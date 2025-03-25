Kidical Mass welcomes spring with ride for all ages

The group, led by ride organizer Joseph Eisenberg (blue shirt) rolls down NE 37th en route to Fernhill Park. (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Bike buses may be all the rage, but before they were even a thing, Kidical Mass ruled the streets. This past Saturday, local organizers kept the tradition alive with a short and sweet ride that drew a big crowd.

Kidical Mass is a play on “Critical Mass,” the anti-car protest movement that started in San Francisco in the early 1990s. According to the BikePortland historical archives, the first Kidical Mass happened in Eugene in 2008. Portland copied the idea that same year and held its first ever family group ride on downtown streets. Saturday’s edition wasn’t nearly as bold as taking over streets in the central city with little kids in tow, but it was a good excuse for folks of all ages to ride together.

Ride organizer Joseph Eisenberg has led Kidical Mass for many years now. His 17-year-old son Elijah, who I met on the ride, said he first took part when he was just five years old.

After meeting at Alberta Park and decorating bikes with flowers, the group headed north to the Going St. Neighborhood Greenway and then east to NE 37th which connected them to Fernhill Park. Like all good family rides, the destination included a playground.

Check out the photo gallery and short video below and follow Kidical Mass on Instagram to join the next ride.