Weekend Event Guide: Party at Chrome, ‘Cross Worlds viewing, Caddyshack ride and more

Friday, January 31st

New PDX Chrome Hub Pop Off – 7:00 pm at Chrome Hub Pop-Up (NW)

Portland’s Chrome Hub store on SW 10th is getting renovations has moved to Old Town/Chinatown and you’re invited to an art show and grand opening party. Event features live painting, a DJ, and raffle to benefit Children’s Healing Art Project. More info here.

Saturday, February 1

Cyclocross Worlds Viewing Party – 5:45 am at Breadwinner Cycles (N)

Wake up and roll out early in your pjs to watch local phenom Clara Honsinger represent Team USA at the Cyclocross World Championships in The Netherlands. More info here.

Stub Stewart MTB Trail Maintenance – 9:00 am at Hilltop Parking Lot/Stub Stewart State Park (Buxton)

Spring is around the corner and now’s the time to get those trails ready for shreddy season. Volunteer with NW Trail Alliance and make a day out of it. No pre-registration needed. More info here.

King Kong Classic – 9:00 am at Prince Coffee (NW)

Training ride with a fantastic/classic route (created by Ira Ryan of Breadwinner Cycles) through Washington County backroads. Moderate “base pace” promised, but you just never know how it will go ;-). More info here.

Sunday, February 2

Sauvie Shootout – 9:00 am at Ovation Coffee & Tea (NW)

An intermediate to advanced level training ride that heads north to Sauvie Island then loops back to town via the West Hills. More info here.

Caddyshack! Ride – 12:00 pm at I-205 Bike Path just south of Marine Drive (NE)

Portlander Maria Schur is back with this classic fun ride that will tour several local golf courses for foods and drinks and revelatory, Bill Murray-inspired shenanigans. Please don’t be late as Maria says the ride leaves promptly at 12 noon to make it to the first stop by 1:00. More info here.

