e0!7i13312!8i6656
And the walls’ visual blockage would be even worse if the view were taken from the uphill lane, close to the wall. Also, it could be relevant that the wall blocked views by the victim of the truck approaching–if he did run the light, he might not have if he’d seen the truck coming.
Ultimately, the wall and steepness may not have been important factors in this crash as far as the driver’s actions went. But I appreciate them being brought up in the article.Recommended 4
I just saw this map that shows the speed limit on that section of SW Vista is 25 mph:
http://gis-pdx.opendata.arcgis.com/datasets/speed-limits/data?geometry=-122.727%2C45.516%2C-122.659%2C45.527
The police report says, “The driver of the vehicle was traveling at an estimated 25-30 miles per hour and was unable to stop before hitting the bicyclist.”
I don’t know how that was estimated other than from the driver’s opinion (it would be nice if the report said, “According to the driver” or “according to the driver and witnesses” or whatever).
If it was the driver’s opinion, it could have been faster, and even 25-30 is still above 25, and it’s in the dark approaching an intersection with almost no view (due to the wall) of anyone approaching from the steep westbound downhill that the victim came from, so perhaps too fast for the conditions.
So although the main fault may still have been the victim’s, there’s also a chance driving a few miles per hour slower (under the limit instead of over) would have prevented the crash. At the least, the report should have mentioned “25-30, which is over the limit of 25 mph”. By not mentioning that, the implication is, “The driver was within the standard 5-10 mph over the limit that we allow”.Recommended 5
I don’t understand how police can just brush aside clear traffic violations in cases like this. You have a fatality, and a driver admitting to exceeding the posted speed limit. It’s looking like the cyclist ran the red light, but that doesn’t absolve the driver. The police should have cited them for speeding.Recommended 1
Did the driver admit that?Recommended 1
While I would not be surprised if the driver were exceeding the speed limit (most drivers habitually do), we just don’t know about this driver at this moment. A witness (or driver) estimating speed at 25-30 does not strike me as super reliable, but does tell us that the speed was within the bounds of expected behavior (whether legal or not).
Clearly driving a few MPH slower (or even faster) would have prevented this particular crash (a 2 second earlier or later arrival time would have made all the difference). That does not tell us whether speed was a meaningful factor in what happened, or whether other factors such as better tires, brighter headlights, or more coffee might have made a difference.Recommended 4
Yes, all true, and fits in with what I wrote. I agree 25-30 is within the bounds of expected behavior, but only because I know what the speed limit is at that location. If he were driving up Park a few yards away, 30 (within the 25-30 estimate) would be quite a bit over the 20 mph speed limit. If he were a couple hundred yards away on Burnside, 25-30 would be well under the 35 mph limit. When a police report mentions the speed someone was traveling, it really needs to include the speed limit for the speed traveled to have real meaning.Recommended 1
The article in the Oregonian also said the cyclists did not have lights. That might have helped, too.Recommended 3
Yes. The police report noted that (and should have) and also that the victim wasn’t wearing a helmet (not required, but seems relevant given the head injury). But it didn’t note that the estimated speed was above the limit, which is as basic a piece of information as there is in a crash.Recommended 1
In 2015, the PPB did an exhaustive analysis to “prove” that Mark Angeles, the cyclist who was killed by a tow truck making a left turn, was going 28 mph. That was pretty clearly an attempt by PPB to blame the cyclist and excuse the truck driver.
Now, we have a motorist who may well have been exceeding the posted speed, but you can bet there will not be any further mention of any fault by the motorist.
Double standard?Recommended 4
That’s exactly what it is.Recommended 1
the Oregonian always tries to lay facts down but is sometimes way outta bounds :/Recommended 1