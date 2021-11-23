BikePortland Podcast: What are you grateful for?

For this short and sweet holiday week episode, I tried something new: On-the-bike interviews with random folks pedaling around the streets of Portland. I grabbed my recorder and mic, hopped on my trusty Tern HSD e-bike, and rode up alongside complete strangers to ask one question: What about biking in Portland are you grateful for? Almost every person obliged and smiled and was happy to chat. I talked to people of all ages and sizes and riding styles.

I’ve gotten pretty cynical from my work over the years, so it was great to get out from my activist and online Twitter bubbles to hear from folks in real life. Maybe it was just because both days I did the interviews the sun was out and it was absolutely wonderful biking weather – but there was no negativity to be heard. And there was plenty of gratitude. It reminded me of the vital role bicycling plays in so many people’s lives and how the humble bicycle is about so much more than just getting from A-to-B.



All the interviews were recorded while biking on either N Willamette Blvd, NE Ainsworth, on the Eastbank Esplanade, or in Waterfront Park.

I’m excited for how my setup worked and I’m eager to do more on-the-bike interviews. If you have a question you want me to ask folks in a future episode, please just get in touch. Speaking of which, please make sure to rate and review our podcast and tell your friends about it. It’s available wherever you listen, and remember you can always just ask your smart speaker to “Play the latest episode of the BikePortland Podcast”.

Thanks for listening! And if I didn’t catch you out on the streets, feel free to share your gratitude statement in the comments.

