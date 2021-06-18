Weekend Event Guide: Red R Crit, Asian snacks, Pride ride, roses, and more!

With so many bike events bursting onto the calendar in the past few weeks, it can be overwhelming to find the right one(s). Our job is to filter through all the calendars and present you with a well-rounded, hand-picked selection to make your life easier.

On that note, I present to you our carefully chosen ride and event menu for the next three days (and by the way we’re back to custom descriptions instead of copy/pasting from ride organizers). Because no matter how you like to roll in Portland, there’s bound to be something that suits you.

Friday, June 18th

WTFNB Unity Ride – 7:00 pm at Esplanade Floating Ramps (SE)

It’s a space theme for this edition of the Unity Ride. Organizers welcome everyone who is not a cis man to join them to build community, dismantle the patriarchy, and celebrate Dr. Sally Ride, the first gay American in space. More info here.

Saturday,

Albina Vision Trust Teach-In – 10:00 am to 1:00 pm online

What better way to recognize Juneteenth than learn about the history of destruction and possibilities for rebirth of Portland’s Albina neighborhood? This workshop will be led by Albina Vision Trust Board Member Rukaiyah Adams and will feature a panel with Congressman Earl Blumenauer, State Senator Lew Frederick, and PBOT Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. They’ll explore, “rich history, discuss present dilemmas, and get involved in shaping the future of Albina!” More info here.

Red R Criterium – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on Swan Island (N)

Portland-based Rainier Cycling Team (yes, as in the beer) is hosting what is sure to be a well-attended and competitive criterium at a rare, close-in venue. This would make a great family excursion to expose your little ones to fast and exciting bike racing. Racers will complete many short laps and sprint for prizes. The day will end with a fixed gear event that’s sure to be eye-opening and hair-raising. More info here.

Asian Snacks and Friendship Ride – 10:15 at Peninsula Park (N)

This Pedalpalooza ride will visit Asian-owned markets to sample tasty snacks. Expect an easy, 7-mile route that ends at Laurelhurst park for a big, Asian-snack picnic! More info here.



Advertisement

Rookie Ride/Art of Foster – 10:30 am at Portland Mercado (SE)

“Rookie Rides” are a new edition to the Portland Bicycling Club schedule and they’re for folks just starting out. The routes are less than 10 miles with minimal climbing and a sociable pace. This week’s ride uses PBOT’s Art of Foster route which is full of civic treasures and interestingness. Come out and learn about PBC, Portland’s oldest bike club! More info here.

Black Liberation Ride – 5:00 pm at Laurelhurst Park (SE)

Roll up to Laurelhurst for a ride organized by Black Portlanders, for Black Portlanders, to celebrate Black Portlanders. People of color are welcome to join in this annual ride that celebrates Juneteenth and the end of America’s tragic practice of human enslavement. More info here.

Rainbow Ride Pride Edition – 7:00 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

Celebrate Pride on wheels on this Pedalpalooza ride for “she’s, they’s and gays”. Enjoy a welcoming vibe and make sure to don your rainbow gear on an easy route that will be full of music, great people, and fun shenanigans. More info here.

Sunday, June 20th

Covid Heroes & Memorial Ride – 12:00 pm at Go By Bike (SW)

Take some time to recognize all the people we’ve lost during the Covid pandemic. This ride will place small memorials around town and make cards to celebrate heroes who helped us get through the past year. More info here.

Roses and Rosé Solstice Ride – 3:30 pm at Peninsula Park Rose Garden (N)

Not that you need one, but this ride is a great excuse to visit the mind-bogglingly beautiful roses at Peninsula Park (Portland’s OG rose garden!). More info here.

Stay plugged into all the bike and transportation-related events around the region via our comprehensive event calendar.

– Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

– Get the Weekend Event Guide via email.

– Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Features, Front Page, Weekend Event Guide

