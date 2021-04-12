Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

The Monday Roundup: RIP Daunte Wright, MUTCD debate, freeway fighters go big, and more

Posted by on April 12th, 2021 at 11:11 am

Happy Monday BikePortlanders.

Here are the most notable items we came across in the past seven days…

Routine traffic stop: A Black man named Daunte Wright died Sunday after he was shot by a Minnesota police officer. The man was pulled over for a minor traffic violation and was in the process of being arrested for an outstanding warrant prior to the the incident.

MUTCD’s 15 minutes of fame: The Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD), which is the federal road engineering bible that dictates everything from sign design to speed limit rules is undergoing a major revision and the fight between advocates on the outside and inside over how much it should change has reached national political drama status.

Advertisement

Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

Learn more and speak up: The National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO) has an excellent overview of the MUTCD issue and has all the links and info you need to comment to the federal government.

Get inspired: A photo essay from a travel photographer who cycled across England and captured a series of “poetic self portraits” is sure to get your legs and tummy tingling for adventures.

Freeway fight goes national: Dozens of activist groups across America have realized they have something in common: A strong dislike of freeway expansion projects and a sympathetic US DOT Secretary.

Tragedy and a tweet: A man killed while bicycling in D.C. had tweeted about how dangerous road conditions are in the area just hours before the collision.

USA Cycling on Arkansas: America’s governing body for competitive cycling has issued a statement that supports athletes who wish to boycott Arkansas events because of that state’s anti-transgender law.

Advertisement

Crash not accident: The City of Chicago is taking steps to remove the word “accident” from their municipal code on account of it being inaccurate and harmful to progress on traffic safety issues.

Speeding Tiger: Color me shocked on two fronts to this sad story: Superstar icon Tiger Woods was speeding recklessly prior to his serious crash in California last month, and (of course) he won’t be cited.

Sign of evolution: For the first time ever, the vaunted National Transportation Safety Board has put a priority on the safety of humans who exist outside of large motorized vehicles.

Eff you-Vs: Just how screwed up is our infatuation with SUVs? According to Grist, “If all SUV drivers banded together to form their own country, it would rank as the seventh largest emitter in the world.”

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Features, Front Page, The Monday Roundup

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

10
Leave a Reply

avatar
7 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
8 Comment authors
David HampstenRacer XTed BuehlerFredsoren Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Lowell
Guest
Lowell

Another interesting piece of news: France is banning short domestic flights that have passenger train routes.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
| View Replies (1)
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

I cannot color myself shocked at either aspect of the Tiger story. First, he’s shown himself as someone who has not dealt with fame in the most ethical and constructive manner; and second, who is still shocked that fame and money buy you privilege in traffic or criminal court? I mean, it’s reprehensible that justice is for sale, but it’s not shocking.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
Fred
Guest
Fred

About SUVs: Ever look up from your handlebars to see who is driving SUVs? I see women driving them 70-80% of the time. Why? I venture to say that it’s because women are more safety-conscious than men are, and they have made a *logical* decision to drive what they deem to be the heaviest and therefore safest vehicles (what was the title of that book about “the SUV arms race”?).

If Vision Zero were an actual thing and people didn’t have to worry so much about being killed and maimed on our streets, would women, in particular, buy fewer SUVs? Or should they just be legislated out of existence? (the SUVs, not the women).

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
| View Replies (1)
soren
Guest
soren

The MUTCD fight is probably the most important effort to reform SUV/truck-centric transportation policy in many decades.

Is there a local group that is supporting this fight (e.g. a letter/comment campaign or direct action)?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Fred
Guest
Fred

Thanks for linking to the excellent story about the MUTCD. Everyone should comment (by following the NATCO link).

I love how the guy liked criticism of the MUTCD to “cancel culture,” which is the new “Get out of jail free” card for the right wing.

Also loved the comment about using the 85%-percentile speed to set speed limits: “It’s like setting kids’ bedtimes based on when 85% of them say they want to go to bed.”

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Ted Buehler
Guest
Ted Buehler

The MUTCD dictates street signs and lane markings.

The AASHTO Green Book (another federal-ish engineering been) dictates “design speed” of roads. Typically they are required to be safe for travel at 10 mph faster than the planned posted speed limit.

State legislation in many states (Oregon and California included, I think) dictates that it is illegal to post a speed limit lower the the [?]th percentile speed of people on the road. Something like “is 50% of the people are going 35mph or faster, the road can’t be posted at less than 35 mph.”

Which makes, of course, it difficult to design a road for XX speed limit, and not have pressure to raise the speed limit 10 mph after the road is built.

Just a minor clarification, and a vexing conundrum that is the result of two different well-intended legislative bodies’ codes’ interaction with each other.

Ted Buehler

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
| View Replies (1)
Racer X
Guest
Racer X

Regarding “Eff you-Vs”: perhaps the new punch line is “How many cyclists does it take to offset SUV drivers?” or

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests