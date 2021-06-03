We’re hiring: Help us find, promote, and cover events!

The rumors are true: BikePortland is growing and we’re looking to hire someone to help us cover events.

And when I say “us” I mean me. That’s because I’m currently the only staff person keeping this thing afloat. I won’t bore you with the details, but it’s hard being the writer, videographer, photographer, sales and biz dev manager, publisher, social media creator, spokesperson, and community moderator all at once. Everyday. I absolutely love this job and wouldn’t trade it for the world, but I’m long overdue in building a team to help me do it.

Thankfully, a very generous BikePortland reader has stepped forward to help grow this thing into the type of community news and information resource I’ve always dreamed of. I’ll share more details about what that means in a separate post. For now, I want to focus on our need for an Events Editor.



Events are the building blocks of a healthy community. They are where people meet, express themselves, and inspire others to do the same. That’s why BikePortland has always made event coverage and promotion a major priority. From silly social rides to major rallies that change the course of local politics, BikePortland needs to cover it all. The stronger our events coverage is, the stronger our community is. Full stop. If you love this community and want to help make it better, we need your help!

Responsibilities of this position include (but are not limited to):

– Stay abreast of local bike and transportation events.

– Communicate with event organizers.

– Scan online calendars and other sources for event information.

– Input event details and publish events to the BikePortland Calendar.

– Create and publish the Weekend Event Guide post ever week on BikePortland.

— Help find business sponsorship of events-related content.

– Attend events (when possible) and post updates to BikePortland social media channels.

– Demonstrate healthy and productive online communication skills.

– Dream up new ways BikePortland can better serve our audience with events coverage.

This is an hourly, part-time, six-month contract position that pays $25 per hour based on up to 5 hours per week/20 hours per month* (estimates only).

If you are interested, please send an introductory email to maus.jonathan@gmail.com that explains why you want this job and why you’d be great at it. We strongly encourage people of color, LGTBQ+ and women to apply.

This position will close next Friday, June 11th.

And in case you didn’t already know, BikePortland is a private news corporation (majority-owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc.) that has been posting daily since 2005. Our team currently consists of one full-time employee (president and founder Jonathan Maus) and two contributing writers. We are funded by subscribers, advertisers, and an investor/co-owner. BikePortland has been named Best Portland Blog by Willamette Week (2016 and 2017) and we have won first and second place “Excellence in Journalism” awards from the Society of Professional Journalists.

Thanks for being a reader. Stay tuned for more good news as we move into this exciting new chapter!

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

