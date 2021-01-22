Support BikePortland

Job: Bike Mechanic – Seven Corners Cycles

Posted by on January 22nd, 2021 at 2:07 pm


Job Title

Bike Mechanic

Company / Organization

Seven Corners Cycles

Job Description

We are looking for an experienced bike mechanic to join our team. Job is full time Wednesday thru Sunday. Health/vacation benefits start after 3 months. Starting wage depends on prior shop experience. We are a small commuter/family/neighborhood oriented shop who loves our relationships with our customers. While this position is mainly for a mechanic, you will be working with the public checking in repairs and occasionally helping out on the retail floor so prior customer service skills is a plus.

How to Apply

Please stop by to say hi with resume (complete with personal references) in hand. Or email us if you are reading this from outside of Portland. Thank you! Our contact info:
3218 SE 21st Ave
Portland OR 97202
503-230-0317
7cornerscycles@gmail.com

