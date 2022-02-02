A closer look at ODOT’s bike lane upgrade on SE Division at I-205

Posted by on February 2nd, 2022 at 12:02 pm

Late last year the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) spent $2.7 million on a project to reduce conflicts and crashes on a short stretch of Southeast Division where it passes under I-205. Since the project included upgrades to the bike lanes, I wanted to take a closer look.

(Source: ODOT)

The new bike lanes are just slightly better than the old ones. We now have a bit more breathing room, but there’s still no protection from other road users. It’s clear that the vast majority of funding from this project was aimed at making it safer for drivers and toward building 10 ADA-compliant curb ramps (both of which are much-needed things, I’m just pointing out a fact). As you can see in the video, there is still high risk of right hooks in this area, despite the new green coloring and other striping changes.

Before this recent ODOT investment, we had just typical 1990s-era unprotected bike lanes:


Westbound SE Division at I-205 in 2014.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

And here’s how it looks now:

View westbound on Division before I-205 northbound on-ramp.

Keep in mind I only rode in the westbound direction, so I couldn’t assess the changes to the eastbound lanes. In that direction, ODOT made more substantive changes, including changing the shape of the turn to decrease the turning radius (and slow drivers down) in the northbound I-205 offramp where it meets Division (see map of changes above right).

With so much federal money on the way to ODOT and with a new law just announced today by the US DOT that they want more “highway safety” funds to be spent on bicycle and pedestrian safety, we should pay close attention to the outcomes of these type of projects.

Have you ridden or driving this stretch of Division yet? If so, what do you think about the changes?

Jim Chasse
Guest
Jim Chasse

This was my daily commute for 10 years. Funded in 2017, it was ODOT’s part of the “Division project” that has been ongoing for 8 years. Happy to see this part of the project almost complete. ODOT actually attempted to increase water drainage from the NW corner in your video to address some stormwater management issues that led to a puddle from the MAX overpass that would sometimes grow to 30 Ft. long and cover the entire bike lane. Thanks ODOT. They do listen.
On the south side of the project they extended the bike lane striping to give some extra room between the lane marking and a pesky storm drain. There was literally 8″ clearance before. I measured.
Overall, I think the project was a huge improvement over what existed and they did exactly what they had to do. On time!
https://www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/article/732568

6 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

At the end of your video: I wish they had ground down the turn arrows that are under the buffer zone paint. They’re still clearly visible as turn arrows and I wonder how many drivers could blame ODOT for leaving them there if the driver right-hooks a person on a bicycle.

5 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

that’s a good point squareman. Pretty dang shoddy work to just leave them there. They would NEVER do something like that on a standard lane.

5 hours ago
Another Engineer
Subscriber
Another Engineer

That’s part of the transit project. I’ll be bringing it up today with the project.

5 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

ok glad you will bring it up… But every day it’s like that there is a risk.

4 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

The way they’ve designed it, that section is going to be a right-turn lane anyway. I’m sure motorist will drive down the bike lane if the car at the front is continuing straight. Might as well leave the arrow.

3 hours ago
Another Engineer
Subscriber
Another Engineer

Unfortunately no bicycle specific inductive loops made it into the project, travelling along Division the minimum green light time is 15s at NB ramp and 13s at the SB ramp to ensure there is enough time to cross at night. Also that last photo of the bus stop bike lane interaction was built by the transit project.

5 hours ago
Christopher of Portland
Guest
Christopher of Portland

It’s definitely better than it was but going downhill westbound feels like gambling with my life as I approach the onramp. That spot and the I-205 south onramp going east should really have some proper protection from drivers turning right. I do like how ODOT sometimes uses thermoplastic with little bumps in it rather than a thin coat of paint for bike lane lines.

5 hours ago
Andrew Kreps
Guest
Andrew Kreps

What’s going on with that narrowing curbed ramp (final image)? Someone’s going to crash their bike on that in the dark since it’s never been implemented before and has no marking on it. I wish they’d use things that work instead of changing it up for every project.

4 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

yeah that’s the design TriMet is using on all the new bus-island bike lanes as part of Division Transit Project. I noticed it to and yes folks might run into it until they figure it out. Seems like too harsh of an angle IMO.

4 hours ago
Andrew Kreps
Guest
Andrew Kreps

The angle seems similar to the Hawthorne westbound ramp but if you miss that you just roll off the backside. The angle and height of the curb virtually guarantees you’re tumbling off your bike into the path of car/bus traffic.

4 hours ago
Vans
Guest
Vans

Seems a bit lost in translation here that the two Westbound left lanes are both left turn only lanes now where the middle lane was a sketchy left turn or wait for the green and go straight lane. Now all traffic wanting to go straight is forced at the last minute into the far right lane that is also the right turn onto the Northbound I205 lane. This is sketchy in a car, never mind on a bike. IMO this is more dangerous than ever. Especially for the less confident riders the assume the bike lane is somehow safer. All of this is even worse for much of it being under an overpass, shading, sight lines, room to maneuver and or course correct with vehicles everywhere and nowhere to go.

25 minutes ago
