Weekend Event Guide: Climate Strike, Vanport CX, Alice in Wonderland, and more!

Hi everybody!

Tomorrow (Friday) is the big climate strike where youth leaders will march with hundreds of Portlanders to urge our leaders to act responsibly on the current climate change crisis. Bring signs, wear green, talk with others about the issues — those are all ways of helping!

Also this weekend the cyclocross season heats up with Vanport CX and there will also be chance to go on fun rides, like Corvidae Bike Club’s Alice in Wonderland ride. Check out our selection of the best events below and get all this and more on our comprehensive event calendar.

Friday, September 24th

Global Climate Strike: Rally and March – 11:00 am at Oregon Convention Center (NE)

“Join us for the Global Climate Strike to demand climate justice and uproot the system! Meet at the Oregon Convention Center. We will leave to march to City Hall at 11:30 to deliver our demands.” More info here.

Welcome to Our House: A POC Production – 6:30 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

“Come roll deep with us for a night of riding and raging. Breakdancing, lights, and lasers. POC produced and centered. We need our allies and accomplices to get down and grove with us! Anti-racist, LGBTQ+ positive.” More info here.

Friday Night Ride – 7:00 pm at Ladd Circle (SE)

“Be respectful and responsible. Bring lights! Sounds! Be ready for a wild adventure! We will stop at a few parks and find some stores along the way.” More info here.

Saturday, September 25th

Vanport CX – all-day event at Historic Vanport at PIR (N)

It’s race # 4 of the Harvest Cyclocross Series. Several categories and races are scheduled throughout the day. Don’t forget registration is required. More info here.



Alice in Wonderland Ride – 3:33 pm at Johnson Creek Park (SE)

Corvidae BC brings their fourth installment of an Alice in Wonderland themed ride. It will be a casual-paced ride, about 10 mi-12mi, where costumes are highly encouraged. More info here.

Sunday, September 26th

Lacamas Lake Loop Ride – 9:30 am at O’Connell Sports Center, Vancouver, WA

32-mile re-group ride hosted by the Portland Bicycling Club. Travel east through Vancouver and out around Lacamas Lake. On the way back visit a wonderful bakery. A good combination of city and rural riding. More info here.

BikeLoud West Portland Chapter Kickoff Ride – 4:45 pm at Salmon Street Fountain (SW)”

“This ride kicks off the new Westside chapter of BikeLoud. This is meant to identify Portland advocates to focus on issues West of the Willamette River. After the ride, at 5:30pm, we’ll hold our first meeting, outdoors and spaced out under a covered location. Come just for the ride to meet amazing advocates, or come just for the meeting. Even if you don’t have time for advocacy, but have knowledge or resources you can offer, please come!” More info here.

— Maritza Arango, @arango_mari on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

